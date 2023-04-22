Softball notes: Hampshire ends Huntley’s Fox Valley Conference winning streak at 50 games

Hampshire entered Wednesday’s game against Fox Valley Conference power Huntley on a five-game losing streak and looking for a way to turn its season around.
Despite the losses, Whip-Purs coach Jeremy Bauer kept reminding his players of one thing.
“I kept reminding them that we have a lot of talent on our side of the field, too,” Bauer said. “We just had to put a complete game together. It seemed like we were losing a lot because of one bad inning. So we talked about eliminating that bad inning and minimizing our mistakes.
“That’s really what we focused on, a solid defense.”
Hampshire, which had one FVC win in its first six games, put it all together Wednesday, putting up seven runs in the first two innings and holding off Huntley 13-8 to end its five-game skid.
“We just came out ultra aggressive. Any strikes we saw, we were swinging hard at.”— Jeremy Bauer, Hampshire softball coach
More impressively, the Whips became the first FVC team to beat the Raiders since May 1, 2019, when McHenry blanked Huntley 1-0.
The Raiders’ 50-game winning streak in FVC play stretched over the course of four seasons, not including the 2020 season that was canceled because of the pandemic.
Senior second baseman Elyse Garcia hit a grand slam in the second inning to give the Whips an early 7-2 lead. Hampshire led by as many as 11 runs at 13-2 after the top of the seventh.
“We just came out ultra aggressive,” Bauer said. “Any strikes we saw, we were swinging hard at. Trying to put the ball in play and put a little pressure on them defensively, and it seemed to work.
“You never expect to score 13 runs against a quality team like that. We’re just happy that we found our offensive rhythm there.
Bauer said Garcia’s grand slam was a game changer.
“That was really big for us and [Garcia],” Bauer said. “She’s been struggling a bit, but I think she needed that to just kind of relax. She’s a good hitter.”
Bria Riebel was 4 for 5 with a home run, four RBIs and four runs, Abby Lentz was 3 for 5 with three runs, and Mia Robinson was 4 for 5 with three runs. Carissa Schuman had a big day, going 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
Bauer hopes the Whips (5-7) can go on to having a good season from here.
“They were really excited,” Bauer said. “We needed a little change to our season. I kept telling them, ‘It just takes one big inning or one big game, and you can turn your whole season around.’ Hopefully this will be a big wake up for us.”
Skorich leads Gators: Crystal Lake South junior Dana Skorich is a middle-of-the-order power bat that first-year coach Sara Markelonis can count in just about any situation. The catcher-pitcher leads the Gators with a .491 batting average, six home runs and 31 RBIs. She is second on the team with 18 runs scored and four doubles.
Markelonis has been impressed by the junior.
“She’s such an asset to the team and me, and I think it’s really fun watching her bat,” Markelonis said. “She just hits the ball hard and makes such solid contact. She’s a player we rely on offensively. Sometimes, I think she can get down on herself if she doesn’t produce, because I think she knows how much she means to this team. She’s been fun to watch and coach.”
The Gators (8-7) have won four out of their past five games, including FVC wins over Prairie Ridge and McHenry. South started 0-3 in the FVC before beating Dundee-Crown on April 10 for its first victory.
The Gators finished runner-up at the Woodstock Invite over the weekend with a 6-4 loss to Crystal Lake Central.
“I think beating Dundee-Crown was really huge for us,” Markelonis said. “After that win, I told them, ‘Let’s try and make it three this week.’ We put little more pressure on them, and they’ve responded. The goal for us every week is to be above .500, and they completed that.”
“It’s a huge stride for us, especially in our conference.”
Maude’s time: Huntley senior pitcher Juliana Maude waited for her turn behind last year’s Red Raiders ace and 2022 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year, Jori Heard. Heard, now a freshman at South Carolina, had to do the same as she waited behind Mississippi State sophomore Briana Bower.
Huntley coach Mark Petryniec said Maude, who will play next year at North Central College, has stepped in and exceeded expectations.
Maude threw her first high school no-hitter last week against Jacobs.
“She’s a senior that’s been on the roster and waiting her turn, similar to Jori,” Petryniec said. “Unfortunately, she’s sitting behind two Division I pitchers. She’s getting her opportunity her senior year and she’s been throwing really well and keeping us in games.
“She has has done a fantastic job.”
Raiders freshman impresses: Huntley freshman pitcher Makayla Rasmussen has been a welcome addition, along with Maude, for the Raiders. She allowed just a run in five-plus innings during Monday’s 5-1 win against McHenry before Maude came in and pitched the final two innings.
Senior right fielder Katie Mitchell said Rasmussen came in unafraid.
“Since the beginning of the season, she hasn’t been afraid to come in and be just like the rest of us,” Mitchell said. “She knows she can do it at this level, and I think her confidence is helping the rest of the team be confident, too.”
Senior center fielder Clara Hudgens agrees.
“She’s been working so hard in practices and scrimmages,” Hudgens said. “She’s worked very hard on all of her pitches.”
Mitchell said the Raiders (10-6), who are trying to win their third straight Fox Valley Conference title, are a confident bunch.
But they also are taking it one game at a time.
“We want to get as far as possible, and we’re going to be confident that we can beat any team,” Mitchell said. “Take it one game at a time and go as far as we can.”
Powering up: Richmond-Burton senior catcher Taylor Davison is already up to 10 home runs for the Rockets (10-4) after hitting a three-run homer in the first inning Tuesday in a 5-2 win over Harvard. Davison is only two home runs away from matching last year’s total.
Three area players have six homers: Jacobs’ CiCi Di Silvio, Hampshire’s Riebel and Crystal Lake South’s Skorich.
Marengo’s Gabby Christopher and Kylee Jensen have four home runs apiece.