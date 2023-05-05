Softball notes: Marengo, Richmond-Burton earn top seeds in Class 2A postseason field

The IHSA released pairings for Class 1A and 2A teams on Thursday, with the postseason scheduled to start in less than two weeks.
Seedings and pairings for 3A and 4A will be released next week.
Marengo, which earned the Kishwaukee River Conference championship for the first time since 2018, and Richmond-Burton both earned No. 1 seeds in Class 2A. The Indians lead the area with 20 wins going into the weekend and have won 13 regional titles in the past 14 seasons.
Marengo, R-B and Johnsburg will all compete in the Stillman Valley Sectional.
Marengo will see the winner of Rockford Lutheran (No. 10) and Genoa-Kingston (7) in its first semifinal at the Oregon Regional. A win would match the Indians up against either Winnebago (4) or Oregon (6) in the title game on Saturday, May 20.
Richmond-Burton will host its own regional and already was awarded a semifinal victory. The Rockets were scheduled to play Marian Central in the semifinals, but the Hurricanes only fielded a JV team this spring. Marian athletic director Cody O’Neill confirmed the Hurricanes were entered into the field by mistake.
The Rockets will face either Regina Dominican (4) or Somonauk co-op (5) in the regional championship on Friday, May 19. Johnsburg (6) also is hosting its own regional and will play Aurora Central Catholic (3) in a semifinal on Wednesday, May 17.
In Class 1A, Alden-Hebron (7) faces Woodlands Academy (8) in a Pecatonica Regional quarterfinal on Monday, May 15. That game will be played at A-H.
Klosowicz’s big impact: Johnsburg shortstop Brooke Klosowicz is known for her big power in the batter’s box, where she regularly is among the area’s top home-run hitters, and strong arm in the infield.
But the Skyhawks lone senior, who will play next year at Penn State after committing to the Big Ten school before the start of her junior season, does a lot more than hit long balls and make flashy plays on defense.
“There’s no better workhorse and leader,” Johnsburg first-year coach Katie McKay Phillips said. “Sometimes you get spectacular athletes who might not want to be a leader and just want to get out and do their thing. That’s not Brooke. She puts all these girls ahead of her.
“She mentors the younger girls if they’re nervous. She picks up the entire team and carries them everywhere.”
Klosowicz, who has 31 home runs in her three varsity seasons after missing her freshman year because of the pandemic, has been an invaluable resource for McKay Phillips. The Skyhawks are a very young team with more underclassmen than upperclassmen, including six freshmen.
Klosowicz was honored Thursday on senior night before Johnsburg’s nonconference game against Waukegan and made it even more special with her seventh and eighth home runs of the season.
McKay Phillips said Klosowicz has embraced her role.
“To have such a young group be mentored by her is huge for me. She’s doing some of the work for me,” McKay Phillips said with a laugh. “I cannot overstate how big of an impact she has made on such a young team. Just for them to get the opportunity to be around her and play with her is big. She makes everyone better.”
Eichholz on fire: Harvard sophomore pitcher Tallulah Eichholz has put up some eye-popping numbers recently, firing 52 strikeouts in her past three games – all wins for Harvard. The Hornets ace had 16 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Woodstock North, 18 in a 6-1 win over Johnsburg, and 18 in a 7-4 win over Woodstock.
For the season, Eichholz has a 2.22 ERA with 183 strikeouts and 17 walks in 78 2/3 innings. The Hornets (8-8, 5-4 KRC) have already matched their win total from last year, when they finished 8-12 and 4-6 in the KRC.
Harvard has never finished at .500 or above in the KRC until this season. Harvard will finish KRC play with a suspended game against Richmond-Burton on Monday. The host Hornets lead 2-0 in the top of the second inning.
Thunder captain steps up: Woodstock North senior catcher Norah Mungle helped calm things down during Thursday’s key battle against Richmond-Burton after the Rockets loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Thunder pitcher JoJo Vermett was able to get out of the jam, retiring the last two hitters on a popup and groundout, as batterymates talked through pitch selection how to attack the next two hitters.
“We knew we probably weren’t going to strike them out, but we wanted to figure out what pitches they can put on the ground,” Mungle said. “It was huge obviously to get those outs. I was just telling her to relax and trust her stuff.”
Vermett said Mungle’s words were a big help.
“She was trying to calm me down and not try to over pitch it because it only goes down hill from there,” Vermett said.
North coach Paul Sandall appreciates having someone like Mungle to help settle things down in a tough spot, as well as help call pitches. Mungle, who earlier this year broke the team’s all-time doubles record, will play next year at Wisconsin-Platteville.
“She’s the backbone of this team,” Sandall said. “She’s emotional, she’s a leader, and she puts everyone on her shoulders and says, ‘Let’s go.’ She’s hard on herself, but she does what a captain and leader is supposed to do.”