Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, May 9

Clara Hudgens ripped two triples and drove in four runs as Huntley’s softball team defeated Burlington Central 8-2 on Tuesday in Huntley and clinched at least a share of the Fox Valley Conference championship with three games remaining.
Huntley (20-6, 14-1 FVC), winners of 10 games in a row, has now won three straight FVC titles. Hudgens also set the program record for triples in a season with eight.
Meg Ryan and Isabella Boskey added two RBIs apiece in the win.
Anna Sanders (3 for 3) had a double and triple for Central (8-17, 4-10).
Dundee-Crown 11, Crystal Lake South 1 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, McKayla Anderson picked up the win and drove in three runs with a home run to lead the Chargers (14-11, 7-6) to an FVC win over the Gators (10-13, 5-10).
Anderson allowed a run on two hits in six innings, striking out 13 and walking one. Addison Pino also homered, while Annabelle Pederson and Faith Dierwechter had two RBIs apiece.
Cassie Reed had an RBI for South.
Prairie Ridge 8, Jacobs 7: At Crystal Lake, Emily Harlow hit a two-out double in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Parker Frey in a walk-off win for the Wolves (11-10, 7-7) against the Golden Eagles in FVC action.
Earlier in the seventh, Frey had a one-out single to score Emma Dallas. Harlow was 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs for Prairie Ridge, Frey was 3 for 5 with two runs scored, and Kendra Carroll had two hits and an RBI.
Clare Piazza was 4 for 4 with three RBIs for Jacobs (9-18, 6-7). Avarie Lohrmann drove in two.
Richmond-Burton 15, Johnsburg 1 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, Norah Spittler was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Rebecca Lanz and Taylor Davison both hit home runs for the Rockets (16-7, 6-3) in their Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Skyhawks (8-10, 3-6).
Lanz drove in three runs, while Hailey Holtz and Mia Spohr had two RBIs apiece. Holtz earned the win, allowing one run on three hits in five innings. She struck out eight and walked one.
Kayla Riener was 2 for 3 for Johnsburg.
Rockford Auburn 5, Woodstock North 4: At Rockford, Aly Jordan had two doubles and one RBI for the Thunder (10-13) in the nonconference loss to the Knights.
Caylin Stevens added a triple and an RBI.
GIRLS SOCCER
Johnsburg 8, Harvest Christian Academy 2: At Elgin, Lauren McQuiston and Wynne Oeffling each had two goals as the Skyhawks (9-4-1) coasted to a win in their Class 1A Westminster Christian Regional semifinal against the Lions.
Johnsburg advances to play Westminster Christian or St. Edward in the regional title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Natalie Oeffling, Liz Smith, Aliyah Anderson and Ava Jablonski also scored for the Skyhawks. Sophie Person made four saves in goal.
Crystal Lake Central 8, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, Brooklyn Carlson and Lizzie Gray both had two goals to lift the Tigers to an FVC win against the host Wolves (2-10-1, 2-6-1).
Jillian Mueller, Peyton McMahon, Addison Schaffer and Ava Knapp also scored for Central (13-3, 9-0). Mueller had three assists, and Addison Cleary earned the shutout in goal.
Huntley 5, Crystal Lake South 0: At Huntley, Chloe Pfaff tallied two goals and an assist for the Raiders (14-3-3, 5-1-3) in the FVC win over the Gators (3-13-1, 0-8-1).
Grace Helzer, Brooke Maxedon and Maizie Nickle also scored for Huntley. Asher Vanni had three saves in the shutout.
Burlington Central 4, McHenry 1: At McHenry, Ava Elders had two goals and an assist for the Rockets (11-6-1, 7-1-1) in an FVC victory against the Warriors (8-6-2, 3-5-1).
Ellie Elders and Sydney Batts also scored for Central.
Emerson Gasmann had the lone for for McHenry.
Jacobs 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At Algonquin, Delaney Roimiser had both goals for the Eagles (10-7-1, 4-4-1) in an FVC win against the Chargers (2-14-3, 0-8-1).
Hampshire 1, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, the Whip-Purs (8-5-2, 4-3-1) came out on top against the Trojans (7-7, 5-4) in their FVC game.
Antioch 5, Woodstock North 1: At Antioch, the Thunder (6-9-2) fell to the Sequoits in nonconference play.
BASEBALL
Marengo 10, Forreston 3: At Forreston, the Indians picked up their program-record 20th win of the season against the Cardinals in nonconference play.
Drew Litchfield had two doubles and three RBIs for Marengo (20-5), Carter Heimsoth drove in two, and Cody Stallings scored twice. Caden Vogt had 13 strikeouts and did not allow any runs on three hits over six innings.
Huntley 17, Dundee-Crown 0 (4 inn.): At Huntley, Derek Huber and Sam Deligio combined for a four-inning no-hitter, and the Raiders (22-4, 13-3) pounded out 11 hits in the FVC win against the Chargers (4-22, 2-14).
Derek Huber had four strikeouts in three innings. Griffin Goldstein had three RBIs, while Ryan Bakes, A.J. Putty and Aiden Zimmerman each drove in two.
Jacobs 2, Hampshire 0: At Algonquin, Christian Graves struck out 10 over six innings, and Brandon Helbig had three strikeouts in the Eagles’ FVC win over the Whips.
Graves allowed four hits and walked two for Jacobs (14-13, 8-8), and Nate Gerritsen and Anthony Edge drove in the game’s only runs.
Jack Schane took the loss for Hampshire (14-13, 5-10), giving up two runs on three hits over six innings. He struck out three and walked one.
Crystal Lake South 8, Prairie Ridge 3: At Crystal Lake, Jayden Gumprecht struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings to lead the the Gators (19-5, 12-4) to the FVC win against the host Wolves (10-18, 5-10).
Gumprecht allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with no walks allowed. James Carlson drove in two runs, and C.J. Regillio had a double and an RBI.
For Prairie Ridge, Mason McKim went 2 for 3. Vic Flores and Gabe Porter both had RBIs.
McHenry 11, Crystal Lake Central 2: At McHenry, Lleyton Grubich picked up the win and drove in two runs for the Warriors (16-3-1, 8-8) in an FVC victory over the Tigers (9-14, 4-11).
Grubich allowed a run on four hits in five innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Kyle Maness (2 for 4) and Sam Martorano both had a double and one RBI, and Donovan Christman drove in two.
James Dreher had two RBIs for Central.
Alden-Hebron 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 1: At Ashton, Parker Elswick and Wyatt Armburst had RBIs for the Giants (12-10) during a four-run fourth inning to beat the Raiders in nonconference action.
Armburst had a double and Elswick had two steals. Justin Gritmacker did not allow any earned runs on four hits in the complete game, striking out 12 and walking three.
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 6, Woodstock 1: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers swept all four doubles matches against the Blue Streaks.