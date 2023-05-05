Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, May 4

Marengo baseball’s Caden Vogt hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs against Woodstock to lead the Indians to a 14-4 win in five innings on Thursday in Marengo and a Kishwaukee River Conference championship.
Vogt’s home run highlighted a 10-run fifth where Marengo (18-5, 13-2 KRC) put away the game. Carter Heimsoth and Alten Bergbreiter each brought in two runs while Quin Lechner, David Lopez and Ashton Valenti each finished with an RBI.
Aaron Schroeder started for the Indians and threw five innings, striking out six batters with four earned runs on five hits.
Trevor Cote, Braden Barrette and Everett Flannery each drove in a run for the Blue Streaks (6-16, 4-11 KRC).
Huntley 10, Wauconda 3: At Huntley, Joe Garlin drove in three runs to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference win.
Brayden Bakes also drove in a run for Huntley (19-4) while starter Sam Deligio, Jeremy Jaehnig and Derek Huber combined to throw seven innings, allowing one earned run on five hits.
Richmond-Burton 8, Harvard 1: At Harvard, the Rockets put together 10 hits to earn a KRC win.
Riley Spears finished the afternoon with two hits and drove in two runs for the Rockets (11-10, 10-5 KRC). Carsten Szumanski started for R-B and threw four innings and allowed one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts.
Woodstock North 6, Johnsburg 4 (9 inn.): At Johnsburg, the Thunder scored two runs in the top of the ninth to secure a KRC win.
Morgan Klinker made it 5-4 for WN (15-6, 13-2 KRC) with a double to center field and Blake Herrmann made it 6-4 on a single to center field. Klinker led the team with two RBIs while Herrmann and Cade Blaksley each drove in a run.
Thunder starter Zach Cynowa struck out 11 batters over seven innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits.
Evan Pohl and Jacob Lamotta each drove in two runs for the Skyhawks (5-17, 4-12 KRC). Lamotta struck out six batters over seven innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits.
Alden-Hebron 24, Faith Christian 14 (6 inn.): At Hebron, the Giants exploded for 18 hits on their way to an out-of-state win.
Wyatt Armbrust hit a home run and drove five runs to lead the Giants (9-9). Parker Elswick, Jesse Armbrust and Spencer Zaccone each brought in three runs, Nik Rapa finished with two RBIs and Ben Vole, Jason Krumsee and Hoyt Miles each drove in a run.
Stevenson 10, McHenry 3: At Lincolnshire, the Warriors couldn’t overcome an early 3-1 deficit in their nonconference matchup.
Kyle Maness led the way for the Warriors (14-11) with two RBIs while Payton Sensabaugh drove in one.
Hampshire 13, Rochelle 11: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs held off a late rally to earn a nonconference win.
Austin Leonard hit a three-run home run for Hampshire (12-10) and drove in four runs while Dominic Borecky and Colin Miller each finished with three RBIs. Nicholas Randell drove in two runs and Daniel Rodriquez brought in one.
Nathaniel Buehrer started for the Whips and threw four innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits, striking out six.
Bartlett 8, Jacobs 3: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles couldn’t overcome a four-run fifth in a nonconference loss.
Gage Martin, Jack Celler and Owen Ziaja each drove in a run for Jacobs (11-13).
GIRLS SOCCER
Crystal Lake Central 5, McHenry 1: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers won their fourth straight Fox Valley Conference title.
Jillian Mueller, Addison Schaffer, Olivia Anderson, Gwyn Brickey and Carter Thompson each scored a goal for Central (12-3, 8-0 FVC).
Sarah Duginske scored a goal for the Warriors (6-4-2, 3-3-1 FVC).
Hampshire 1, Jacobs 0: At Hampshire, the Whips (7-5-2, 4-3-1 FVC) scored to best the Golden Eagles (9-7-1, 3-4-1 FVC).
Huntley 3, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Maizie Nickle, Karen Reyes-Villanueva and Chloe Pfaff each scored for the Red Raiders (12-3-3, 4-1-3 FVC) to best the Chargers (2-13-3, 0-7-1 FVC).
Prairie Ridge 1, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, Paige Newport scored to lead the Wolves (2-9-1, 2-5-1) over the Gators (1-10-1, 0-7-1)
Stillman Valley 4, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the Hornets (1-11-2) dropped their fourth straight match.
St. Viator 4, Marian Central 0: At Arlington Heights, the Hurricanes (6-6-1) couldn’t keep up after allowing three first-half goals.
SOFTBALL
Burlington Central 8, Jacobs 7: At Algonquin, Hannah Rindner hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh to lead the Rockets to a FVC win.
