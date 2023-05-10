Boys track and field: Woodstock repeats as Kishwaukee River Conference Meet champion

MARENGO – Woodstock expected to score big points on the track at Tuesday’s Kishwaukee River Conference Boys Track and Field Meet, particularly in the longer races.
The Blue Streaks did that, winning the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays and finishing 1-2 in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 individual events.
Those races gave Woodstock the upper hand, but it was some crucial performances in field events that put the Streaks over the top.
Woodstock finished with 162 points to repeat as team champion at Marengo’s Rod Poppe Fields, winning over Richmond-Burton (134) and Woodstock North (122).
“It really came down to our field events,” Streaks senior hurdler Jared Kniola said. “Our running has always been solid. Our field events were kind of lacking, but we had guys step up today.”
Edgar Arana and Kaden Sandoval in the pole vault took third and fourth. Dominic Vogel grabbed a fourth in the high jump. Nolan Van Hoorn, who had battled quadriceps soreness and not jumped through the whole season, placed second in the long jump.
Those performances helped Woodstock withstand R-B’s prowess in the sprint races to win the title.
“We definitely have the depth with our distance,” Streaks coach Lisa Kunzie said. “That was the game plan: Let’s spread out our distance the best we can. We had some field events show up today we didn’t know we had.
“There were some things we didn’t expect. We were ready to put up a fight in all the places that we needed to.”
Dylan Hanson and Charlie Baker went 1-2 in the 3,200, Ishan Patel and Cohen Shutt were 1-2 in the 800 and Ellery Shutt and Jakob Crown finished 1-2 in the 1,600. Patel also added a third in the 400, with only the 4x200 to rest after winning the 800.
Kniola won the 300 intermediate hurdles, was second in the 110 high hurdles and third in triple jump. He lost to North’s Giovanni Young in the 110s by one-hundredth of a second (15.72-15.73). He came back to catch and pass North’s Landan Creighton in the final 100 meters of the 300s.
“The fact that I lost by that little bit kind of [ticked] me off,” Kniola said. “I was a really angry, and I used it as fuel to project me in the 300s. I had to walk away with a first place sometime today.
“Around that last curve, I was like, ‘I have to kick it up.’ I worked this offseason to pick up that last bit, and I’ve been able to do that all year. I really kick it up, and it got me there.”
The Streaks’ Aryan Patel, Ellery Shutt, Aidan Greenlee and Cohen Shutt won the 4x800. Greenlee, Cohen Shutt and the Patels won the 4x400. Tyler Moon won the shot put.
R-B shined in the sprints, with Jack Martens and Sean Rockwell leading the way. Martens and Rockwell were first and third in the 100; Rockwell was first and Martens was second in the 200. Rockwell also won the 400.
The Rockets had Rockwell, Max Loveall, Daniel Kalinowski and Martens win the 4x100, and Ryan Saranzak, Loveall, Kalinowski and Martens win the 4x200.
Marengo’s Josh Holst won the high and long jumps, North’s Creighton won the pole vault and triple jump. Johnsburg’s Brett Centnarowicz won the discus.
“That 200 was hard,” Martens said. “I’m definitely tired, but I just did whatever I could for us to win. Us sprinters, we tried our best. I’m glad we got first in that 4x100, that was big.”
Rockwell ran on R-B’s Class 2A state runner-up 4x400 team and its ninth-place 4x200 team last year.
“I’m pretty happy with it,” Rockwell said of his performance. “I knew the 100 was going to be tough, there was some good competition there. I was happy with third. I had no idea what place I was in.
“We’re looking like right where we want to be with the 4x100 and 4x200. I like it a lot.”
Holst jumped 6.26 meters (20-6 1/2) to win the long jump, his personal best, and went 1.75 (5-8 3/4) to win the high jump, an event he had not done before. Holst did not flop like most high jumpers, but scissored over the bar.
“I haven’t high jumped since eighth grade. We just did it in the gym then,” Holst said. “[Marengo coach Brad] Wignes just put me in it. He said, ‘I think you can get us some points.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ I ran over [from long jump] and did a couple jumps. I got lucky or something.
“My first long jump felt pretty good. The next one was not good, and the third I fell on my face. Fell horribly. I just took a deep breath [on the last one] and jumped.”
KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE MEET
Team scores: 1. Woodstock 162, 2. Richmond-Burton 134, 3. Woodstock North 122, 4. Marengo 77, 5. Johnsburg 31, 6. Harvard 26.
4x800 relay: 1. Woodstock (Aryan Patel, Ellery Shutt, Aidan Greenlee, Cohen Shutt) 8:47.07, 2. Richmond-Burton 8:58.58, 3. Marengo 9:07.14, 4. Woodstock North 9:25.88.
4x100 relay: 1. Richmond-Burton (Sean Rockwell, Max Loveall, Dan Kaliniowski, Jack Martens) 43.53, 2. Woodstock North 44.11, 3. Marengo 45.61, 4. Woodstock 45.61, 5. Harvard 46.19.
3,200 meters: 1. Dylan Hanson (Wdk) 10:16.40, 2. Charlie Baker (Wdk) 10:28.91, 3. Jackson Batt (Wdk) 10:40.74, 4. Daniel Jansen (WN) 11:07.78, 5. Patrick Signore (Mgo) 11:35.06, 6. John Hugger (WN) 11:36.65.
