Softball: Marengo tops Richmond-Burton to take control in KRC

RICHMOND – Marengo sophomore center fielder Jozsa Christiansen prepared for a big day long before the start of Thursday’s Kishwaukee River Conference game against Richmond-Burton.
“I had a vision in my head that I wanted to get a bunch of hits, so I went up there with that mentality,” Christiansen said. “I just went for it.”
Christiansen finished 4 for 4 with two RBIs, but she wasn’t the only Indians batter to go up with a mindset of attacking early.
Marengo jumped on R-B for 10 runs in the first two innings and rapped out 17 total hits to run away from the Rockets 12-1 in five innings. The win puts the Indians two games ahead of R-B in the KRC standings with four games left.
Marengo (16-2, 6-0 KRC) is trying to win its first conference championship since 2018. R-B (12-5, 4-2) has won the past three KRC titles.
The first five batters for Marengo all reached, with Lilly Kunzer smacking a leadoff double to right field. The Indians went on to score four runs in the top of the first inning against R-B’s Hailey Holtz.
Leading 1-0, Christiansen had a clutch two-run single with two outs, and Gabby Christopher followed with an RBI.
In the second, Marengo sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs on seven hits. Kylee Jensen had the biggest hit of the inning, a two-run double after consecutive hits from Kunzer, Marissa Young and Emily White.
Marengo coach Rob Jasinski said his team was eager for the start of Thursday’s game.
“We talked about how they are going to want it just as much as we do,” Jasinski said. “I wanted to see energy from the first pitch to the last pitch. Whichever team has the most enthusiasm and excitement tends to get things done.”
For Marengo, Young was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, Jensen was 2 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs, and Mia Lulinski drove in three runs. Emily White scored three times and had one RBI. Gabby Christopher (2 for 4) and Gabby Gieseke each drove in one.
Kunzer was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and pitched all five innings for the Indians, allowing an unearned run. She gave up four hits, with four strikeouts and two walks.
Richmond-Burton coach Tylar Stanton lauded the quality of at-bats by Marengo.
“That’s a team that doesn’t strike out a lot,” Stanton said. “They found a way to put the ball 2, 4, 6 inches away from our glove, and they didn’t make very many mistakes today.”
Our team has so much chemistry. That’s what carries our team. No matter what gets in our way, we’re going to get past it and pick up our teammates.— Lilly Kunzer, Marengo junior
R-B’s Taylor Davison had a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth to score Madison Kunzer. Davison, Holtz, Emerson Herrick and Sydney Hird had the only hits for the Rockets, all singles.
Stanton felt his team never quit despite Thursday’s result. Marengo beat R-B 10-4 in their first meeting April 11.
“All week we kind of looked at it as our redemption game,” Stanton said. “I didn’t think this team quit or thought they were out of it. It just was a rough first inning, and we’ve had a couple of those throughout the year.
“Normally we’ve been really good at responding and bouncing back in the first or second inning.”
Marengo, which has won 10 of its past 11 games, ends its KRC schedule with games against Woodstock North, Johnsburg and Woodstock (two games). R-B still has to play Woodstock, Woodstock North, Johnsburg and Harvard.
“Our team has so much chemistry,” Lilly Kunzer said. “That’s what carries our team. No matter what gets in our way, we’re going to get past it and pick up our teammates.”
Christiansen said the Indians are excited to finish the season strong.
“It makes you love the game even more,” Christiansen said. “Once you’re winning, you just want to keep going.”