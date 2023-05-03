Girls track and field: Alexia Spatz, Angelina Gersch lead Richmond-Burton to KRC title

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton’s Alexia Spatz maintained the right mindset for dealing with a demanding day in less-than-ideal conditions.
The Rockets’ sophomore scored 28 points by herself, running 14 laps in high-40-degree temperatures with 15- to 20-mph winds, winning the 3,200 and 1,600 meters and taking second in the 800 at the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Track and Field Meet.
Spatz and triple winner Angelina Gersch led the way, and the Rockets added depth all over to win their first KRC team championship Tuesday evening at R-B. The Rockets finished with 182 points, while Woodstock was second at 143 and Johnsburg was third at 82.
“I run cross country, so I’m used to running longer distances,” Spatz said. “I knew my times, compared to the other girls, and knew what I had to run. I kind of had a plan. The wind was very hard, and obviously I wasn’t going to [get a personal record], but my goal was to stay up there in the lead.
“It’s really special. I’ve been training a lot for this. The preparation was for this to be able to do this for my team, which was important. And fun.”
Rockets coach Taylor Conroy knew she was asking plenty of her distance star.
“She is a big team player. She’s such a strong runner. I’m really proud of her performance today,” Conroy said. “Woodstock was going to be our biggest competition, they have a really strong team. And the wind played a big part. I just told the girls to do they should do, fight that wind as much as they could.”
Gersch won the long and triple jumps, with teammate Sahanna Doherty right behind her in both. Gersch finished with a first in the 300 low hurdles, along with a leg in R-B’s runner-up 4x100 relay.
Gersch scratched her first triple jump attempt, then landed a 11.03 meters (36-2 1/4) on her second jump and called it a day so she could run the 4x100.
“I wanted to get one good one in before I ran the 4x1,” she said. “I’m so happy we have this opportunity this year. Everybody just had to go out and do their jobs, and that’s what we did today. I’m super, super happy that we were all able to do what we needed to to get here.”
R-B’s Savannah Wells, Olivia Popp, Emerson Wold and Kailyn Lotz won the 4x800, and Doherty, Kristina DeLeon, Wold and Elissa Furlan won the 4x400. Jasmine McCaskel won the 400 and was runner-up to Johnburg’s Caitlyn Casella in the 100 and 200.
Casella set the 100 meet record at 12.52 seconds, besting R-B’s Lilly Alberts’ record from 2019 by 0.04 of a second. She repeated as champion in both the 100 and 200.
“I’m shocked [about the record] because it’s Lilly Alberts,” Casella said. “We were always really close last year. It’s definitely crazy. I feel pretty good. I’ve ran within a 10th of my PR, which I set at state, three or four times this season and I was never close to that last season. I’m feeling pretty good in the 100.”
Woodstock North’s Ashley Janeczko, who won the McHenry County Meet shot put and discus events, won both of those KRC titles. Janeczko’s shot put of 11.19 meters (36-8 1/4) was her personal best.
“It was pretty good,” Janeczko said. “The discus was hard with the wind at your back. It makes it go shorter and turn and go straight to the ground.
“This season’s been great. I’m improving almost every time. I’m super happy with my season and really excited to see how sectionals go.”
Woodstock North’s Bella Borta (100 high hurdles), Woodstock’s Keira Bogott (800) and Hallie Steponaitis (high jump) and Harvard’s Grace Latterel (pole vault) all won individual titles.
Johnsburg’s Natalie Burke, Lila Duck, Hope Klosowicz and Casella won the 4x100 and Burke, Duck, Klosowicz and Savannah Peete won the 4x200.
After winning the 800, Bogott rested through the 4x200, then came back and was runner-up to McCaskel in the 400. Those top-two finishes mean that Bogott, who plays soccer first, then competes in track when she can, could be All-KRC in four sports. She already achieved that status in cross country and basketball, and she currently leads the Blue Streaks’ soccer team in goals.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Kishwaukee River Conference Meet
Team scores: 1. Richmond-Burton 182, 2. Woodstock 143, 3. Johnsburg 82, 4. Woodstock North 52, 5. Marengo 42, 6. Harvard 41.
4x800 relay: 1. Richmond-Burton (Savannah Wells, Olivia Popp, Emerson Wold, Kailyn Lotz) 11:49.04, 2. Woodstock 12:15.96, 3. Johnsburg 15:06.71.
4x100 relay: 1. Johnsburg (Natalie Burke, Lila Duck, Hope Klosowicz, Caitlyn Casella) 52.77, 2. Richmond-Burton 53.02, 3. Woodstock 54.41, 4. Harvard 55.24, 5. Marengo 1:02.93.
3,200 meters: 1. Alexia Spatz (R-B) 12:40.80, 2. Maggie Adams (Wdk) 13:03.23, 3. Camila Mendez (R-B) 13:25.91, 4. Anna Wickersheim (Wdk) 13:41.10, 5. Ellie Bauer (Jbg) 14:30.59.
