Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, April 20

Crystal Lake Central’s Jillian Mueller scored with 33:24 remaining in the first half, and the Tigers defeated Hampshire 1-0 on Thursday in Crystal Lake in a Fox Valley Conference girls soccer game shortened because of bad weather and field conditions.
Central (7-3, 4-0 FVC) led 1-0 early in the second half when the game went into a lightning delay and later was called off. Because a half was completed, the Tigers were awarded the win.
Mueller scored in the first half after she took a shot from the top of the penalty box.
The Tigers had 12 shots on goal, while the Whip-Purs (5-3, 2-2) only had one.
Jacobs 1, Prairie Ridge 0 (2OT): At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles earned an FVC shutout win against the Wolves on an overtime goal from Kylie Piatek.
Delaney Lukowski had the assist for Jacobs.
Grace Smeja made nine saves and Alayna Cooper-Turnage had eight for Prairie Ridge.
Richmond-Burton 1, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, Margaret Slove scored with two minutes left before the half in a nonconference win for R-B.
Marian Central 4, Westminster Christian 0: At Woodstock, Adriana Wrzos had two goals for the Hurricanes in a nonconference win.
Angelina Cutrona and Yesenia Moreno also scored for Marian. Kailie Rosato made three saves in the shutout.
BASEBALL
Huntley 6, Burlington Central 5: At Huntley, the Red Raiders defeated the Rockets in their Fox Valley Conference game that was suspended on Wednesday.
Joey Garlin was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Ryan Quinlan drove in two runs for Huntley. Vinny Costantino threw five scoreless innings with two hits allowed, four strikeouts and a walk.
Huntley 11, Crystal Lake Central 3: At Huntley, the Raiders topped the Tigers in another FVC game that was suspended earlier in the season.
Brayden Bakes was 2 for 4 with a home run, double and three RBIs for Huntley. A.J. Putty was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Ryan Bakes was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Haiden Janke had two RBIs.
Crystal Lake South 8, Dundee-Crown 0 (susp.): At Carpentersville, the Gators scored seven runs in the top of the second inning in an FVC game that was suspended in the bottom of the fourth.
Dayton Murphy and Edgar Camacho both had two RBIs for South.
Marengo 2, Harvard 0 (susp.): At Harvard, Andrew Johnson and Aaron Schroeder each had RBIs for the Indians in a Kishwaukee River Conference game that was suspended in the bottom of the third.
Richmond-Burton 6, Johnsburg 2 (susp.): At Richmond, the Rockets lead the the Skyhawks in a suspended KRC game with R-B batting in the bottom of the fourth.
Woodstock North 4, Woodstock 3 (susp.): At Woodstock, the host Thunder lead the Blue Streaks in a KRC game. The game was suspended in the top of the fifth with one out.
SOFTBALL
Prairie Ridge 5, Crystal Lake Central 1 (susp.): At Crystal Lake, the visiting Tigers had the bases loaded with no one out in the top of the fifth when the FVC game was suspended because of the weather.
Emily Harlow was 3 for 3 with a home run, double and two RBIs.
Dundee-Crown 14, Jacobs 2 (susp.): At Algonquin, Addison Pino and Makayla Anderson had three RBIs apiece for the Chargers in an FVC game suspended after three innings.
Huntley 5, Crystal Lake South 0 (susp.): At Huntley, the Raiders were leading the Gators with two outs in the top of the fourth when the game was suspended.
Burlington Central 0, McHenry 0 (susp.): At McHenry, the Warriors and Rockets were scoreless with nobody out in the top of the second in the FVC game.
Cary-Grove 6, Hampshire 1 (susp.): At Cary, the Trojans scored two runs in the first, second and third innings to grab a lead over the Whip-Purs in a suspended FVC game.
C-G was batting in the top of the third with one out and runners on first and third when the game was suspended.
Maddie Crick has two doubles for the Trojans, and Emily Green and Addison DeSomer had two RBIs apiece.
Harvard 2, Richmond-Burton 0 (susp.): At Harvard, the Hornets lead the Rockets in their KRC game. The game was suspended in the top of the second with two outs and runners on first and second base.
Marengo 9, Woodstock 0 (susp.): At Marengo, the Indians scored five runs in the first and four in the second in their suspended KRC game.
Kylee Jensen was 2 for 2 with a triple and four RBIs for Marengo.
Woodstock North 5, Johnsburg 1 (susp.): At Johnsburg, the Thunder lead the Skyhawks in a suspended KRC game after 3 1/2 innings.
Norah Mungle had a double and two RBIs for North.
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 7, Dundee-Crown 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (8-3) beat the Chargers in their FVC match.