Central (7-15, 4-9) scored six runs in the fourth inning while Makayla Larson and Makayla McEwen each drove in two runs. Kayla Covey, Antonina Garcia and Rindner each finished with an RBI.
Arya Patel drove in two runs for the Golden Eagles (9-14, 6-6 FVC) while Jianna Tanada and CiCi Di Silvio each brought in a run.
Huntley 18, Cary-Grove 2 (4 inn.): At Huntley, the Red Raiders exploded for 10 runs in the first inning on their way to a FVC win.
Meghan Ryan drove in five runs for Huntley (16-6, 13-1 FVC), Katie Mitchell and Sadie Svendsen each brought in three, Elly Winter finished with two RBIs and Clara Hudgens, Ava McFadden, Grace Benson, Madison Rozanski and Aubrina Adamik each drove in a run.
Huntley starter Makayla Rasmussen threw four innings, striking out one batter and allowing two earned runs on five hits.
Maddie Crick and Addison DeSomer each brought in a run for the Trojans (6-14, 5-8).
Crystal Lake Central 24, Crystal Lake South 2 (4 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Cassidy Murphy and Taylor Roggenbuck led an offensive explosion by each driving in five runs.
Gianna Carone drove in four for the Tigers (10-9, 6-7 FVC), Kate Show brought in three while Makayla Malone, Olivia Shaw, Giada Motto and Avery Bechler finished with an RBI. Katie Svigelj threw four inning, allowing two earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts.
Dana Skorich hit a two-run home run for the Gators (9-12, 5-9 FVC).
McHenry 1, Dundee-Crown 0: At McHenry, the Warriors (14-6, 10-4 FVC) picked up the win against the Chargers (12-10, 5-6 FVC).
Prairie Ridge 14, Hampshire 3: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves used a six-run second inning to take control of their FVC game.
Adysen Kiddy led the way for PR (10-9, 6-7) with three RBIs while Mary Myers, Emily Harlow, Autumn Ledgerwood and Kaylee Jarrard each drove in two runs. PR’s Reese Mosolino threw a complete game and struck out six batters, allowing two earned runs on eight hits.
Carissa Schuman and Lily Sippel each drove in a run for the Whips (8-10, 4-8).
Harvard 7, Woodstock 4: At Woodstock, the Hornets scored five runs in the first inning on their way to a KRC win.
Addelaide Kleinsmith and Aideliz Renteria each brought in two runs for Harvard (8-8, 5-4 KRC) and Ytzel Lopez and Allison Scott finished with an RBI. Tallulah Eichholz struck out 18 batters over 6 ⅔ innings, not allowing an earned run on two hits.
Emma Douglas drove in two runs for the Blue Streaks (1-17, 0-8 KRC) and Kaylee Homeyer brought in one.
Johnsburg 10, Waukegan 2: At Johnsburg, Brooke Klosowicz hit two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the Skyhawks to a nonconference win.
Nicole Jihlavec brought three runs for Johnsburg (8-9) while Ella Smith and Sarah Nethaway finished with an RBI.
BOYS TENNIS
Prairie Ridge 5, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves earned a strong FVC win.
No. 1 singles Jacob Kim won 6-3, 2-6, 6-0 and No. 2 singles Nolan Frey took his match 6-0. 6-1. No. 1 doubles pair Jaylan Tucker and Cole Palese won 6-0, 6-2, No. 2 doubles duo Brogan Amherdt and Tim Jones won 6-2, 6-1, and No. 4 doubles duo Eli Loeding and Evan Seegert won 6-2, 6-4.
The Tigers’ No. 3 singles Eli Irwin won 6-4, 6-0, and No. 3 doubles pair Audon Berg and Ryan Spencer took their match 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.
Huntley 7, Crystal Lake South 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders swept the Gators on senior night.
No. 1 singles player Will Geske won 6-0, 6-1, No. 2 Mark Sobolewski took his match 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, and No. 3 Oscar Bakhronbekov won 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles Ben Hein and Jon Stec took their match 6-4, 6-4, No. 2 duo Ishaan Trivedi and Eashan Cherukuri won 6-2, 6-3, No. 3 doubles Colin Stanley and Ryan Kruk took their match 6-2, 6-2, and No. 4 doubles Frankie Scarpelli and Ahyan Yeasin won 6-1, 6-2.
BOYS LACROSSE
Huntley 15, Jacobs 2: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (9-3, 3-0 FVC) earned a commanding FVC win over the Golden Eagles (1-11, 1-5 FVC).
Cary-Grove 12, Prairie Ridge 8: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans (9-2, 5-0) held on in their FVC matchup against the Wolves (6-5, 2-1).
BASS FISHING
Chain O’Lakes North Sectional: At Antioch, Alden-Hebron won the sectional after bringing in 14.53 pounds.