Softball: Crystal Lake Central tops Crystal Lake South in 8-inning thriller

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake Central’s Makayla Malone was just trying to start a rally when she led off the top of the seventh inning against crosstown rival Crystal Lake South.
The Tigers were down a run and in danger of dropping their third consecutive game.
“I just wanted to win the game,” Malone said. “I was just trying to make contact. I knew it was gone. It felt good.”
On a 1-1 pitch, Malone smacked her second home run of the season on a shot to straight-away center field, sending Thursday’s Fox Valley Conference game to extras after the Gators were retired in order in the bottom half.
Things got more interesting from there.
Central had five straight hits in the top of the eighth against South starting pitcher Kennedy Grippo after the first two Tigers’ batters struck out, with Malone getting a go-ahead RBI hit. Giada Motto added a two-run double and Gianna Carone an RBI single for a four-run lead.
The Gators loaded the bases in the bottom half, scoring runs on three straight walks, but Tigers relief pitcher Katie Svigelj got a strikeout for the final out as Central held on to a 8-7 win in eight innings, snapping South’s three-game winning streak.
“I was getting a little nervous, but I knew we would come through,” Malone said of the hectic eighth. “I knew Katie was a little nervous, but I knew she was going to get it.”
Softball: CL Central 8, CL South 4, mid 8th. After two quick strikeouts, Tigers collect five straight hits.— Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) April 13, 2023
Makayla Malone with the go-ahead hit. Giada Motto and Gianna Carone followed with RBIs. pic.twitter.com/PybSUS9n6r
No. 9 hitter Mads Berenson started Central’s eighth-inning rally with a two-out base hit that got under the glove of third baseman Riley Sturm. Svigelj then added a hit that snuck past second baseman Hazel Hook – setting up Malone for the go-ahead hit on a smash to left-center field.
Carone started for the Tigers (4-5, 3-3 FVC) and hit the first two batters she faced before giving up a three-run home run to Dana Skorich. She settled down after that, however, allowing only one more run on six hits over the next 5 1/3 innings. Carone struck out seven and walked none.
“I knew I just needed to come back, take a minute, breathe and focus,” Carone said. “I just hit my zones, hit my spots, and everything worked out. I definitely think we needed this win.”
Central coach Brian Strombom praised Carone for her resiliency.
“Some pitchers fade away with that circumstance, but she fought right back,” Strombom said. “She really did get into a great rhythm. She didn’t let that get her down.”
Malone was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Svigelj was 2 for 5 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs, and Berenson scored two runs. For South (4-6, 2-4), Skorich had five RBIs, Molly Cook was 3 for 4, and Grippo had a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Grippo took the loss, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits with five strikeouts and a walk. South made six errors and let a couple of other high fly balls drop in for hits.
South coach Sara Markelonis thought Grippo looked strong.
“I think she looked great,” Markelonis said. “Throwing a full seven innings is tough as a starter and she went eight. She’s come a long way since the start of the season. We put the pressure on her and she definitely produced. I’m so proud of her.”
Svigelj pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks. South’s Riley Travis almost hit a grand slam with two outs in the sixth but center fielder Avery Bechler raced back and made a catch against the fence.
Malone has played three positions for the Tigers this year at shortstop, third base and pitcher.
Strombom is glad to have Malone’s versatility and clutch play.
“She’s the type of player that will do whatever is asked of her,” Strombom said. “She’s always ready to go, she’s enthusiastic and does whatever it takes to get a job done. She was probably just looking to get on base, but I’m really glad she elevated that one a little bit.”