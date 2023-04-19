Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, April 18

Huntley senior outfielder Katie Mitchell hit her first career home run as the Red Raiders defeated Dundee-Crown 12-2 on Tuesday in Carpentersville to capture their 50th consecutive Fox Valley Conference victory.
Mitchell went 3 for 5 with two stolen bases, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Red Raiders (10-5, 7-0).
Clara Hudgens was 3 for 5 with a double, a triple and two RBIs, and Madison Rozanski was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Ava McFadden went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Makayla Rasmussen got the win, giving up two runs on nine hits in seven innings.
For D-C (8-6, 3-3), Addison Pino had two doubles and an RBI.
Crystal Lake South 9, Prairie Ridge 7: At Crystal Lake, Molly Cook was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Gators (7-7, 3-4) in their FVC win against the Wolves (6-3, 4-2).
Hazel Hook drove in two runs for South, and Dana Skorich scored two runs and had one RBI. Kennedy Grippo picked up the win, allowing three runs on six hits in four innings with four strikeouts.
Parker Frey hit a home run and scored two runs for Prairie Ridge. Emily Harlow went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Adysen Kiddy finished 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Autumn Ledgerwood was 3 for 4.
McHenry 13, Crystal Lake Central 0 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Emma Stolzman was 2 for 3 with a double and five RBIs to lead the Warriors (8-3, 5-1) past the Tigers (7-6, 3-4) in their FVC game.
Tatum Kornfeind drove in two runs, Vanessa Buske was 3 for 3 with four runs scored, and Jadyn Polerecky had a double and two runs for McHenry.
Buske earned the win, allowing no runs on four hits in five innings with four strikeouts.
Cary-Grove 9, Burlington Central 6: At Burlington, the Trojans (3-9, 2-5) scored four runs in the last two innings to beat the Rockets (3-11, 1-6) in their FVC game, giving coach Tammy Olson her 499th career victory.
Allison Garski was 2 for 4 with a triple, double and two RBIs, Becca Weaver was 2 for 4 with a triple and three runs, and Maddie Crick drove in two runs.
Anna Sanders was 3 for 4 with two runs scored for Central, and Antonina Garcia drove in two runs.
Jacobs 11, Hampshire 7: At Hampshire, CiCi Di Silvio was 3 for 4 with two home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Golden Eagles (7-10, 4-3) past the Whip-Purs (4-7, 1-6) in their FVC game.
Arya Patel was 3 for 5 with two RBIs for Jacobs, Jianna Tanada had two hits and two runs scored, and Anna Cook had two RBIs.
Mia Robinson was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Hampshire. Ally LeBlanc had two hits and three runs, and Elyse Garcia had a double and drove in two runs.
Harvard 10, Woodstock 0 (5 inn.): At Harvard, Kristi Knop hit a home run and drove in three for the Hornets (4-5, 2-3) in the Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Blue Streaks (1-9, 0-4).
Manhatyn Brincks was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Harvard, and Ytzel Lopez and Britta Livdahl both had two hits. Lopez scored twice and had an RBI.
Tallulah Eichholz struck out nine and walked one in three scoreless innings.
Marengo 18, Johnsburg 6 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, Kylee Jensen was 4 for 4 with two homers, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored for the Indians (12-2, 4-0) in the KRC win against the Skyhawks (3-6, 2-3).
Marissa Young was 5 for 5 with four RBIs and four runs scored, Maddy Christopher was 4 for 5 with four runs, and Gabby Christopher had a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. Mia Feidt went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Ella Smith had a double and three RBIs for Johnsburg.
Richmond-Burton 5, Woodstock North 2: At Woodstock, Hailey Holtz struck out seven in a complete-game win for the Rockets (10-4, 4-1) in KRC action.
Holtz allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks in seven innings. Taylor Davison was 2 for 3 with a double and her 10th home run of the season, driving in three runs. Lyndsay Regnier was 2 for 4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs.
Chloe Vermett was 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI for North (6-10, 2-3). Norah Mungle drove in the other run for the Thunder.
BASEBALL
Jacobs 4, Prairie Ridge 1: At Algonquin, John Merlak was 2 for 3 with a home run for the Eagles (9-7, 4-3) in their FVC win against the Wolves (6-12-1, 2-5). Brandon Koth and Brandon Helbig each added RBIs.
