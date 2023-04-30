Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, April 29

Marengo’s softball team found some agreeable surroundings in the Rosemont Dome and came away with two lopsided wins on Saturday.
The Indians defeated Belvidere North 10-1 and beat Vernon Hills 12-3 to run their record to 18-2.
Emily White was 2 for 2 with three RBIs in the victory over Vernon Hills. Elizabeth White was 1 for 1 with two RBIs in that game. Gabby Gieseke was 3 for 4 with an RBI Mia Lulinski was 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI.
Josza Christiansen struck out seven batters over 5 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs.
Against Belvidere North, Gieseke had a triple and two RBIs, Emily White and Christopher were both 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Alyssa Pollnow was 3 for 3 and scored twice.
Lilly Kunzer struck out 10 batters and allowed five hits in the complete game.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Badger Invitational: At Lake Geneva, Wis., Cary-Grove was second, Harvard was fourth and Johnsburg was fifth at the eight-team meet on Friday.
Badger won with 174 points, followed by C-G (105), Brodhead/Juda (99), Harvard (84) and Johnsburg (81).
Harvard’s Grace Latterel won the pole vault and led off the winning 4x100-meter relay with Katelyn Duber, Christina Koleno and Brenna Uppleger.
Uppleger also won the long jump and was second in the 100. Duber was second in the 100 high hurdles in a school-record 17.49 and third in the triple jump. Anahi Jimenez took third in the 300 low hurdles.
C-G got a third from Claire Brown in the 3,200 and Emma Karnoszak took second in the discus and fourth in shot put. Rebecca Dekett was third and Kennedy Manning was fourth in the 100 high hurdles.
Johnsburg’s Caitlyn Casella won the 100 and 200. The Skyhawks’ Giada Miraldi was third in the 1,600, Hope Klosowicz was third in the 200, and Rylee Harderson (high jump), Lila Duck (long jump) and Natalie Burke (triple jump) all took fourths.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Badger Invitational: At Lake Geneva, Wis., Cary-Grove was fifth, and Johnbsburg, Harvard and Marengo finished 7-9 in the nine-team field.
Badger won the team title with 201 points, C-G had 67.
C-G freshman Jameson Tenopir won the 3,200, while the Trojans’ Grant Bond (300 intermediate hurdles) and Jonathan Lima (400) took seconds, and Anthony Zamudio was fourth in the 1,600.
Johnsburg’s Nick LoPresti took fourths in the 100 and 200, while Brent Centnarowicz was third in the discus. The Skyhawks’ Jackson Batt was fourth in the 3,200.
Harvard’s Bernard Bahnsen was second in the 110 high hurdles. Th Hornets’ Jared Gonzalez (800) took a third and Daniel Rosas (400) was fourth.
Marengo’s Gage Lopez was third in the 400.