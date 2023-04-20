Girls soccer notes: Jacobs trying to keep offense clicking

When Jacobs’ offense gets going, it really gets going.
The Golden Eagles have scored three or more goals in seven of their 12 matches, including three matches where they’ve scored more than six goals. Coach Colin Brice is trying to bottle those hot-scoring moments so they become more consistent heading into Fox Valley Conference play and the postseason.
“When our offense is clicking, it’s really clicking,” Brice said. “I think as we get closer to the heart of conference now and closer to playoffs, that’s exactly what we want to do: get our offense going.”
Jacobs (8-4, 2-1 FVC) has outscored its opponents 44-21 heading into play Thursday, including a 12-1 win over Auburn, an 8-1 win over Woodstock North and a 7-0 win over Crystal Lake South. But in the Golden Eagles’ four losses, Boylan, Lake Zurich, South Elgin and Crystal Lake Central have outscored Jacobs 16-3, with the Golden Eagles not scoring more than a goal in match.
Brice thinks the key to the offense clicking is limiting opponents’ touches and having the Golden Eagles play quicker so opposing defense can’t adjust. Once Jacobs has gotten opponents unbalanced, the Golden Eagles have created opportunities that have led to a 3.7 goals scored per match average.
Consistency will also be important, according to Brice. He’s watched the Golden Eagles drop their heads after giving up a goal and said that has changed the way they play.
“We just have to make sure that we’re constantly playing,” Brice said. “Whether we’re up a goal or down a goal, it doesn’t matter, we’re going to play Jacobs soccer.”
The Golden Eagles started to show off growth in their 3-2 win over Mundelein on Saturday. The Mustangs tied the match 1-1 and Jacobs battled on to score the match’s next two goals and secure a win.
Brice saw continued growth Tuesday in a 1-0 win over McHenry and is looking forward to more as Jacobs progresses in FVC play.
“It’s going to get us ready for the playoffs,” Brice said. “I think our girls are ready for that battle.”
Hampshire’s balancing act
Hampshire is trying to find the right fit after integrating different styles of play during the first portion of the season.
The Whip-Purs are made up of players who play for different clubs teams and with cancellations because of weather and field conditions, coach Kelly Madison said it’s been tough trying to fill out the field.
“We can all play soccer by ourselves, pass and shoot, but receiving a pass from a girl who you never played with to receiving a pass to someone from a different club are two different things,” Madison said. “As the girls know, what they do in club is wonderful, but what I need on the field for high school soccer is very different.”
Hampshire started the season 5-3 with wins against Woodstock (4-8-1), Dundee-Crown (1-8-2), Larkin (2-9-2), Sycamore (5-4) and Crystal Lake South (1-7) and losses to Kaneland (6-1), Burlington Central (5-3-1) and Wheaton North (7-3-1). The Whips have outscored their opponents 18-9.
Madison admitted not getting a chance to practice outdoors because of poor weather to start the season stopped the Whips from building a stronger identity but also said trying to mix four or five different club styles has presented a problem. She wants Hampshire to go back to the basics as the team tries to figure out how to fill out the field, something the Whips have struggled with in losses.
“We’re just focused on basic skill,” Madison said. “Pass to feet, good first touch, pass and move, take the shot. We all know how to do it.”
An important win for Huntley
Huntley’s 1-0 overtime win over McHenry on April 13 not only had FVC and postseason implications but also taught the Red Raiders important lessons they’ll need to win postseason matches.
“Any time you play in one of these games where you battle, every time you gain a little bit of experience …” Huntley coach Matt Lewandowski said. “It just preps you for that raw battle at the end of the season where it’s just all or nothing.”
The Red Raiders’ win was important in the FVC race after tying 1-1 with Burlington Central and losing 5-1 against Crystal Lake Central, two of the top of the conference’s teams. The win will also have postseason implications in the Class 3A Harlem Sectional when both Huntley and McHenry will be seeded.
But Huntley also learned how to win. The Red Raiders hit three posts and kept battling in a match where it seemed like someone would eventually score.
Senior Chloe Pfaff said the Red Raiders know they’ll need to adapt in different matches in order to win deep in the postseason. The strong mentality Huntley showed against McHenry had Pfaff encouraged that the team is heading in the right direction.
“Knowing that we beat this game mentally because we were going back and forth is going to help us in the long run when we go into the playoffs,” Pfaff said. “It’s going to be more challenging than even here in conference. So keeping the mentality stronger than ever is a great start.”
McHenry’s ‘heart-wrenching’ loss
McHenry coach Andrew Stegenga knew Huntley would pose another test for the Warriors after the winner of their last four matchups had won the match by a goal.
Thursday’s match was no different in a tough loss for a Warriors roster that already had tired legs because of tying with Prairie Ridge in overtime two days earlier.
“This is why the girls play, they want to be in these close games,” Stegenga said. “It’s heart-wrenching to lose a close game like that but it’s just the competitiveness and I hope we learned some lessons from this and take it into next week,”
McHenry created scoring chances against the Red Raiders but couldn’t find the back of the net. The Warriors regrouped Friday with a 4-3 win over Johnsburg and Stegenga isn’t too worried about his offense.
“Scoring, putting the ball in the net,” Stegenga said. “That’s what it’s going to come down to. It’s just little things.”