Anthony Edge got the win for Jacobs, giving up a run on three hits in six innings. He struck out nine and walked two.
Tyler Vasey had two steals and an RBI for Prairie Ridge.
Burlington Central 4, Huntley 3: At Burlington, the Rockets (8-7, 4-3) scored four runs in the fourth inning to beat the Raiders (11-3, 4-3) in their FVC game. Jake Herman and Braden Lowitzki each smacked a two-run home run.
Michael Person allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits in 6 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and four walks.
Ryan Dabe and CJ Filipek had RBIs for Huntley.
Cary-Grove 3, McHenry 0: At Cary, the Trojans (13-3, 6-2) scored a run in the bottom of the first and two in the sixth in their FVC win against the Warriors (10-6, 4-3).
Ethan Dorchies tossed seven shutout innings, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. Nate Crick was 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, and Nolan Pociejewski drove in one.
Brandon Shannon took the loss for McHenry, allowing a run on a hit in three innings.
Hampshire 6, Crystal Lake Central 3: At Hampshire, Dominick Kooistra was 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in the Whip-Purs’ FVC win over the Tigers.
Anthony Karbowski was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Jack Schane started for Hampshire and allowed three unearned runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and three walks.
Sean Kempf was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Central, and Jaden Obaldo had a triple and drove in one.
Richmond-Burton 10, Johnsburg 0 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, Carsten Szumanski tossed a one-hitter with four strikeouts for the Rockets (3-9, 2-5) in a KRC win over the Skyhawks (2-10, 2-6).
Zach Smith (3 for 3) and Ethan Schoeps (2 for 4) both had two RBIs for R-B.
Marengo 8, Harvard 6: At Marengo, Cody Stallings was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored as the Indians (11-4, 6-1) defeated the Hornets (0-13, 0-8) in their KRC game.
Caden Vogt hit a home run and drove in two, Quinn Lechner was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and David Lopez added two RBIs.
Andrew Johnson got the win, allowing six runs (three earned) on five hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Marian Central 11, Westminster Christian 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Braedon Todd finished 2 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored in a nonconference win for the Hurricanes (5-8).
Preston Sarna had two hits and two runs scored, Cam Zmich scored three runs, and Owen Neuzil had two RBIs. Colin Kowalsky tossed five shutout innings with five strikeouts.
GIRLS SOCCER
Huntley 1, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, Gabi Farraj scored in the 65th minute to lift the Raiders past the Wolves in FVC action.
Asher Vanni and Maddie Lackovic combined in goal for the shutout. Ava Trudeau had an assist.
For Prairie Ridge, Grace Smeja made four saves and Alayna Cooper Turnage had three.
Jacobs 1, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Kylie Piatek scored the lone goal for the Eagles to beat the Warriors in their FVC game.
Makenna Harvey made four saves for McHenry.
Burlington Central 9, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Rockets rolled to an FVC win against the Chargers.
Crystal Lake Central 4, Cary-Grove 1: At Cary, Lizzie Gray scored 44 seconds into the game and finished with two goals in the Tigers’ FVC win agains the Trojans.
Addison Schaffer and Hadley Ferrero both scored their first goals of the season for Central.
Hampshire 6, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, the Whip-Purs ran away with an FVC victory.
Woodstock North 4, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, the Thunder went up 2-0 at halftime in their KRC victory.
Lauren McQuiston scored for Johnsburg.
BOYS TENNIS
Cary-Grove 6, McHenry 1: At Cary, Noah Marrano (No. 1), Lewis Johnson (No. 2) and Jacob Kantayya (No. 3) all won their singles matches for the Trojans (4-8, 3-1).
Nate Neufeld and Giacomo Romano won at No. 1 doubles for the Warriors.
Huntley 6, Hononegah 1: At Huntley, Will Geske (No. 1), Mark Sobolewski (No. 2) and Oscar Bakhronbekov (No. 3) won the singles matches for the Raiders (4-3).
Ben Hein and Jonathon Stec (No. 1), Ryan Kruk and Colin Stanley (No. 3), and Frankie Scarpelli and Ahyan Yeasin (No. 4) each won at doubles.