Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, April 27

Huntley’s Brayden Bakes homered for the third consecutive game, and the Red Raiders defeated Cary-Grove 5-3 in a battle of the top two Fox Valley Conference baseball teams.
Andrew Ressler threw a complete game, striking out eight and allowing two earned runs as Huntley (16-4, 9-3) moved one-half game out of first place.
Bakes was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Joey Garlin was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Ryan Quinlan was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
C-G (17-4, 10-3) had a seven-game winning streak snapped. Charlie Taczy was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Vinnie Lutz and Dane Schuster each had an RBI.
Crystal Lake South 12, Crystal Lake Central 7: At Crystal Lake, Yandel Ramirez was 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Gators (14-5, 8-4) past the Tigers (8-11, 4-8) in their FVC game.
Joey Weldon was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, James Carlson was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, and Kyle Kuffel was 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Central’s Connor Gibour was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Jaden Obaldo was 2 for 4.
Jacobs 5, Burlington Central 4: At Algonquin, Christian Graves singled in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Golden Eagles (11-10, 6-6) defeated the Rockets (11-9, 7-5) in FVC action.
Nathan Jonas singled, Paulie Rudolph walked, and both moved up on a groundout, setting up Graves for the game-winner.
Graves struck out eight over six innings and allowed one earned run. Brandon Helbig finished with 1 1/3 scoreless innings and two strikeouts.
Brandon Koth, Anthony Edge and Jack Celler also drove in runs for Jacobs.
Central’s AJ Payton was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Chase Powrozek was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Hampshire 9, Prairie Ridge 9 (susp., 9 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Wolves and visiting Whip-Purs were in the top of the ninth when the game was suspended for darkness.
Austin Leonard had a homer and three RBIs, and Daniel Rodriguez was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Hampshire.
Prairie Ridge’s Brennan Coyle was 4 for 4 with an RBI, Tyler Vasey was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs, and Karson Stiefer and Mason McKim each knocked in two runs.
Marengo 8, Woodstock North 1: At Marengo, Andrew Johnson fired a three-hit gem for the Indians (14-5, 9-2) in their Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Thunder (13-5, 10-2).
Quinn Lechner was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. Ashten Valenti and David Lopez each had an RBI, and Cody Stallings was 2 for 4.
Richmond-Burton 3, Woodstock 2 (8 inn.): At Woodstock, the Rockets (8-10, 7-5) scored twice in the top of the eighth to defeat the Blue Streaks (5-13, 4-8) for their seventh consecutive KRC victory.
Ethan Schoeps had an RBI single and advanced to second on a fielder’s choice, then Riley Spears doubled in Schoeps for the winning run. Schoeps had two hits and two RBIs.
Aiden Wicinski pitched seven strong innings with three strikeouts and one earned run.
Woodstock scored in the bottom of the eighth when Trevor Cote walked, moved up on Braden Barrette’s single, and then scored on Everett Flannery’s sacrifice fly. Barrette was 3 for 4.
Flannery threw a complete game with six strikeouts and six hits.
McHenry 9, Dundee-Crown 0: At McHenry, Nolan Rotundo and Jacob Wagner combined for a one-hitter as the Warriors (14-8, 7-3) defeated the Chargers (3-15, 2-10) in their FVC game.
Rotundo had five strikeouts in five innings, and Wagner struck out four in the final two innings.
Kyle Maness was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Sam Martorano was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, and Cooper Cohn had two RBIs on sacrifice flies.
Christian Liberty 7, Alden-Hebron 4: At Arlington Heights, the Giants (8-9, 3-2) fell to the Chargers in their Northeastern Athletic Conference game.
Ben Vole was 2 for 3, Parker Elswick was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Jake Nielsen and Jesse Armbrust were both 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Marian Central 8, Johnsburg 3: At Woodstock, Brodee Vermette, Owen Neuzil and Adam Ross each had two RBIs as the Hurricanes (5-9) beat the Skyhawks (4-14) in a nonconference game on Wednesday.
Preston Sarna threw four scoreless innings, allowing three hits with five strikeouts for the Hurricanes.
SOFTBALL
Crystal Lake Central 6, Cary-Grove 1: At Cary, Katie Svigelj struck out nine over seven innings and allowed four hits as the Tigers (9-8, 5-6) defeated the Trojans (5-12, 4-6) in an FVC game.
Svigelj was 3 for 4 with two runs, Gianna Carone homered and drove in two runs, and Makayla Malone tripled and had two RBIs. Giada Motto was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Becca Weaver had an RBI for the Trojans.
Harvard 2, Woodstock North 0: At Harvard, Tallulah Eichholz fired a complete-game shutout with 16 strikeouts to lead the Hornets (6-8, 3-4) past the Thunder (8-11, 3-4) in their KRC game.
Eichholz allowed only three hits in the victory and walked one. At the plate, the Hornets sophomore had a hit and scored both of Harvard’s runs. Britta Livdahl was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Casey Vermett took the loss for North, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings. She struck out 10 and walked three.
Huntley 13, Prairie Ridge 3 (5 inn.): At Huntley, Sadie Svendsen had two doubles and two RBIs as the Red Raiders (13-6, 10-1) beat the Wolves (9-7, 4-6) in their FVC game.
