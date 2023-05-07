Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, May 6

McHenry’s Jacob Wagner threw a no-hitter and struck out five as the Warriors defeated Normal University High 10-0 in the first end of Saturday’s nonconference doubleheader in Normal.
The Pioneers came back to win the second game 4-3.
Wagner threw six innings as the Warriors (15-13) backed him with enough offense to end the game with the 10-run rule.
Cooper Cohn was 3 for 5 with an RBI, Ryan Nagel was 2 for 4 witth two RBIs, and Payton Sensabaugh and Derek Hozey both went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
In the second game, Cohn threw five strong innings with seven strikeouts, one earned run and two hits. McHenry led that game 3-0 into the fifth when it slipped away.
Richmond-Burton 7, Stillman Valley 5: At Stillman Valley, the Rockets (12-10) were down to their last strike when Zach Smith launched a three-run homer to beat the Cardinals in a nonconference game.
Ethan Schoeps shut down the Cardinals in the bottom of the seventh to lock down the Rockets’ 10th win in their last 11 games. R-B trailed 5-4 with two outs and a two-strike count on Smith when he hit the game-winner.
Ryan Scholberg struck out two in three innings of relief for the victory.
Sycamore 7, Cary-Grove 5: At Sycamore, the Trojans (19-5) fell to the Spartans (19-3) in a nonconference game in which they were no-hit, but still managed five runs.
Sycamore had a big lead when C-G scored three in the fifth and two in the sixth to make it tight. Brendan Carter had two RBIs, while Dane Schuster and Vinnie Lutz each scored twice.
Three Spartans pitchers combined for the no-hitter.
Bartlett 6, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, the Rockets (13-11) fell to the Hawks in their nonconference game.
Michael Person and Jake Johnson each knocked in a run for Central. McKade Naus was 2 for 3 and scored a run.
All the runs for both teams were scored in the third inning.
Crystal Lake South 9, Chicago University 5: At Chicago, Edgar Camacho and CJ Regillio drove in two runs apiece as the Gators (18-5) defeated the Maroons in nonconference action.
Regillio was 3 for 4, and Camacho was 2 for 4. Dayton Murphy doubled and knocked in two runs.
Nate Karbowski threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out three and not allowing an earned run.
Crystal Lake Central 10, Andrew 8: At Crystal Lake, Rhett Ozment was 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs as the Tigers (9-13) beat the Thunderbolts in a nonconference game.
Jaden Obaldo was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Connor Gibour had two RBIs, and Carter Kelley and Drew Welder each had an RBI.
Johnny Geissner, Bradley Dominski and Ozment threw three scoreless innings to finish for Central.
Marengo 14, Belvidere 1: At Marengo, Ryan Heuser struck out nine over five innings, allowing four hits and one earned run as the Indians (19-5) defeated the Bucs in a nonconference game.
David Lopez was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. Caden Vogt and Alex Johnson each had two RBIs.
Hampshire 19, Conant 5: At Hoffman Estates, the Whip-Purs (14-12) had five players drive in three runs as they scored their season-high runs in a win over the Cougars.
Dom Borecky was 3 for 6 with a double and triple and three RBIs. Dom Kooistra, Austin Leonard, Evan Spenk and Casey Kaszniak also drove in three runs apiece.
Huntley 6, Boylan 2: At Rockford, Joey Garlin was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs as the Red Raiders (21-4) beat the Titans in a nonconference game.
Ryan Quinlan had two RBIs for Huntley, and Colby Aschenbach threw four scoreless innings for the Raiders.
Genoa-Kingston 9, Woodstock 7: At Woodstock, Sam Chapman doubled and drove in two runs as the Blue Streaks (6-17) fell to the Cogs.
Everett Flannery was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Trevor Cote also had an RBI for the Streaks.
SOFTBALL
Huntley 5, West Chicago 3: At Marengo, Katie Mitchell and Madison Rozanski were both 2 for 3 as the Red Raiders (19-6) picked up their first of two wins, beating the Wildcats.
Clara Hudgens and Aubrina Adamik both had an RBI. Juliana Maude threw two scoreless innings and struck out two.
Huntley 12, Oswego 5: At Marengo, Meg Ryan was 2 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs as the Raiders defeated the Panthers.
Hudgens was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Christina Smith drove in two runs, and Ava McFadden was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Oswego 9, Marengo 7: At Marengo, Gabby Christopher was 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs as the Indians (22-3) lost their first of two games.
Alyssa Pollnow hit a two-run homer for Marengo.
Marengo 12, Joliet West 2 (5 inn.): At Marengo, Lilly Kunzer was 4 for 4 with an RBI as the Indians beat the Tigers.
Emily White homered and drove in four runs, Gabby Gieseke was 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Mia Lulinski was 2 for 3 with three runs. Pollnow had two RBIs.
