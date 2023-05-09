Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Harvard’s Tallulah Eichholz

Harvard’s Tallulah Eichholz established herself as one of the area’s top pitchers last year as a freshman, and the Hornets ace hasn’t slowed down while posting big strikeout numbers as a sophomore.
Eichholz has baffled Kishwaukee River Conference batters all year, but a recent stretch of games has really stood out for the talented right-hander. During the week of April 24, Eichholz had 29 strikeouts over 14 innings in a pair of KRC games, tossing a complete-game shutout with 16 strikeouts against Woodstock North.
She followed that performance with two straight games of 18 strikeouts in wins against Johnsburg and Woodstock. After Harvard’s 6-5 nonconference win against Dundee-Crown on Saturday, Eichholz now has 185 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings to lead the area.
A great day for some Harvard Softball. Hornets up 1 - let’s keep it going!! @D50Athletics @HarvardD50 pic.twitter.com/vEb6U2aZmL— Harvard High School (@HHSHornets1) April 27, 2023
Through Monday, Harvard is 9-8 overall and 5-4 in the KRC with one game left against Richmond-Burton. The Hornets have guaranteed themselves at least a .500 record in conference play and can get their first winning season in the KRC with a win over the Rockets on Wednesday.
For her performance, Eichholz was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. She answered a few questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about her recent stretch of big games, Harvard’s goals for the rest of the season, pregame snacks and more.
What worked well for you during your shutout against Woodstock North?
Eichholz: It had to be the confidence of my teammates. They all wanted it as much as I did. It got me hyped, and I wasn’t worried about a thing because I knew they had my back. I remember the energy being high. Every strikeout, my [catcher] Britta [Livdahl] and everyone was cheering and jumping up and down. You could tell everyone wanted it.
What has been the best part of the season so far?
Eichholz: I think seeing my freshmen [teammates] kill it on and off the field. As a student athlete, sometimes it is hard to manage school and sports, and seeing them kill it in the classroom and on the field amazes me and shows how hard they are working for this team.
What are you team goals for the rest of the season?
Eichholz: To have fun. Many girls forget that. But also, to work our butts off and win a regional. I believe we can do that.
Do you have any personal goals?
Eichholz: My goal for the end of my high school career would be 1,000 strikeouts with Britta. We’re already at 400, so why not shoot big?
What is your perfect meal?
Eichholz: I eat a lot. But I love pasta, rice bowls and sushi.
What is a sport you would be bad at?
Eichholz: I feel like I’d be terrible at golf, but I would still like to try it. I can’t pick if I’m a lefty or righty.
Which teammate inspires you and why?
Eichholz: All of them from travel and high school. Each and everyone of them have different roles that inspire me on and off the field. I’m grateful for all of them.
Do you have any pregame rituals?
Eichholz: I need to eat a green Granny Smith apple before the game and a peanut butter chocolate granola bar.
What is your favorite class?
Eichholz: My favorite class would have to be biology. The teacher is Mrs. [Leah] Hossfeld, or “Hossboss” as we call her.