On Campus: Huntley alum Tiffany Giese earns spot in UW-Green Bay record books

Tiffany Giese’s college softball career didn’t begin with her school’s record book in mind.
But leaving the University of Wisconsin Green Bay never crossed Giese’s mind.
“Freshman year is really hard,” said Geise, a Huntley graduate who hit .250 with three RBIs in 2019. “One of the main things in my head was freshman year is hard because it’s so new and you’re so young. I didn’t think moving around would help because it’s just another year that I have to learn all new things.”
What Giese learned through her early struggles was perseverance, which eventually led her to April 14, the day she broke Green Bay’s career hits record with a first-inning single against Cleveland State.
“Mentally, I grew up and realized what my job needed to be,” she said. “I was putting a lot of pressure on myself, which new college athletes do. Realizing that I grew up playing this game, I needed to have fun and enjoy the moment. Settling in was a huge part in that.”
Now in her fifth year on campus, Giese has 180 career hits, breaking the old record of 168, set from 2007-2011.
The record seemed to be a distant goal for Giese after batting a combined .250 and collecting 31 hits in her first 54 games as a freshman and sophomore with the Phoenix.
As her career average soared to .325 over the past three years, she developed into a leadoff hitter with potent slapping and bunting skills and a two-time All-Horizon League first-team honoree.
“Mentally, I just needed to be confident. That’s what really helped me.”— Tiffany Giese, UW-Green Bay softball
“A lot of hard work went into that,” she said. “I was not performing the way I wanted to. Mentally, I just needed to be confident. That’s what really helped me. I got a lot of confidence from my coach (Sara Kabuske).
“Knowing she believed in me and that my teammates needed me helped a lot,” Giese said.
Giese piled up a career-best 59 hits last season and broke Green Bay’s single-season stolen base record with 25 while posting a career-high .366 average.
This season, she is hitting .338 with a career-high 24 walks to go with 19 stolen bases.
“Bunting has helped me,” she said. “It’s a big part of my game as a slapper. When you don’t have that, it’s stressful.”
Her approach over the past three years has been a simple one: “Not thinking too much when you’re in the box, just focusing on the ball – seeing the ball, hitting the ball and running as fast as you can.”
The Phoenix (16-28) currently own a 7-9 conference record, just one game out of sixth place, the final spot to qualify for the Horizon League softball tournament. Making the postseason would be one more chapter in Giese’s legacy at Green Bay.
“I love that I’ve been able to have this impact,” she said. “It’s really cool to show that sticking it out helped me grow so much, being able to have that impact on the team and show that things get better.”
MVC honors for Pupillo: Crystal Lake South’s Alex Pupillo, a freshman catcher at Northern Iowa, was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week on Tuesday for the fourth time this season, the most of any player in the league.
Pupillo, who has started every game this season for the Panthers (31-11), is batting .418 this season with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs. She also currently has a 24-game hitting streak.
While helping UNI go 4-0 last week against Drake and Illinois State, Pupillo batted .533 with three multi-hit games. The Panthers lead the MVC standings with a 20-1 record.
Bimbi at his best for Vols: University of Tennessee baseball pitcher Jacob Bimbi (CL South) has a 2-0 record and a 1.46 ERA out of the bullpen this season.
In 12 1/3 innings, Bimbi has 19 strikeouts and allowed only six walks. Bimbi has multiple strikeouts in his last four appearances in a row. The Volunteers (27-14) are ranked No. 24 this week in the D1Baseball.com rankings.
Rollin’ at Coe: Woodstock North grad Ellie Thurow is 10-1 this spring as the top pitcher at D-III Coe College and leads the American Rivers Conference with a 1.36 ERA.
She earned ARC’s Pitcher of the Week honor April 4 and has helped the Kohawks (29-5) to a No. 17 national ranking and first place in the conference at 11-1.
In 72 innings, Thurow has compiled 64 strikeouts, including a season-best 10 last month in a victory against Cornell. She has allowed more than two earned runs in only one game this season.
Castro picks EIU: McHenry County College sophomore utility player Tyler Castro (Huntley) announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he has committed to play baseball next season Eastern Illinois.
Castro is batting .397 this season with 30 RBIs in 35 games for the Scots. He has scored 32 runs and stolen 12 bases. In 126 at bats this season, Castro has struck out only six times. Castro’s 10 doubles is tied for the team lead.