Juliana Maude struck out five over five innings and did not walk a batter. Meg Ryan was 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, Katie Mitchell was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs, and Aubrina Adamik was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Emily Harlow homered and drove in three runs for the Wolves.
Dundee-Crown 5, Burlington Central 3: At Burlington, McKayla Anderson was 3 for 4 and scored three runs, and also struck out 10 hitters as the Chargers (11-8, 4-5) defeated the Rockets (4-14, 2-9) in an FVC game.
Kendall Brents was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Jordyn Jeffs was 2 for 4 with an RBI for D-C.
Allie Botkin was 3 for 3 for Central, Danielle Durckel was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Anna Sanders was 2 for 4 with two runs.
Crystal Lake South 15, Hampshire 9: At Hampshire, Dana Skorich and Molly Cook homered as the Gators (9-9, 5-6) defeated the Whip-Purs (8-8, 4-6) in their FVC game.
Skorich was 3 for 5 with three RBIs, and Cook was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Hazel Hook was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Riley Strum was 3 for 5 with two runs.
Elyse Garcia drove in three runs for the Whips. Lily Sippel was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Bria Riebel was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
McHenry 12, Jacobs 5: At Algonquin, Madison Harvey was 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs as the Warriors (12-5, 8-3) beat the Golden Eagles (9-11, 6-4) in FVC action.
Jadyn Polerecky was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, and Vanessa Buske was 2 for 4 with four runs and two RBIs.
Jianna Tanada was 3 for 4 with four RBIs for the Eagles, and Arya Patel was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Alden-Hebron 24, Christian Liberty 7 (4 inn.): At Arlington Heights, Jessica Webber was 4 for 4 with a homer and seven RBIs as the Giants (4-7, 3-3) won their NAC game against the Chargers.
Hannah Reiter was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Carlie Powers was 1 for 4 with three RBIs, and Olivia Klein was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
GIRLS SOCCER
McHenry 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Kylie Parisi and Ava Micklinghoff scored goals as the Warriors beat the Chargers in an FVC game.
Auria D’Agostino and Mara Torres had assists for McHenry. Makenna Harvey had six saves in goal.
D-C goalkeeper Leslie Zaleta had six saves.
Crystal Lake Central 7, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, Lizzie Gray scored twice and Gwyn Brickey got her first goal of the season as the Tigers (10-3, 6-0) defeated the Gators in an FVC game.
Peyton McMahon, Brooklynn Carlson, Ava Knapp and Hadley Ferrero also scored for Central. Ferrero and Jillian Mueller each had two assists, while Carlson, Olivia Anderson and Shaylee Gough each had one.
Johnsburg 7, Harvard 0: At Woodstock, Melaina Huemann and Mackenzie McQuiston scored two goals each as the Skyhawks defeated the Hornets in a KRC Tournament game.
Liz Smith had a goal and two assists, Wynne Oeffling and Kiara Welch had a goal each.
Smith and Elaina Moss each had two assists, while Huemann and Aliyah Andersen each had an assist.
Burlington Central 1, Jacobs 0: At Burlington, the Rockets defeated the Golden Eagles in their FVC game.
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 5, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, the Tigers moved to 14-3 in dual matches with a win over the Hurricanes.
Jacobs 4, Cary-Grove 3: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles’ Augie Nelson and Soham Kalra won a tough match at No. 1 doubles 6-3, 7-6 to tip the FVC match in their favor.
Austin Dihn (No. 1) and Ryan Fulton (No. 2) won in singles for Jacobs, and Mihir Rao and Colin Van won at No. 3 doubles.
Jacob Kantayya won at No. 3 singles for C-G, Bryce Schechtman and Derek Passaglia won at No. 2 doubles, and Chris Weber and Zach Mazek won at No. 4 doubles.
Huntley 5, Hampshire 2: At Huntley, the Red Raiders swept the singles matches with Will Geske (No. 1), Mark Sobolewski (No. 2) and Oscar Bakhronbekov (No. 3) as they won their FVC match over the Whip-Purs.
Ben Hein and Jon Stec won at No. 1 doubles, and Ahyan Yeasin and Frankie Scarpelli won at No. 4 doubles.
Shiv Patel and Ryan Regalado (No. 2), and Joseph Causing and Phoenix Phelps (No. 3) won in doubles for the Whips.
Prairie Ridge 7, Dundee-Crown 0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves swept the Chargers in their FVC match.
Jacob Kim (No. 1), Nolan Frey (No. 2) and Colin Braun (No. 3) won in singles. Cole Palese and Jaylan Tucker (No. 1), Brogan Amherdt and Tim Jones (No. 2), Logan Rider and Mason Bartmess (No. 3), and Eli Loeding and Evan Seegert (No. 4) won in doubles.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central 11, Carmel 8: At Crystal Lake, Anna Starr scored three goals, and four other players had two goals each as the Tigers defeated the Corsairs.
Addie Bechler, Maddi Lieflander, Colleen Dunlea and Fiona Lemke each had two goals for Central.