Softball: Warren tops Marengo in showdown of top teams

MARENGO – Saturday morning’s nonconference game between Warren and Marengo was an April litmus test for two talented programs both off to strong starts in 2023.
The Class 4A Blue Devils prevailed against the Class 2A Indians, 5-1, thanks in large part to Warren senior starting pitcher Sydney Jackson’s ability to repeatedly tightrope out of danger.
Jackson stranded 10 Marengo baserunners, which included four walks and six hits. She struck out two.
Five of those hits were singles.
“This was the first time I had seen their lineup, but I knew it was a really good lineup,” Jackson said. “I just tried to move the ball around in the zone, keep them off balance, and trusted my defense.”
Jackson’s lone blemish came in the bottom of the seventh, when Indians’ No. 8 hitter sophomore Alyssa Pollnow led off the inning with a home run to left, the first of her varsity career.
“My teammates were telling me when I got back in the dugout I looked I was racing around the bases,” Pollnow said. “I had a lot of adrenaline going through me. Just trying to help kickstart our offense.”
Warren (9-4) kickstarted its offense early.
Senior leadoff hitter Kaitlyn Weidemann (3 for 4, double, three runs) opened the game with a single, then later scored along with teammate Gabi Olavarria, thanks to a two-out, two-RBI double over the left fielder’s head by Camryn Vawter.
Defensively, Weidemann had four putouts, while Jackson induced 13 ground ball outs.
“We spend a massive amount of time prioritizing defense during our practices,” Weidemann said. “Anytime you face a team as good as Marengo, you can’t afford any mistakes.”
Neither team committed an error.
In the top of the 3rd, Weidemann led off with a double hit so hard, it clipped leaping Marengo second baseman Gabby Gieseke’s glove, yet still had enough topspin to roll all the way to the outfield fence in right-center.
Three batters later, an RBI single by Olavarria made it 3-0.
The Blue Devils got a fourth-inning RBI single from Nikki Peter, then another RBI single in the seventh by Olavarria, to add an insurance run.
Marengo (10-2) leadoff hitter Maddy Christopher (1 for 2, two walks) reached base safely three times. No. 3 hitter Gabby Christopher drew a pair of walks. Catcher Kylee Jensen also showed off her strong arm, when she threw out a runner trying to steal second, to end the second inning.
Marengo starting pitcher Jozsa Christiansen took the complete-game loss, but did an excellent job keeping her team within striking distance throughout.
After allowing three runs in three innings, she retired 11 of the final 14 batters she faced.
“They had several duck-snort hits where I jammed their hitters,” Christiansen said. “But each time that happened, it seemed like it was in a key situation. It’s just how it goes sometimes.
Warren 7-8-9 hitters Ally Badgley, Josie Leibfried and Peter combined to reach safely five times, as the Blue Devils tallied 11 hits. Nine were singles. Two were doubles.
Their first three runs all came with two outs.
“This was just a clean game where one team took advantage of their chances, and we didn’t,” Marengo assistant coach Rob Jasinski told his team in their postgame huddle. “We have nothing to be ashamed of. Everyone played extremely hard today.
“That’s a pretty good 4A team we lost to. We gave ourselves chances. Just have to execute. We’re fine. Games like these help us grow and prepare us for later in the season.”