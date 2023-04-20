Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, April 19

Elyse Garcia hit a grand slam and drove in five runs to lead Hampshire’s softball team to a 13-8 win over Huntley on Wednesday in Huntley, ending the Red Raiders’ Fox Valley Conference winning streak at 50 games.
Huntley’s previous FVC loss came on May 1, 2019, against McHenry.
Hampshire (5-7, 2-5 FVC) led 7-2 after two innings. Bria Riebel was 4 for 5 with a home run, four RBIs and four runs, Abby Lentz went 3 for 5 with three runs scored, and Mia Robinson was 4 for 5 with three runs and an RBI. Carissa Schuman was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
Meg Ryan went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Huntley (10-6, 7-1). Sadie Svendsen was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Katie Mitchell had five steals and three runs scored.
Crystal Lake Central 1, Burlington Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (8-6, 4-4) scored an unearned in the fifth in their FVC win against the Rockets (3-12, 1-7).
Gianna Carone threw seven scoreless innings for the Tigers, giving up six hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. Carone and Motto both had two hits, and Makayla Malone scored the lone run.
Emily Rafferty pitched four scoreless innings for the Rockets, giving up four hits. She struck out four. Anna Sanders was 3 for 4.
Crystal Lake South 8, McHenry 7: At McHenry, the Gators (8-7, 4-4) scored six runs in the third inning and held on for the FVC win after the Warriors (8-4, 5-2) scored four runs in the seventh.
Dana Skorich was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs for South, Molly Cook was 3 for 4, and Cassie Reed was 3 for 4 with one RBI. Hazel Hook had a double and drove in two runs.
For McHenry, Maddie Gillund had a home run and two RBIs, Cooper Ten Bruin went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, and Channing Keppy (2 for 4) and Tatum Kornfeind both drove in a run.
Alden-Hebron 18, Hiawatha 10 (3 inn.): At Kirkland, Hannah Reiter was 2 for 3 with a double and five RBIs for the Giants (2-4, 1-1) in a Northeastern Athletic Conference win.
Olivia Klein scored three runs and had two RBIs, Jessica Webber was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Evelyn Heber was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Prairie Ridge 16, Lakes 5 (5 inn.): At Lake Villa, Emily Harlow was 2 for 5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Wolves (7-3) in a nonconference win.
Chloe Lieurance was 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs, Parker Frey was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, and Adysen Kiddy was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.
Autumn Ledgerwood was 3 for 3 with a double and five runs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Richmond-Burton 7, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Reese Frericks had three goals for the Rockets (7-4, 4-0), who clinched a share of the Kishwaukee River Conference championship with the win.
Margaret Slove had two goals for R-B, and Layne Frericks and Bri Maldonado had one apiece.
Crystal Lake Central 5, Antioch 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers improved to 7-3 with a nonconference win.
Cary-Grove 6, Grayslake North 1: At Grayslake, the Trojans picked up a nonconference win against the Knights.
McHenry 3, Woodstock North 0: At Woodstock, Emme Gasmann, Mara Torres and Mackenzie Sroka scored for the Warriors in a nonconference win against the Thunder.
Gasmann had two assists, and Torres had one. Makenna Harvey made three saves in goal.
BASEBALL
Huntley 6, Burlington Central 3 (susp.): At Huntley, the Raiders’ Vinny Costantino threw five scoreless innings in an FVC game that was suspended in the top of the sixth inning.
Huntley (11-3, 4-2) had key hits from Joey Garlin, who was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Ryan Quinlan, who was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
Garlin and Quinlan each drove in two runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the Raiders ahead 6-0.
Costantino struck out four, allowed two hits and threw 62 pitches. Huntley coach Andy Jakobowski pulled Costantino after five because it was his longest stint of the season.
Central (8-7, 4-3) started to come back once Costantino was out. Michael Person walked, Brady Gilroy doubled him in and AJ Payton, who had two singles off of Costantino, homered to left field to make it 6-3.
The game will resume at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Crystal Lake South 6, Dundee-Crown 0: At Crystal Lake, Yandel Ramirez was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Gators (11-3, 5-2) in their FVC win against the Chargers (2-10, 1-6).
James Carlson scored two runs and had a double for South. Ryan Skwarek went all seven innings, allowing no runs on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Cam King had two hits for D-C. Leth Pearson took the loss, allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked three.
Jacobs 5, Prairie Ridge 2: At Crystal Lake, the Golden Eagles (10-7, 5-3) scored a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to beat the Wolves (6-13, 2-6) in FVC action.
Christian Graves was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Jacobs, Gage Martin was 2 for 4 with a triple, and Anthony Edge, Brandon Koth (2 for 4) and Paulie Rudolph each drove in a run.
Karson Stiefer was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Prairie Ridge. He allowed two runs on six hits in five innings with six strikeouts and no walks.
Cary-Grove 11, McHenry 10 (8 inn.): At McHenry, the Warriors (10-7, 4-4) scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, but the Trojans (14-3, 7-2) answered with one in the eighth to earn an FVC win.
Vince Lutz was 3 for 5 with a home run, double and six RBIs for C-G, Dane Schuster was 2 for 5 with two runs, and Daniel Stauder was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Peyton Seaburg picked up the win in relief, allowing a run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and no walks.
Lleyton Grubich was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for McHenry, Payton Sensabaugh had a triple and two RBIs, and Cooper Cohn was 2 for 3 with a double.
Crystal Lake Central 10, Hampshire 6: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (7-7, 3-4) beat the Whip-Purs (9-6, 4-4) in their FVC game.
Jaden Obaldo drove in three runs for Central, Andrew Welder was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Ben Freese scored three runs.
Tommy Korn started and allowed to unearned runs on five hits in five innings, striking out five and walking two.
Dominick Kooistra had a double and two RBIs for Hampshire, and Dominic Borecky and Casey Kaszniak both had two hits.
Richmond-Burton 4, Johnsburg 3: At Richmond, Zach Smith drove in two runs for the Rockets (4-9, 3-5) in a KRC win over the Skyhawks (2-11, 2-7).
Aiden Wicinski had two hits for R-B, and Spears and Carsten Szumanski both had an RBI. Ryan Junge earned the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits in 6 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and two walks.
Ian Boal had an RBI for Johnsburg.
Marengo 10, Harvard 1: At Harvard, the Indians (12-4, 7-1) collected 12 hits in the KRC win against the Hornets (0-14, 0-9).
Caden Vogt was 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs and earned the win, allowing a run on a hit in 5 2/3 innings with 14 strikeouts.
Cody Stallings had a double and two RBIs, Andrew Johnson was 3 for 5 with a double and two runs, and Alten Bergbreiter drove in a run.
Evan Martin was 2 for 3 with a solo home run for Harvard.
Woodstock North 13, Woodstock 5: At Woodstock, the host Thunder (10-3, 8-0) beat the Blue Streaks (5-8, 4-4) for the second straight day.
Morgan Klinker had a double and two RBIs for North, Trevor Mark was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Zach Cynowa was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Daniel Elswick had two RBIs for Woodstock. Lopez was 2 for 2 with a run scored, and Everett Flannery had a double and an RBI.
Alden-Hebron 10, Hiawatha 2 (5 inn.): At Kirkland, Jake Nielsen had a double and three RBIs for the Giants (7-7, 4-1) in a Northeastern Athletic Conference win.
Spencer Zaccone allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked none.
Parker Elswick was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, Justin Gritmacker scored three runs, and Wyatt Armbrust drove in two runs.