Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wedneday, May 3

Crystal Lake South’s Ryan Skwarek ripped a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Gators past McHenry 6-5 in their Fox Valley Conference baseball game on Wednesday in Crystal Lake.
South (16-5, 10-4 FVC) trailed the Warriors (14-10, 7-4) by one run after McHenry’s Kyle Maness singled in Payton Sensabaugh for the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh.
The Gators had a walk, then two fielder’s choice ground balls, leaving Edgar Camacho at first base when Skwarek came to the plate. He homered to left field for the win.
Yandel Ramirez was 2 for 2 with an RBI, James Carlson had an RBI, and Skwarek knocked in three for the game. James Allie threw two innings of relief, striking out two and allowing no earned runs for the Gators.
Sensabaugh was 2 for 2 with two runs, while Derek Hozey, Justin Karcz and Sam Martorano each had an RBI.
Cary-Grove 5, Jacobs 4: At Cary, Nate Crick singled with the bases loaded to give the Trojans (19-4, 12-3) a walk-off FVC victory over the Golden Eagles (11-12, 6-8).
Charlie Taczy singled to start the inning and eventually scored on two wild pitches. With two runners on, Vinnie Lutz (2 for 3, RBI) was intentionally walked, and Crick delivered the game-winner.
Brendan Carter and Nolan Pociejewski also had RBIs for C-G.
Jack Celler was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, the second of which gave Jacobs a one-run lead in the top of the seventh.
Christian Graves was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and JP Merlak was 3 for 4.
Burlington Central 11, Crystal Lake Central 1 (5 inn.): At Burlington, Brady Gilroy, Jake Herman and Mason Rosborough homered as the Rockets (13-9, 9-5) beat the Tigers (8-13, 4-10) in their FVC game.
Herman was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Gilroy was 1 for 1 with two RBIs and three runs and Connor Rubin knocked in two runs.
Chase Powrozek struck out nine in five innings and did not allow an earned run.
Drew Welder drove in the Tigers’ run.
Prairie Ridge 6, Dundee-Crown 4: At Carpentersville, the Wolves (10-15, 5-8) managed to score six runs with five hits as they defeated the Chargers (3-17, 2-12) in FVC action.
Karson Stiefer had an RBI for Prairie Ridge.
Cam Schmeiser was 3 for 4 for D-C. Nate Benton was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Leth Pearson and Mason Morawski each had an RBI.
Huntley 11, Hampshire 3: At Hampshire, Andrew Ressler struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings as the Red Raiders (18-4, 11-2) beat the Whip-Purs (11-10, 5-8) in an FVC game.
Joey Garlin was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Dillon Putty was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Austin Leonard had an RBI double for Hampshire.
Marengo 7, Woodstock 1: At Marengo, Andrew Johnson threw six innings, striking out four and allowing two hits, as the Indians (17-5, 12-2) beat the Blue Streaks (6-15, 4-10) to remain tied with Woodstock North for first place in the KRC.
Carter Heimsoth was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, Caden Vogt was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Alten Bergbreiter was 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Sam Chapman doubled and scored a run for Woodstock.
Richmond-Burton 11, Harvard 2: At Richmond, Aiden Wicinski threw a 90-pitch complete game as the Rockets (10-10, 9-5) beat the Hornets (1-19, 1-13) for their ninth consecutive KRC victory.
Wickinski struck out 11 and allowed two hits with one walk and one earned run.
R-B, which started the season 1-9, had 15 hits, led by Ethan Schoeps, who was 3 for 5 with two doubles and a triple. Zach Smith was 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs.
Woodstock North 7, Johnsburg 6: At Johnsburg, the Thunder (14-6, 12-2) rallied from a 6-2 deficit with three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to beat the Skyhawks (5-16, 4-11) and stay tied for first in the KRC with Marengo.
Rylen Given had an RBI walk, and Parker Neff had a sacrifice fly in the sixth to give the Thunder the lead.
Morgan Klinker was 3 for 4 with two runs, Neff was 1 for 1 with two RBIs and Jay Zinnen was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Teagan Kirk threw a scoreless fifth, and Trevor Mark finished with two more scoreless innings for the win.
Jacob Lamotta was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Johnsburg. Evan Pohl was 3 for 4 with two runs.
Wheaton Academy 7, Marian Central 0: At West Chicago, Colin Kowalsky had the only two hits of the game for the Hurricanes (6-10) in their nonconference loss to the Warriors.
SOFTBALL
Cary-Grove 4, McHenry 2: At McHenry, Becca Weaver was tough in the circle with 11 strikeouts in seven innings and no earned runs as the Trojans (6-13, 5-7) defeated the Warriors (13-6, 9-4) in an FVC game.
Maddie Crick was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for C-G. Weaver was 3 for 4 with a run scored. Addison DeSomer and Addison Green each had an RBI.
Jadyn Polerecky singled and scored for the Warriors.
Huntley 12, Crystal Lake South 0 (5 inn.): At Huntley, Grace Benson was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs as the Red Raiders (15-6, 12-1) defeated the Gators (9-11, 5-8) in the continuation of a game that started April 20.
Makayla Rasmussen threw three scoreless innings for the Raiders. Katie Mitchell was 2 for 3 with an RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Clara Hudgens tripled and scored a run.
Hazel Hook had South’s only hit.
Wauconda 9, Prairie Ridge 2: At Crystal Lake, Emily Harlow was 3 for 4 with an RBI as the Wolves (9-9) lost a nonconference game to the Bulldogs.
Adysen Kiddy had Prairie Ridge’s other RBI.
BOYS TENNIS
McHenry 4, Round Lake 3: At McHenry, Thomas Stocker and Brayden Gardon held on for a 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 victory at No. 3 doubles to give the Warriors the final edge over the Panthers.
Dylan Fergon won at No. 2 singles, Alex Rudzki won at No. 3 and Nate Neufeld and Giacomo Romano won at No. 1 doubles for McHenry.
GIRL SOCCER
Woodstock 10, Woodstock North 1: At Richmond, the Blue Streaks won over the Thunder in the third-place game of the KRC Tournament.
JUCO SOFTBALL
South Suburban 14-10, McHenry County College 1-2: At Crystal Lake, the Bulldogs swept the Scots (7-18-1) in their doubleheader.
Kelli Seiler was 1 for 3 with a run scored in the first game for MCC. Mackenzie Scully and Alyssa Taylor both were 1 for 3 with an RBI in the second game.