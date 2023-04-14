Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, April 13

Richmond-Burton junior Ryan Junge threw six innings for the win and knocked in five runs as the Rockets defeated Marengo 11-5 in their Kishwaukee River Conference baseball game on Thursday.
Junge struck out six and allowed five earned runs. He was 3 for 4 with a home run drive in five. He hit a three-run shot in the sixth inning.
Nick Falasca was 2 for 4 with a double for the Rockets (2-8, 1-5 KRC). Marengo (9-4, 5-1) took its first conference loss and had a nine-game winning streak stopped.
Woodstock 11, Johnsburg 9: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (5-5, 4-2) took the last game of the KRC series against the Skyhawks (2-8, 2-4), who won the first two.
Thomas Sieck doubled in two runs in the bottom of the sixth for the decisive margin. Braden Barrett also knocked in two runs.
Everett Flannery was 3 for 3 with an RBI and Hayden Haak was 2-2 with an RBI. Trevor Cote threw two scoreless innings to finish with the win, striking out three.
The Skyhawks’ Dom Vallone was 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Ian Boal and Jacob Lamotta each drove in a run.
Woodstock North 15, Harvard 4: At Harvard, the Thunder (8-3, 6-0) grabbed first place with the win and Marengo’s loss.
Trevor Mark struck out eight over five innings to get the win. Rylan Given was 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs, Tyler Fink had two doubles and two RBIs and Mark, Cade Blaksley and Shane Buening all had two RBIs apiece.
Keon Wanland drove in two runs for the Hornets (0-11, 0-6).
Prairie Ridge 13, St. Charles North 3: At Crystal Lake, Braedon Hatter was 3 for 3 with four RBIs as the Wolves (6-9) defeated the North Stars in a nonconference game.
Tyler Vasey was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Karson Stiefer was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Vic Flores was 2 for 3 with a solo homer. Ryan Wiles also was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Teddy Burseth threw five innings, striking out six and allowing two earned runs for the win.
Burlington Central 3, Hamphire 0: At Burlington, Chase Powrozek struck out nine over 6 2/3 innings as the Rockets (6-6, 3-2) defeated the Whip-Purs (6-5, 2-3) in their Fox Valley Conference game.
Central had Michael Person come in for the final out, a strikeout. Person was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Jake Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double.
Crystal Lake South 21, Jacobs 10: At Algonquin, the Gators (10-1, 4-1) finished off their game against the Golden Eagles (7-6, 2-3) that was suspended from Tuesday.
Ryan Skwarek was 3 for 5 with a triple, homer and five RBIs. Dayton Murphy was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and five RBIs and James Carlson was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs.
Marian Central 9, Alden-Hebron 0: At Hebron, Preston Sarna and TJ Cutrona combined for a one-hitter as the Hurricanes (4-7) defeated the Giants (5-6).
Sarna fanned eight batters in six innings, Cutrona struck out two in the last inning.
Kacey Kociecki, Phil Hanlon and Adam Wrzos each had an RBI for Marian. Jared Cunningham had the Giants’ only hit.
SOFTBALL
Prairie Ridge 8, Hampshire 3: At Crystal Lake, Reese Mosolino struck out six and allowed one earned run for the complete-game victory as the Wolves (5-2, 4-1) beat the Whip-Purs (4-5, 2-3) in FVC play.
Kendra Carroll was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Rory Bounds and Chloe Lieurance each drove in a run.
The Whips’ Mia Robinson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Abby Lentz had an RBI.
McHenry 10, Dundee-Crown 4: At Carpentersville, Tatum Kornfeind was 3 for 4 with three RBIs as the Warriors (6-1, 4-0) defeated the Chargers (5-5, 3-2) in their FVC game.
Emma Stolzman was 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Vanessa Buske had a triple and two RBIs and Maddie Gillund had two RBIs.
Casi Attapit was 3 for 3 with an RBI and Brianna Hamblen was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Chargers.
Huntley 13, Cary-Grove 6: At Cary, the Red Raiders (8-3, 5-0) busted out for nine runs in the third and beat the Trojans (3-8, 1-5) in their FVC game.
Katie Mitchell was 5 for 5 with four stolen bases and two RBIs for the Raiders, who won their 48th consecutive FVC game.
Clara Hudgens was 3 for 5 with an RBI and Meg Ryan was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Becca Weaver was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Trojans.
Jacobs 9, Burlington Central 7: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (4-9, 3-3) scored seven runs in the first inning and defeated the Rockets (2-8, 1-5) in their FVC game.
Avarie Lohrmann was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Hope Hernandez was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and CiCi DiSilvio was 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Eagles.
Emily Rafferty and Lana Garrett each drove in two runs for Central. Anna Sanders and Allie Botkin were both 2 for 4 with and RBI and Olivia Sutton was 2 for 4 and scored twice.
