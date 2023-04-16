Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, April 15

Richmond-Burton senior Angelina Gersch won three individual events as the Rockets ran away with the team title at Marengo’s Ed Reeves Track and Field Invitational Saturday at Rod Poppe Fields.
Gersch won the 300-meter low hurdles, along with the long and triple jumps, as the Rockets finished with 178 points. Woodstock (99) was second, Harvard (91) was third and Johnsburg (90) was fourth in the six-team meet.
Alexia Spatz won the 1,600 and 3,200 for R-B. Jasmine McCaskel won the 400, Emerson Wold took the 800 and Anika Frable won the 100 high hurdles.
Johnsburg’s Caitlyn Casella won the 100 and 200.
Woodstock got individual wins from Addison Walker (shot put) and Allison O’Brien (discus). Marengo’s Michaela Almeida won the high jump and Harvard’s Grace Latteral won the pole vault.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Marengo Ed Reeves Invitational: The R-B boys team dominated the sprints and won all four relays to take the team championship with 182 points.
Woodstock (103) was second and Johnsburg (82) was third in the six-team field.
Jack Martens (100), Sean Rockwell (200), Dan Kalinowski (400), Oscar Bonilla (800) and Ryan Saranzak (high jump) all had individual wins for the Rockets.
Woodstock had winners with Dylan Hanson (3,200), Ellery Shutt (1,600) and Tyler Moon (shot put). Johnsburg’s Colton Centnarowicz won the discus.
BASEBALL
Marengo 10, Grant 8 (8 inn.): At Fox Lake, Caden Vogt started and finished on the mound, but did not pitch a complete game, and drove in the decisive runs as the Indians (10-4) defeated the Bulldogs in a nonconference game.
Vogt pitched the first inning, then threw two more scoreless innings for the win. He struck out five and allowed one hit.
Vogt was 3 for 5 with three RBIs, Andrew Johnson was 2 for 5 with four RBIs and Quinn Lechner was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Vogt singled in the top of the eighth to drive in Ryan Heuser and Carter Heimsoth for the lead, then shut down the Bulldogs in the bottom of the inning.
Hampshire 7, Barrington 4: At Barrington, Austin Leonard homered and drove in two runs as the Whip-Purs (8-5) defeated the Broncos in a nonconference game.
Colin Miller threw four innings with five strikeouts, two hits and one earned run. Jaryd Vence threw two scoreless innings to finish, striking out three.
Casey Kaszniak and Cooper Jaworski both were 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Anthony Karbowski was 2 for 3 with one RBI.
McHenry 9, Sycamore 5: At McHenry, Cooper Cohn and Lleyton Grubich both homered as the Warriors (10-5) defeated the Spartans in nonconference action.
Cohn drove in two runs and Ryan Nagel threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings to finish the victory. McHenry’s offense took advantage of 10 walks.
Cary-Grove 14, Deerfield 8: At Cary, Vinnie Lutz and Brendan Carter both drove in three runs to lead the Trojans (12-3) past the Warriors in their nonconference game.
PJ Weaver was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Dane Schuster had two RBIs.
Matthew Dillow pitched six innings and struck out nine with one walk to get the win.
Wheaton North 12, Prairie Ridge 10: At Crystal Lake, Brennan Coyle had three hits and an RBI as the Wolves (6-11) fell to the Falcons in a nonconference game.
Trace Vrbancic had two RBIs, Karson Stiefer was 2 for 4 with a triple and Joe Stanish, Vic Flores, Gabe Porter and Matthew Smith each had one RBI.
Lake Forest 9, Crystal Lake South 3: At Crystal Lake, Dayton Murphy had a double and scored a run as the Gators (10-3) fell to the Scouts in nonconference action.
CJ Regillio had an RBI for South.
Grayslake Central 16, Woodstock 0: At Grayslake, Colin Kornit and Fikret Durmas combined for a four-inning no-hitter as the Rams beat the Blue Streaks (5-6).
Conant 11, Jacobs 1: At Hoffman Estates, Paulie Rudolph’s solo homer helped the Golden Eagles (8-7) avoid a shutout against the Hawks in a nonconference game.
Five Conant pitchers threw one inning each and held Jacobs to three hits.
Lakes 9, Johnsburg 5: At Johnsburg, Evan Pohl struck out seven hitters in five innings as the Skyhawks (2-9) lost a nonconference game to the Eagles.
Ryan Larson had an RBI for Johnsburg.
Harvest Christian 6, Richmond-Burton 5: At Richmond, Aiden Wicinski gave the Rockets (2-9) a solid pitching performance in their nonconference loss to the Lions.
Wicinski struck out seven in six innings and allowed three earned runs.
Zach Smith was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Riley Spears was was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Belvidere 7, Harvard 5: At Belvidere, Aiden Fiegel was 2 for 2 with an RBI as the Hornets (0-12) lost to the Bucs in a nonconference game.
Myles Brincks was 2 for 4 and Keon Wanland was 2 for 4 with two runs. Aaron Saucedo and Gael Roman each had an RBI.
Alden-Hebron 5-3, Schaumburg Christian 2-8: At Hebron, Justin Gritmacker struck out 17 in the opener as the Giants (6-7, 3-1) came away with a split in their Northeastern Athletic Conference doubleheader.
David Torres was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Jared Cunningham was 2 for 3 and scored twice for A-H in the opener.
The Giants’ Wyatt Armbrust homered in the second game.
SOFTBALL
Dundee-Crown wins Larkin Slugfest: At Elgin, the Chargers beat Streamwood 14-0, Burlington Central 3-1 and then topped Larkin 11-4 to win the title.
D-C pitcher Makayla Anderson was named tournament MVP. The Chargers lifted their record to 8-5.
