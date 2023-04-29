Softball: Jo Jo Vermett’s dominant day leads Woodstock North past Jacobs

ALGONQUIN – Woodstock North junior Jo Jo Vermett had a game to remember Friday evening.
The right-hander, who started in the circle for the Thunder, tossed a one-hit shutout as part of her 10-0, five-inning victory over host Jacobs in nonconference action.
“My riseball was really working for me out there today,” Vermett said. “My plan was to try and get ahead in the count by attacking the strike zone, then I tried to move the ball around and make them swing at pitcher’s pitches.”
Vermett, who struck out nine Golden Eagles hitters while walking a pair, took a no-hitter into the fifth, before Jianna Tanada’s line drive double to the wall in right-center broke it up.
Vermett also did significant damage with her bat.
First, she belted a three-run homer in her first plate appearance in the first inning, scoring teammates Addison Salazar (2 for 3, double, 2 RBIs) and Norah Mungle (2 for 3, stolen base).
Just like that, it was 3-0 Thunder.
She homered again in the fourth inning, tattooing a pitch to straight-away center field that inched over the outstretched, leaping glove of Jacobs center fielder Taylor Lynch for a two-out, two-run blast.
Her five RBIs are the most she’s ever driven in during a game in her varsity career.
“I thought for sure [Lynch] robbed me of a homer,” Vermett said. “When I was rounding the bases and saw she didn’t come up with it I was thrilled. But she made one heck of an effort.”
Eight of nine North starters reached base safely. The only one who didn’t, leadoff hitter Aly Jordan, still contributed an RBI sacrifice fly, which scored No. 9 hitter Alyson Schaid.
Krista Herrmann (1 for 3, double, RBI), Makayla Nordahl (1 for 2, double, sac fly) and Liberty Stevens (walk, run scored), also helped Vermett’s cause.
“One thing we pride ourselves on trying to do is getting everyone involved,” Thunder coach Paul Sandall said. “And I always tell the girls, it’s important to have fun no matter what.
“It seems like the more loose we are the better we play. We seem to hit the ball harder. We seem to have more energy. Hitting is contagious. And we saw all of that here today.”
The Thunder (9-11) lost to Kishwaukee River Conference foe Harvard a day earlier, so it was important for them to rebound rapidly.
“Our goal was to go 3-0 this week, and we went 2-1,” Sandall said. “We set goals for ourselves all the time.”
One of those goals was to win the KRC, but that remains a steep hill to climb, as the Thunder entered Friday’s contest four games behind first-place Marengo in the loss column.
The Thunder still hope to repeat as regional champs, a 2022 feat which gave many current players valuable experience that may prove useful down the stretch.
“There’s a whole lot of talent in our dugout,” Sandall said. “I’m optimistic about what this team’s ceiling can potentially be as we move forward from here. "
Jacobs coach Jessica Turner remained optimistic as her team is now 9-12 this season.
“We faced a pitcher who was on her game today,” Turner said. “So credit to her and to the Thunder.
“But how we react to adversity is what matters. Our girls played hard today, and they played a pretty clean game despite a few mistakes.”
She also would like to see her hitters be more aggressive.
“Absolutely,” Turner said. “We fell behind in the count too often. That’s never a good position to be in. If we know someone’s attacking the zone, we need to be ready to attack, ourselves. And make adjustments based on the things we see going on during the game.
“Its the small details that will really help us continue to grow.”