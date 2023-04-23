Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, April 22

Prairie Ridge was down to its last out when Conner Pollasky delivered a two-run single in the top of the seventh as the Wolves defeated Deerfield 13-12 Saturday in a nonconference baseball game.
Pollasky’s single brought in Karson Stiefer and Tyler Vasey with the tying and winning runs. Vasey then threw a scoreless bottom of the inning for the save.
Vasey finished a double short of a cycle, going 3 for 3 with four runs scored, a triple and a homer and six RBIs.
Brennan Coyle was 2 for 2 with an RBI and scored three runs for the Wolves (7-14). Teddy Burseth had a double and two RBIs.
Prairie Ridge coach Glen Pecoraro is two wins away from his 500th career victory.
Hampshire 14, Woodstock North 1 (5 inn.): At Hampshire, Austin Ernst allowed one earned run in a complete-game victory for the Whip-Purs (10-7) in their nonconference win against the Thunder (11-4).
Colin Miller was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Whips. Dom Borecky was 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs.
Tyler Doonan was 2 for 2 with an RBI, Kyle Johnson doubled and had two RBIs, and Victor Rodriguez Jr. also had an RBI.
Jay Zinnen was 1 for 2 and scored the Thunder’s run. Trevor Mark had the RBI. North had won six of its previous seven games.
Hersey 12, Dundee-Crown 7: At Carpentersville, Cam Schmeiser was 4 for 4 and scored two runs as the Chargers (3-11) lost to the Huskies in a nonconference game.
Matt Schuring was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Nate Benton was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Johnsburg 10, Round Lake 0: At Round Lake, Jacob Lamotta struck out six over seven innings as the Skyhawks (3-12) defeated the Panthers in nonconference action. Lamotta allowed two hits for the complete game.
Landon Banaszynski drove in three runs. Evan Pohl was 1 for 1 with an RBI and scored twice. Dom Vallone and Riley Johnson each had an RBI.
McHenry 15, Grant 0 (4 inn.): At McHenry, the Warriors (12-7) got a strong pitching performance from Jacob Wagner, who struck out three and allowed two hits in four innings.
Kyle Maness had two doubles and three RBIs, Jack Stecker was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, and Lleyton Grubich was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Aurora Central Catholic 11, Woodstock 9: At Aurora, Hayden Haak was 2 for 5 with three RBIs as the Blue Streaks (5-10) fell to the Chargers in a nonconference game.
Cayden Holtze was 2 for 4 for the Streaks. Sam Chapman, Dan Elswick, Braden Barrette and Bowen Lopez each had an RBI.
SOFTBALL
Prairie Ridge 13, Hoffman Estates 2 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Kaylee Jarrard homered and drove in four runs as the Wolves (8-4) defeated the Hawks in a nonconference game.
Kendra Carroll was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a double. Emily Harlow was 3 for 4 with an RBI, Autumn Ledgerwood was 2 for 2 with an RBI, Rory Bounds was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Adysen Kiddy was 2 for 3 with three runs.
Emma Dallas struck out three batters in five innings, allowing two hits, for the win.
Wauconda 13, Cary-Grove 1: At Cary, Grace Kaiser was 1 for 2 and drove in the lone run for the Trojans (3-10) in their nonconference loss to the Bulldogs.
Katelyn O’Malley was 1 for 2 and scored on Kaiser’s hit.
Hampshire 15, Woodstock 0: At Hampshire, Elaina Lindmark threw a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven as the Whip-Purs (6-7) defeated the Blue Streaks (1-10).
Kayla Valdez homered and knocked in four. Abby Lentz was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs, Mia Robinson had three RBIs, and Bria Riebel was 2 for 2 with an RBI and three runs.
Johnsburg 5, Lake Zurich 4 (3 inn.): At Lake Zurich, Sarah Nethaway was 1 for 2 with two RBIs as the Skyhawks (4-6) defeated the Bears in nonconference play.
Evelyn Mercurio was 1 for 2 with an RBI, and Brooke Klosowicz did not have a hit, but knocked in two.
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central Quadrangular: At Crystal Lake, the host Tigers defeated Belvidere North 4-1 and Belvidere 4-1, then was unable to finish their last dual because of the weather.
Logan Wasilik won both his matches 8-0 at No. 1 singles. Kento Ono and Brandon Oconer won 8-1 and 8-2 at No. 1 doubles.
Anthony Virruso and Connor Wheeland had two wins at No. 2 doubles, and Oliver True and Audon Berg had two wins at No. 3 doubles.
GIRLS SOCCER
Richmond-Burton 7, Antioch 0: At Richmond, Margaret Slove had a hand in all but one of the Rockets’ goals in their win over the Sequoits.
Slove had three goals and three assists. Reese Frericks and Bri Maldonado each scored two goals, while Jordan Otto and Layne Frericks each had an assist. R-B is 9-4.
JUCO BASEBALL
McHenry County College 7-12, Waubonsee College 2-7: At Sugar Grove, Billy Howard was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a homer in the opener as the Scots (32-6) defeated the Chiefs.
Blake Stempkowski was 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Josh Notriano and Alex Janke both were 2 for 4.
Joey Wizceb threw six innings, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs.
Janke and Mason Schwalbach both homered and had two RBIs in the second game. Janke was 2 for 3; Schwalbach was 2 for 4. Stempkowski was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Mark DeCicco threw the last inning, striking out three.