Jordyn Jeffs, Casi Attapit, Alyssa Gale adn Addison Pino were named with Anderson to the All-Tournament team.
Jeffs knocked in three in the title game and Faith Dierwetcher had two RBIs.
Pino was 3 for 4 with an RBI in the semifinal victory over Central. Attapit had the other two RBIs in that game. Anderson struck out nine and allowed only three hits.
Crystal Lake Central 6, Crystal Lake South 4: At Woodstock, the Tigers (10-5) edged the Gators (8-8) in a tight game, this one was for the championship of the Woodstock Tournament.
Gianna Carone was 2 for 4 with and RBI and Giada Motto was 2 for 3 with an RBI in the title game.
South’s Dana Skorich, Riley Travis and Cassie Reed both were 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Crystal Lake Central 7, Johnsburg 3: At Woodstock, Motto was 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Tigers beat the Skyhawks (3-6).
Makayla Malone and Avery Bechler each knocked in two runs. Katie Svigelj struck out 10 over seven innings and allowed two earned runs.
Ella Smith was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Skyhawks.
Crystal Lake South 18, Woodstock 3: At Woodstock, Skorich doubled and tripled and drove in two runs as the Gators defeated the Blue Streaks (1-9).
Riley Sturm and Molly Cook each had two hits and an RBI.
Crystal Lake South 5, LaSalle-Peru 1: At Woodstock, Skorich and Riley Travis were both 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Gators won.
Skorich pitched seven innings, striking out three and allowing one earned run.
Harlem 11, Woodstock North 3: At Woodstock, Krista Herrmann was 2 for 3 with two RBIs as the Thunder (8-10) fell to the Huskies.
Norah Mungle was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Woodstock North 9, Johnburg 0: At Woodstock, Mungle was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Makayla Nordahl had two RBIs as the Thunder defeated the Skyhawks.
Woodstock North 21, Jefferson 0: At Woodstock, Aly Jordan was 2 for 4 with her second triple of the day as the Thunder rolled past the J-Hawks.
Caylin Stevens was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Casey Vermett drove in two runs.
Hononegah 1, McHenry 0: At Antioch, Channing Keppy kept the Warriors (8-4) in the game with six strong innings, allowing only three hits and one earned run at the Antioch Invitational.
McHenry 16, Maine East 0 (4 inn.): Keppy was 4 for 4 with two RBIs as the Warriors defeated the Blue Demons.
Emma Stolzman was 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBIs. Jadyn Polerecky and Abby Geis both were 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Richmond-Burton 5, Taft 0: At Antioch, Madison Kunzer struck out five batters and allowed three hits for the complete game for the Rockets (9-4).
Mia Spohr was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and Emerson Herrick also had two RBIs.
Hononegah 4, Richmond-Burton 0: At Antioch, the Indians held the Rockets to five hits in the tournament win.
Antioch 7, Richmond-Burton 0: At Antioch, the Rockets had two hits in their loss to the host Sequoits.
South Elgin 5, Huntley 3: At Lockport, the Red Raiders (9-5) fell to the Storm in their tournament game.
Katie Mitchell was 2 for 4 with two doubles and Meg Ryan also had a hit.
Lockport 6, Huntley 2: At Lockport, Ryan drove in two runs and Maddy Smith was 2 for 3 with a stolen base for the Red Raiders.
DeKalb 11, Harvard 1: At Marengo, the Hornets’ only hit came from Tallulah Eichholz in their loss to the Barbs.
Lincoln-Way West 11, Harvard 0: At Marengo, Manhatyn Brincks was 2 for 2 and Eichholz was 2 for 3 as the Hornet lost to the Warriors.
Polo 15, Alden-Hebron 5: At Polo, Jessica Webber was 3 for 3 with two RBIs as the Giants lost to the Marcos.
Riliegh Gaddini drove in two runs and Hannah Reiter had an RBI.
Marengo 9, Oswego East 4: At Marengo, the Indians (12-2) got three RBIs from Josza Christiansen in their win over the Wolves.
Emily White knocked in two runs, while Maddy Christopher, Marissa Young, Mia Feldt and Kylee Jensen each had an RBI.
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central wins two: The Tigers went 2-1 in a quadrangular tournament at Timothy Christian, beating Fenwick and Marian Central and losing to the host Trojans.
Logan Wasilik was 3-0 without losing a set at No. 1 singles for Central.
Parker Tapp had the match-clinching super tiebreaker against Fenwick that clinched a 3-2 team win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jacobs 3, Mundelein 2: At Mundelein, Gabby Wojtarowicz had two goals and an assist as the Golden Eagles defeated the Mustangs in a nonconference game.
Bella Mickey had Jacobs’ other goal.
Huntley 2, South Elgin 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders won the game in a penalty-kick shootout. Grace Helzer scored Huntley’s goal in regular time.
Nikki Brzezowski had the decisive goal in the shootout.
Maddie Lackovic had five saves and Asher Vanni had three saves in goal for the Raiders (8-2-1).
Huntley 2, Wheaton Academy 1: At Huntley, the Raiders also won this game with a penalty-kick shootout. Helzer scored Huntley’s goal in regular time and had the winner in the shootout as well.
Metea Valley 2, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Schaumburg, Lizzie Gray scored as the Tigers lost to the Mustangs in their BodyArmor Series game.
Gray’s goal came from Olivia Anderson’s assist.
Marian Central 3, Curie 2: The Hurricanes held off the Condors in a penalty-kick shootout, which they won 5-4.
Angelina Cutrona scored in the first half and Kailie Rosato scored off Sidney Gerstenkorn’s assist in the second half.
Cutrona, Gerstenkorn, Mia Knapp, Lizzie Drwila and Rosato scored on Marian’s PK’s. Anna Lingle had five saves in goal.