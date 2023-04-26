Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, April 25

Richmond-Burton’s Zach Smith was 3 for 3 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs in a 6-3 win for the Rockets over Woodstock in their Kishwaukee River Conference baseball game Tuesday in Richmond.
Carsten Szumanski was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for R-B (7-10, 6-5 KRC), and Riley Spears was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Ryan Junge picked up the win, giving up three runs on nine hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and a walk. He threw 98 pitches in the complete game.
Trevor Cote was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Woodstock (5-12, 4-7). Braden Barrette was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Harvard 11, Johnsburg 9: At Harvard, the Hornets (1-15, 1-10) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on for the KRC victory after the Skyhawks (4-13, 3-9) scored six in the top half.
Ricky Bennett had a double and three RBIs for Harvard. Aiden Fiegel (2 for 4, two runs), Johnathan Brummett and Connor Pedersen each drove in two.
Landon Banaszynski had three RBIs for the Skyhawks. Ian Boal scored three runs.
Crystal Lake South 13, Dundee-Crown 0 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, James Carlson (2 for 4) and Edgar Camacho (2 for 3, two runs) both had three RBIs for the Gators in the Fox Valley Conference win against the Chargers.
Dayton Murphy was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs for South. Cole Tilley earned the win, throwing five shutout innings on seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
SOFTBALL
Marengo 3, Harvard 0: At Marengo, Lilly Kunzer tossed a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts for the Indians in a KRC win against the Hornets. Kunzer allowed two hits and walked two.
Marengo (15-2, 5-0) scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a scoreless tie. Kunzer had a double and two RBIs, Kylee Jensen had a double and an RBI, and Gabby Gieseke scored a run.
Tallulah Eichholz allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits in six innings with 13 strikeouts and a walk for Harvard (5-8, 2-4).
McHenry 10, Prairie Ridge 5: At McHenry, Jadyn Polerecky (2 for 4) hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Warriors in an FVC win against the Wolves.
Tatum Kornfeind was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for McHenry (11-4-1, 7-2), and Maddie Hoffman had a double and three RBIs. Abby Geis and Madison Harvey both went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Geis had a double.
Adysen Kiddy was 4 for 4 with two RBIs for Prairie Ridge (8-6, 4-4), Parker Frey was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Emily Harlow drove in a run.
Alden-Hebron 27, Christian Liberty 17 (5 inn.): At Hebron, Hannah Reiter was 3 for 3 with a double, triple, four runs and six RBIs for the Giants in a Northeastern Athletic Conference victory.
Marissa Johnson was 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs for A-H (3-7, 2-3), and Jessica Webber, Mia Christiansen, Rileigh Gaddini and Briana Nelson drove in two runs apiece. Olivia Klein had three hits and five runs.
Woodstock North 13, Woodstock 1 (4 inn.): At Woodstock, Georgia Sedlack struck out eight in four innings for the Thunder (8-10, 3-3) in a KRC win against the Blue Streaks (1-11, 0-5).
Sedlack allowed just three hits in the win. Nicole had two RBIs, and Chloe Vermett and Norah Mungle both had a double and two runs scored. Vermett drove in one.
BOYS LACROSSE
Jacobs 12, McHenry 11: At McHenry, Will Von Eyser had five goals for the Golden Eagles, who rallied to beat the Warriors in their FVC game. McHenry led 11-7 going into the fourth quarter.
Nick White added three goals for Jacobs, and Jakub Bienasz scored two. Tucker Wall had 11 saves in the win.
McHenry was led by Tanner Polep with four goals and Isaiah Garcia and Dominick Caruso with two apiece. David Link made eight saves.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Harvard Triangular: Landan Creighton recorded four individual wins to lead Woodstock North to a winning 155 1/2 points. Harvard was second with 73, and Alden-Hebron had 16 1/2.
Creighton won the 300 intermediate hurdles, pole vault, high and triple jumps for the Thunder.
Mark Duenas (100), Max Dennison (200), Dominion Okwong (400), Tommy Schroeder (800), Giovanni Young (110 high hurdles) and John Suay (shot put) also had individual wins for North.
Harvard got individual victories from Jared Gonzalez (800), Bernhard Bahnsen (long jump) and Lorenzo Eichholz (discus).
GIRLS SOCCER
Marian Central 3, Westminster Christian 1: At Huffman Park in West Dundee, Sidney Gerstenkorn had two goals for the Hurricanes in their nonconference win.
Angelina Cutrona also scored for Marian (6-4-1), and Anna Lingle made eight saves.
McHenry 2, Hampshire 0: At McHenry, Auria D’Agostino and Elena Carlos had goals for the Warriors in an FVC win against the Whip-Purs.
Makenna Harvey made 11 saves for McHenry. Ava Micklinghoff had an assist.
Crystal Lake Central 9, Dundee-Crown 1: At Crystal Lake, Jillian Mueller and Brooklyn Carlson had two goals and two assists apiece in the first half for the Tigers in an FVC win against the Chargers.
Olivia Anderson had two goals, and Hadley Ferrero, Ava Knapp and Addison Schaffer each had one.
Cary-Grove 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, Brynn Harasimowicz and Grace Apgar had goals for the Trojans in their FVC win against the Wolves.
Ashton Proctor made three saves in the shutout for C-G (5-4, 3-1). Apgar and Emily Larry had assists.
Jacobs 2, Huntley 2 (2OT): At Huntley, the Golden Eagles and Red Raiders earned a draw in their FVC game.
Gabby Wojtarowicz and Kylie Piatek scored for Jacobs.
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 7, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, the visiting Tigers swept the Gators in their FVC dual. Logan Wasilk (No. 1), Parker Tapp (No. 2) and Eli Irwin (No. 3) won their singles matches.
Winning at doubles for Central were Kento Ono and Brandon Oconer (No. 1), Anthony Virusso and Connor Wheeland (No. 2), Audon Berg and Ryan Spencer (No. 3) and Andrew Stawski and Conor Naughton (No. 4).
Cary-Grove 4, Huntley 3: At Huntley, Lewis Johnson (No. 2) and Jacob Kantayya (No. 3) won their singles matches for the Trojans in an FVC win against the Raiders.
Cary-Grove also got doubles wins from Derek Passaglia and Ryan Dixon (No. 2) and Chris Weber and Zachary Mazek (No. 4).
Huntley’s Will Geske won at No. 1 singles. Ben Hein and Jon Stec (No. 1) and Colin Stanley and Ryan Kruk (No. 3) won at doubles.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Harvard Quadrangular: Woodstock North’s Bella Borta and Ashley Janeczko both won two individual events to lead the Thunder to first place with 88 points. North Boone (84) was second, Harvard (62) was third, and Alden-Hebron (15) placed fourth.
Borta won the 100-meter high and 300 low hurdles. Janeczko won the shot put and discus.
Harvard got wins from Brenna Uppleger in the 100 and long jump, from Katelyn Duber in the triple jump and Grace Latterel, who broke her own school record with 9-6 in the pole vault.