Johnsburg 11, Harvard 0 (6 inn.): At Johnsburg, Brooke Klosowicz was 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs as the Skyhawks (2-3, 2-2) defeated the Hornets (3-5, 1-3) in their KRC game.
Joree Tibbs was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Nicole Jihlavec was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Evelyn Mercurio was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Tibbs had eight strikeouts and allowed two hits for the win.
Marengo 7, Woodstock North 6 (9 inn.): At Marengo, the Indians did not lead until they ended the game in the bottom of the ninth inning on Gabby Gieseke’s run scoring grounder.
Marengo (10-1, 3-0 KRC) trailed 6-1 in the fourth and scored four times, then tied the score in the sixth.
Maddy Christopher had two hits and three RBIs for the Indians. Kylee Jensen was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Elizabeth White was 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Gabby Christopher reached on an error in the ninth and advanced to second. Jensen was intentionally walked and Mia Lulinski moved up the runners with a ground ball out. Gieseke then drove in the winning run with a ground ball as Christopher beat the throw home.
Casey Vermett drove in three runs for North (4-8, 2-2) and Krista Herrmann was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Richmond-Burton 18, Woodstock 0: At Richmond, Taylor Davison clubbed three home runs and knocked in nine runs as the Rockets (8-2, 3-1) defeated the Blue Streaks (1-5, 0-3) in KRC action.
Davison now has nine homers in 10 games. Sydney Hird was 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Hailey Holtz was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Rebecca Lanz was 3 for 3 with three runs.
Harvest Christian 12, Alden-Hebron 10: At Elgin, the GIants (1-4) took a 10-6 lead in the sixth inning, but could not hold it as the Lions scored six in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the win.
Jessica Webber ws 2 for 4 with an RBI for A-H. Hannah Reiter scored three runs and Marissa Johnson had an RBI.
BOYS TENNIS
Prairie Ridge 5, Huntley 2: At Crystal Lake, Red Raiders freshman Will Geske held off Wolves sophomore Jacob Kim in three sets in a matchup of two of the FVC’s best No. 1 singles players, but Prairie Ridge won the match.
Geske won 4-6, 6-3 6-0. The Raiders’ Oscar Bakhronbekov won at No. 3 singles.
Nolan Frey won for the Wolves at No. 2 singles. Cole Palese and Jaylan Tucker (No. 1), Brogan Amherdt and Tim Jones (No. 2), Mason Bartmess and Logan Rider (No. 3) and Eli Loeding and Evan Seegert (No. 4) all won for the Wolves.
Jacobs 6, McHenry 1: At McHenry, the Golden Eagles swept the doubles matches and won at Nos. 2 and 3 singles in their FVC team victory over the Warriors.
Mohsin Rizvi won for McHenry at No. 1 singles.
Ryan Fulton and Colin Van won at Nos. 2 and 3 singles for Jacobs. Augie Nelson and Soham Kalra (No. 1), Ethan and Liam Hulewicz (No. 2), Morgan Kavan and Samuel Penna (No. 3) and Daniel Thornley and Colton Clarke (No. 4) won at doubles for the Eagles.
Hampshire 5, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, the Whip-Purs swept singles with Caed Steuber (No. 1), Braden Koffen (No. 2) and Elijah Villegas (No. 3) for the FVC victory over the Gators.
Tyler Yu and Matthew Crumlett (No. 2) and Alex Heinzl and Phoenix Phelps (No. 4) won at doubles for Hampshire.
Aaron Koh and Jack Dacy (No. 1) and Willem Granzin and Cameron Damon (No. 3) won for South.
Crystal Lake Central 4, Cary-Grove 3: At Crystal Lake, Eli Irwin held on to win in three sets at No. 3 singles to make the difference as the Tigers defeated the Trojans in FVC play.
Logan Wasilik won at No. 1 singles for Central, while Anthony Virruso and Connor Wheeland (No. 2) and Audon Breg and Ryan Spencer (No. 3) picked up doubles wins for the Tigers
C-G’s wins came from Lewis Johnson at No. 2 singles, Bryce Schechtman and Nate Deal at No. 1 doubles and Chris Weber and Zach Mazek at No. 4 doubles.
GIRLS SOCCER
Crystal Lake Central 5, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, Brooklynn Carlson had three goals and Addison Schaffer had two assists as the Tigers (2-0 FVC) defeated the Golden Eagles in conference play.
Shaylee Gough and Carter Thompson scored Central’s other goals. Lizzie Gray and Gwyn Brickey each had an assist.
Deerfield 2, Richmond-Burton 1: At Deerfield, the Warriors edged out the Rockets (5-4) in a nonconference game.
R-B took a lead when Margaret Slove assisted Reese Frericks in the 26th minute.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central 14, Libertyville 4: At Libertyville, Maddi Lieflander scored four goals as the Tigers defeated the Wildcats.
Anna Starr had three goals, while Flora Lemke, Addie Bechler and Colleen Dunlea each had two goals apiece. Monice Rueff had Central’s other goal.