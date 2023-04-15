Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, April 14

Jacobs’ Christian Graves outdueled McHenry ace Lleyton Grubich for a 3-0 Fox Valley Conference baseball victory Friday in Algonquin.
Jacobs’ Nathan Jonas delivered the big shot, a three-run double in the third, for the only runs of the game.
Graves made those stand as he allowed two hits, walked one, fanned eight and threw 84 pitches, 59 of which were strikes.
The win lifted Jacobs to 8-6, 3-3 in the FVC.
Grubich threw five innings, striking out seven and allowing six hits with three walks. The Warriors are 9-5-1, 4-2.
Grubich doubled for one of the hits of Graves, and Kyle Maness had a single.
Huntley 10, Prairie Ridge 2: At Huntley, Ryan Bakes, Brayden Bakes and CJ Filipek homered as the Red Raiders (11-1, 4-1) defeated the Wolves (6-10, 2-4) in their FVC game.
Brayden Bakes was 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Ryan Bakes hit a two-run homer, and Filipek had a solo shot.
Joey Garlin was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Ryan Dabe also had a double and two RBIs.
Derek Huber pitched five innings, striking out six and allowing one hit and two earned runs. Colby Aschenbach followed with two scoreless innings as they combined for a three-hitter.
Joe Stanish was 2 for 2 for the Wolves.
Dundee-Crown 10, Burlington Central 9: At Burlington, Nate Benton’s two-run single in the top of the seventh gave the Chargers (2-9, 1-5) the lead as they defeated the Rockets (6-7, 3-3) for their first FVC win.
Benton was 2 for 4 with four RBIs. He put D-C ahead, and the Chargers added another run for a 10-8 lead in the seventh.
Central scored in the bottom of the inning, but D-C got the last out with the tying run on base.
Cam Schmeiser was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Chargers.
Mason Morawski and Jacob Guyon each had a double and an RBI.
Jake Herman was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Rockets and AJ Payton was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
Timothy Christian 10, Marian Central 0 (5 inn.): At Elmhurst, the Trojans held the Hurricanes (4-4) to three hits in their nonconference game.
SOFTBALL
Sycamore 13 Hampshire 3 (5 inn.): At Sycamore, Mia Robinson, Abby Lentz and Bria Riebel had doubles for the Whip-Purs (4-6) in a nonconference loss to the Spartans.
Lentz and Robinson each went 2 for 3. Robinson and Lily Sippel had one RBI apiece.
Prairie Ridge 5, Grayslake Central 0: At Grayslake, Emma Dallas struck out three, walked none and allowed only four hits in a complete-game shutout for the Wolves (6-2).
Mary Myers had a double and two RBIs, Kendra Carroll had a double and an RBI, and Autumn Ledgerwood went 2 for 3 and drove in a run.
GIRLS SOCCER
McHenry 4, Johnsburg 3: At McHenry, Emerson Gasmann and Elena Carlos had two goals apiece for the Warriors in a nonconference win against the Skyhawks.
Carlos tallied two assists and Gasmann had one. Madison Davis made three saves for McHenry.
For Johnsburg, Mackenzie McQuiston scored two goals, and Wynne Oeffling had the third. Liz Smith had an assist, and Kelsey Curry made 18 saves.
Woodstock North 1, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, the Thunder earned a nonconference win against the Gators.
Richmond-Burton 7, Marian Central 0: At Richmond, the Rockets cruised to a nonconference win against the Hurricanes.