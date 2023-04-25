Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Prairie Ridge’s Reese Mosolino

Prairie Ridge’s Reese Mosolino has been a welcomed addition for the Wolves.
The freshman pitcher has been tough on opponents all spring and put together one of her best stretches of the season during the week of April 10.
Mosolino threw for the Wolves on four consecutive days, earning four complete-game victories with a 1.00 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 28 innings. Prairie Ridge went 5-0 with Fox Valley Conference wins over Jacobs, Burlington Central, Cary-Grove and Hampshire.
Prairie Ridge entered Tuesday in third place in the FVC behind Huntley and McHenry. Mosolino has been a big part of a turnaround for the Wolves (8-5), who were 10-16 last season and took seventh in the FVC.
“The best part about Reese is, for a 14-year-old freshman, she is extraordinarily stoic on the mound,” Wolves coach Scott Busam said. “If there are runners on second on third, or we’re up 11-1, you can’t tell a difference. It’s impressive at such a young age how composed she is.
“She has a great positive attitude, and all the girls love her. She’s been great to be around.”
For her performance, Mosolino was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. She answered a few questions about her varsity debut, favorite moments of the season so far and more.
What’s been the hardest part about playing varsity softball?
Mosolino: The hardest part has been earning the respect of my teammates as a freshman.
What has been your favorite memory of the season so far?
Mosolino: My favorite memory is winning my first varsity softball game against Grayslake North.
What would your walk-up music be?
Mosolino: My walk up song would be “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty.
What is something that your teammates wouldn’t know about you?
Mosolino: I’m afraid when they light the saganaki cheese at Village Squire. I hate fire.
What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?
Mosolino: I believe I would be good at shot put in track and field.
What’s your favorite place to get pizza and what do you get on it?
Mosolino: I love the cheese pizza from That’s Amore’s Pizza.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
Mosolino: Your last pitch does not define your softball journey.
What is the scariest thing that you’ve ever done?
Mosolino: My scariest moment was white water rafting in Colorado when I thought the tube was going to tip over and throw me in the river.
What’s sport moment was so huge that you’ll always remember where you were when it happened?
Mosolino: I will always remember standing on the mound during the final tryout for team USA 15U team and being in the stadium for the chance to represent my country.