110 high hurdles: 1. Giovanni Young (WN) 15.72, 2. Jared Kniola (Wdk) 15.73, 3. Bernard Bahnsen (Hvd) 16.18, 4. Ryan Wisniewski (R-B) 17.47, 5. Noah Gammel (R-B) 17.47, 6. Jason Trojan (Wdk) 18.81.
100 meters: 1. Martens (R-B) 11.31, 2. Mark Duenas (WN) 11.41, 3. Sean Rockwell (R-B) 11.48, 4. Josh Holst (Mgo) 11.51, 5. Nolan Van Hoorn (Wdk) 11.56, 6. Chris Carreno (WN) 11.58.
800 meters: 1. Ishan Patel (Wdk) 2:00.68, 2. C. Shutt (Wdk) 2:02.91, 3. Oscar Bonilla (R-B) 2:06.64, 4. Jared Gonzalez (Hvd) 2:14.28, 5. Tyler Felks (Mgo) 2:19.20, 6. Robert Carroll (WN) 2:19.77.
4x200 relay: 1. Richmond-Burton (Ryan Saranzak, Loveall, Kalinowski, Martens) 1:33.04, 2. Woodstock North 1:33.93, 3. Woodstock 1:36.13, 4. Marengo 1:36.14, 5. Harvard 1:36.90, 6. Johnsburg 1:39.62.
400 meters: 1. Rockwell (R-B) 52.20, 2. Dominion Okwong (WN) 53.13, 3. 3. I. Patel (Wdk) 53.50, 4. Fadahunsi (WN) 54.30, 5. Greenlee (Wdk) 54.74, 6. Jayson Wold (R-B) 56.36.
300 intermediate hurdles: 1. Kniola (Wdk) 41.20, 2. L. Creighton (WN) 42.50, 3. Gammel (R-B) 44.20, 4. Young (WN) 44.36, 5. Wisniewski (R-B) 44.84, 6. Drew Palanos (Mgo) 47.20.
1,600 meters: 1. E. Shutt (Wdk) 4:38.99, 2. Jakob Crown (Wdk) 4:47.78, 3. Marcus Ray (Mgo) 4:58.41, 4. Tristen Miller (R-B) 5:00.46, 5. Angus McClellan (R-B) 5:03.21, 6. Batt (Jbg) 5:03.72.
200 meters: 1. Rockwell (R-B) 22.98, 2. Martens (R-B) 23.12, 3. Duenas (WN) 23.21, 4. Carreno (WN) 24.00, 5. Caden Thompson (Wdk) 24.61, 6. Aiden Schneiderman (Wdk) 24.63.
4x400 relay: 1. Woodstock (Greenlee, A. Patel, C. Shutt, I. Patel) 3:34.06, 2. Richmond-Burton 3:38.96, 3. Woodstock North 3:49.92, 4. Marengo 3:58.77, 5. Johnsburg 4:04.00.
Shot put: 1. Tyler Moon (Wdk) 13.54 (44-5.25), 2. Brett Centnarowicz (Jbg) 13.05 (42-9.75), 3. Jakob Remot (Wdk) 13.05 (42-9.75), 4. Rune Boyd (Mgo) 12.01 (39-5), 5. John Suay (WN) 11.57 (37-11.5), 6. Lorenzo Eichholz (Hvd) 11.37 (37-3.75).
Discus: 1. B. Centnarowicz (Jbg) 36.55 (119-11), 2. Evan Maniates (35.15 (115-4), 3. Boyd (Mgo) 34.68 (113-9), 5. Eichholz (Hvd) 33.90 (111-2), 5. Colton Centarowicz (Jbg) 33.79 (110-10), 6. Bode Pedersen (Wdk) 33.57 (110-1).
High jump: 1. Holst (Mgo) 1.75 (5.8.75), 2. Saranzak (R-B) 1.70 (5-7), 3. L. Creighton (WN) 5-7, 4. Dominic Vogel (Wdk) 1.70 (5-7), 5. Blake Hiller (Jbg) 1.65 (5-5), 6. Jackson Lyons (Wdk) 1.54 (5-0.5).
Long jump: 1. Holst (Mgo) 6.26 (20-6.5), 2. Van Hoorn (Wdk) 6.21 (20-4.5), 3. Logan Malczan (R-B) 5.94 (19-6), 4. Alten Bergbreiter (Mgo) 5.78 (18-11.75), 5. Gammel (R-B) 5.74 (18-10), 6. JR Fadahunsi (WN) 5.72 (18-9.25).
Triple jump: 1. L. Creighton (WN) 12.18 (39-11.5), 2. Molczan (R-B) 12.03 (39-5.75), 3. Kniola (Wdk) 11.43 (37-6), 4. Bahnsen (Hvd) 11.00 (36-1.25), 5. Saranzak (R-B) 10.86 (35-7.75), 6. Collin Barnett (Hvd) 10.44 (34-3).
Pole vault: 1. L. Creighton (WN) 3.96 (12-11.75), 2. Braelan Creighton (WN) 3.20 (10-6), 3.Edgar Arana (Wdk) 3.20 (10-6), 4. Kaden Sandoval (Wdk) 2.89 (9-5.75), 5. Danny Hope (Hvd) 2.74 (8-11.75), 6. Saranzak (R-B) 2.74 (8-11.75).