100 high hurdles: 1. Bella Borta (WN) 16.87, 2. Amina Idris (Wdk) 17.51, 3. Olivia Walter (Mgo) 17.74, 4. Katelyn Duber (Hvd) 17.91, 5. Allison Hunt (R-B) 18.30, 6. Jadyn Grismer (Mgo) 18.46.
100 meters: 1. Casella (Jbg) 12.52 (meet record), 2. Jasmine McCaskel (R-B) 12.99, 3. Uppleger (Hvd) 13.06, 4. Sophia Kommar (R-B) 13.55, 5. Burke (Jbg) 13.56, 6. Micaela Chiappetta (Wdk) 13.81.
800 meters: 1. Keira Bogott (Wdk) 2:39.05, 2. Spatz (R-B) 2:41.0, 3. Wold (R-B) 2:41.96, 4. Lily Novlle (Wdk) 2:49.55, 5. Giada Miraldi (Jbg) 2:51.09, 6. Nikole Czepczynski (Mgo) 2:56.06.
4x200 relay: 1. Johnsburg (Burke, Duck, Klosowicz, Peete) 1:53.88, 2. Marengo 1:55.95, 3. Richmond-Burton 1:56.13, 4. Woodstock 1:57.77, 5. Harvard 2:07.49.
400 meters: 1. McCaskel (R-B) 1:02.47, 2. Bogott (Wdk) 1:06.86, 3. Doherty (R-B) 1:09.31, 4. Novelle (Wdk) 1:12.17, 5. Angel Abejide (WN) 1:16.03, 6. Lilly Drolen (Mgo) 1:17.83.
300 low hurdles: 1. Angelina Gersch (R-B) 48.84, 2. Idris (Wdk) 50.20, 3. Borta (WN) 53.31, 4. Hunt (R-B) 54.50, 5. Walter (Mgo) 56.39, 6. Anahi Jimenez (Hvd) 56.48.
1,600 meters: 1. Spatz (R-B) 5:59.57, 2. Adams (Wdk) 6:05.60, 3. Mendez (R-B) 6:24.11, 4. Sophie Sarabia (Wdk) 6:24.11, 5. Miraldi (Jbg) 6:40.05, 6. Ivy Garcia (Jbg) 6:44.36.
200 meters: 1. Casella (Jbg) 26.76, 2. McCaskel (R-B) 27.28, 3. Alexa Calbow (Mgo) 27.57, 4. Kommar (R-B) 28.46, 5. Klosowicz (Jbg) 28.83, 6. Hallie Steponaitis (Wdk) 29.39.
4x400 relay: 1. Richmond-Burton (Doherty, Kristina DeLeon, Wold, Elissa Furlan) 4:33.02, 2. Marengo 4:48.76, 3. Woodstock 4:49.04, 4. Johnsburg 5:47.76.
Shot put: 1. Ashley Janeczko (WN) 11.19 (36-8.5), 2. Anna Crenshaw (Wdk) 10.22 (33-6.5), 3. Addison Walker (Wdk) 9.35 (30-8.25), 4. Brenna McConnell (WN) 8.91 (29-2.75), 5. Juliana Cashmore (Jbg) 8.91 (29-2.75), 6. Anna Elfering (Jbg) 8.57 (28-1.5).
Discus: 1. Janeczko (WN) 32.41 (106-4), 2. Crenshaw (Wdk) 31.24 (102-6), 3. McConnell (WN) 26.68, 4. Allison O’Brien (Wdk) 26.60 (87-3), 5. Cashmore (Jbg) 25.47 (83-6), 6. Elfering (Jbg) 23.73 (77-10).
High jump: 1. Hallie Steponaitis (Wdk) 1.60 (5-3), 2. Michaela Almeida (Mgo) 1.55 (5-1), 3. Hunt (R-B) 1.45 (4-9), 4. Ella Martin (Hvd) 1.40 (4-7), 5. Lexi Hansen (WN) 1.40 (4-7), 6. Rylee Harderson (Jbg) 1.40 (4-7).
Long jump: 1. Gersch (R-B) 5.00 (16-5), 2. Sahanna Doherty (R-B) 4.86 (15-11.5), 3. Uppleger (Hvd) 4.82 (15-9.75), 4. Duck (Jbg) 4.71 (15-5.5), 5. Savannah Peete (Jbg) 4.32 (14-2.25), 6. Sophia Mendoza (Wdk) 4.23 (13-10.5).
Triple jump: 1. Gersch (R-B) 11.03 (36-2.25), 2. Doherty (R-B) 10.56 (34-7.75), 3. Burke (Jbg) 10.11 (33-2), 4. Duber (Hvd) 10.03 (31-2.5), 5. Duck (Jbg) 9.51 (31-2.5), 6. Dani Hansen (WN) 9.45 (31-0).
Pole vault: 1. Grace Latterel (Hvd) 2.67 (8-9), 2. Adriana Bowers (Wdk) 2.36 (7-9), 3. Savannah Griffin (Wdk) 2.36 (7-9), 4. DeLeon (R-B) 1.91 (6-3).