Kunzer struck out seven and allowed two earned runs for the complete game.
Oswego 15, Cary-Grove 0: At Marengo, the Trojans (7-15) had a tough time with the Panthers with three hits in the loss.
Cary-Grove 12, West Chicago 1 (5 inn.): At Marengo, the Trojans bounced back with two RBIs each from Maddie Crick, Becca Weaver and Addison DeSomer as the beat the Wildcats.
Aubrey Lonergan was 2 for 2 with four runs and an RBI, Kaley Klotz was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Mia Olson struck out three and threw a complete game with no earned runs.
IC Catholic 4, Richmond-Burton 2: At Elmhurst, the Rockets (15-7) got an RBI each from Hailey Holtz and Norah Spittler in their loss to the Knights.
Richmond-Burton 5, Trinity 3 (8 inn.): At Elmhurst, Sydney Hird’s fourth hit was a double in the eighth followed by RBI hits from Spittler and Rebecca Lanz in a win over the Blazers.
Hird was 4 for 4 for the game.
Taylor Davison homered with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to force extra innings. Madison Kunzer also homered for the Rockets.
Kunzer threw a complete game, striking out eight and walking one.
Burlington Central 9, Stillman Valley 4: At Burlington, Lana Garrett was 3 for 3 with an RBI as the Rockets (8-16) defeated the Cardinals.
Allie Botkin and Olivia Sutton were both 2 for 4 with an RBI. Botkin struck out eight over seven innings for the win.
Lake Zurich 11, Jacobs 5: At Lake Zurich, Anna Cook drove in two runs as the Golden Eagles (9-16) lost to the Bears.
Arya Patel was 3 for 3 with two runs for Jacobs, and Taylor Stennett had a double and an RBI.
Dundee-Crown 6, Harvard 5: At Harvard, Jordyn Jeffs was w for 4 with three RBIs as the Chargers (14-10) defeated the Hornets (8-9) in a nonconference game.
Addison Pino was 3 for 4 with two runs for D-C.
Ytzel Lopez was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Hornets.
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central Invitational: Batavia won a tight eight-team tournament with 38 points, with Prairie Ridge (37) and the host Tigers (35) right behind.
Central’s Logan Wasilik won a tough match at No. 1 singles over Prairie Ridge’s Jacob Kim 8-6.
Prairie Ridge’s Nolan Frey won at No. 2 singles. The Wolves’ Cole Palese and Jaylan Tucker were third at No. 1 doubles.
Central’s Audon Berg and Ryan Spencer won at No. 3 doubles.
GIRLS SOCCER
Huntley 8, Rockford East 0: At Huntley, Grace Helzer, Alex Szydlowski and Gabi Farraj scored two goals each as the Red Raiders (13-3-3) defeated the E-Rabs in nonconference play.
Ali Hornberg and Ava Trudeau scored Huntley’s other goals.
Szydlowski, Helzer, Trudeau, Chloe Pfaff and Maizie Nickle all had assists.
Hinckley-Big Rock 7, Marengo 3: At Hinckley, the No. 7-seeded Indians fell to No. 6 H-BR in a Class 1A Indian Creek Regional opener.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Genoa-Kingston Invitational: Woodstock took third in the 13-team meet with 105 1/2 points. Sandwich (142) won the meet with Seneca (109 1/2) in second.
The Blue Steaks got wins from Jakob Crown (3,200), Tyler Moon (shot put) and from its 4x800 relay team (Ishan Patel, Ellery Shutt, Aidan Greenlee and Cohen Shutt).
Aryan Patel (800) and Charlie Baker (1,600) had seconds, while Dylan Hanson (1,600), Edgar Arana (pole vault) and Bode Pedersen (discus) took thirds.
Marian Central’s Dom Aragano and Peyton Thomas went 1-2 in the 100. Thomas was second, and Aragano was third in the triple jump, and Aragano was second in the 200.
Harvard’s Bernard Bahnsen won the 110 high hurdles.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Genoa-Kingston Invitational: Harvard’s Katelyn Duber won the 100 high hurdles and took second in the triple jump to lead the Hornets to second place in the 12-team meet wih 85 1/2 points.
Seneca won with 171 points, G-K (83 1/2) was third and Marian Central (67) was fourth.
Harvard’s Brenna Uppleger was second in the 100 and the long jump. Anahi Jimenez was second in the 300 low hurdles, while Ella Martin (high jump) and Grace Latterel (pole vault) took thirds.
Marian’s Lily Bures won the high jump, and Kaitlyn Mullen was third in the 300 hurdles.
Johnsburg’s Giada Miralta took seconds in the 800 and 1,600, and Hope Klosowicz had a second in the 400 and thirds in the 100 and 200.