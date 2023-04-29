Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, April 28, 2023

A dominating performance by the Huntley girls track and field team led to the title at Wheaton South. Huntley scored 106 points. The Red Raiders won four individual events and a pair of relays. Alexandria Johnson won the 100-meter dash and triple jump and anchored the 4x100 relay for Huntley. Ally Panzloff won the discus and Sophie Amin won the 100 hurdles.
Baseball
Woodstock 9, St. Edward 6: At Elgin, the Blue Streaks rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh to earn the win. Woodstock scored on a bases-loaded walk and a hit by pitch. Trevor Cote drove in three runs and Everett Flannery drove in two for Woodstock (6-13).
Softball
Grant 12, Dundee-Crown 7: At Fox Lake, the Chargers rallied from eight runs down but couldn’t make it all the way back. Jordyn Jeffs and McKayla Anderson had two RBIs apiece for DC (11-9).
Johnsburg 13, Rolling Meadows 12: At Rolling Meadows, Nicole Jihlavec hammered a 3-2 pitch over the wall for a walk-off, three-run home run to give the Skyhawks the win. Jihalvec finished with four RBIs and freshman Evelyn Mercurio had three knocked in for Johnsburg (7-7)
Boys Track and Field
Art Carlson Invite: At Oregon, Woodstock North ran to second place with 77 points. Landon Creighton won the 300 hurdles. Creighton took second in the pole vault, while Mark Duenas did so in the 100 and Giovanni Young in the 110 hurdles.
Crystal Lake Central Invite: At Crystal Lake, Dundee-Crown ran second to Kaneland in the team race with 86 points. Crystal Lake Central was third. Henry Kennedy and Terion Spencer finished 1-2 in the 100 meters for DC. Ben Balboa and Anthony Kackley were individual winners in the discus and triple jump and the Chargers 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams were victorious. Jonathan Tegel won the 110 and 300 hurdles for CLC.
Rolling Meadows Mustang Classic: At Rolling Meadows, Huntley ran second with 107.5 points. Talon Sargent, McHale Hood and Abraham Christian were individual champions for Huntley.
Girls Track and Field
Steve Erwin Invite: At Woodstock, the host Blue Streaks ran third with 62 points. Hallie Steponaitis, Amina Idris and Keira Bogott were event winners for Woodstock. Bella Borta won the 110 hurdles for Woodstock North. Sabrina Macatangay won the triple jump for Jacobs. Jacobs also won the 4x400 relay.
JUCO Softball
McHenry County College 12, College of Lake County 8: At McHenry, the Scots brought their offense in the Friday win. Kayla Berwanger had three hits and three RBIs for MCC. Jenna Petryniec added a pair of RBIs for the Scots.