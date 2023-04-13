Softball notes: Marengo feeling good after 9-1 start

Marengo jumped on Richmond-Burton in the first inning of Tuesday’s 10-4 Kishwaukee River Conference win, courtesy of a three-run home run by sophomore catcher Kylee Jensen.
Early leads have been a theme for the Indians, who are the only KRC team remaining without a loss in conference play. Marengo was not ranked in the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 2A preseason poll but is off to a sizzling 9-1 start.
Marengo leads the KRC at 2-0 after Wednesday’s games, while R-B and Woodstock North have played one more game and are 2-1. The Rockets, who have won the past three KRC titles, responded to Tuesday’s defeat with a 4-1 win against Harvard.
Marengo junior pitcher Lilly Kunzer is appreciative of the early run support. She is 3-0 since returning from a concussion after taking a blow to the head on a teammate’s backswing in practice.
“We get on the ball right away,” said Kunzer, who is 5-0 with a 2.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings. “We jump on teams that first inning and get to them right away. That’s huge. That just means more relaxing.
“It helps everyone.”
Marengo is currently being coached by assistant Rob Jasinski after head coach and athletic director Dwain Nance suffered a health scare. On the Friday before the start of the season, the long-time Indians coach noticed something wasn’t right while at school.
Nance suffered an aortic dissection and had to be airlifted to the hospital for emergency surgery.
Nance is hopeful to return at some point this season, but for now he continues to work through physical therapy. He has, however, been able to catch his team’s home games in person. He was sitting in a lawn chair behind the outfield fence during Tuesday’s win against R-B.
Players went out to see their coach after the big win.
Jasinski said Nance has made his job easy.
“He’s done a great job developing these kids. I don’t have to do much. I’m just helping out,” Jasinski said. “This is more about him and his program. He’s really good at what he does. He’s developed these kids over the years, and they’re already very disciplined.”
The Indians believe that they have the talent to win conference for the first time in five years and go on a long postseason run after losing only one senior to graduation. Last year’s Indians went 26-7-1 and won their 13th regional title in 14 seasons, all under Nance.
“Nance is missed,” Jensen said after Tuesday’s win. “He’s one of a kind. All the coaches have done a great job, and all the girls have stepped up. I believe we can go all the way. Why not? Dream big.”
Olson approaches 500 wins in final year: Cary-Grove’s Tammy Olson, who is retiring after 30 seasons as head coach of the Trojans, is two wins shy of 500 going into Thursday. Olson, a physical education teacher at the high school, owns a career record of 498-398.
The Trojans have struggled to a 2-8 record, but most games have been competitive. C-G has one-run losses to Richmond-Burton, Dundee-Crown and McHenry, and three-run losses to Crystal Lake Central and Prairie Ridge.
Last year’s Trojans won their first regional title since 2011. Many of the players from that team are still around.
“These kids are special,” Olson said. “[Allison Garski] and [Mariana Perricone] came in during the COVID year and lost their first season, so I really feel for them. It’s been such a weird growing process for so many people, but they’ve worked hard.
“I love this bunch. They’re great people.”
Maude’s no-no: Huntley senior Juliana Maude came close to throwing no-hitters earlier this season in Fox Valley Conference wins against Prairie Ridge and Crystal Lake Central, giving up only one hit to each in complete-game shutouts.
The North Central College commit was able to get her first no-no of the season Wednesday, although strangely it did not come in a shutout, with Jacobs getting a run in the top of the first inning after an error.
Maude (6-2) struck out seven as Huntley won 11-1 and extended its FVC winning streak to 47 games. The Raiders ace has not allowed any earned runs in her first four conference starts, giving up five hits with 36 strikeouts and a walk over 23 innings.
Double trouble: Woodstock North senior catcher Norah Mungle became the program’s all-time leader in doubles during a 10-2 win over Johnsburg last week. Mungle hit a pair of doubles, breaking the Thunder record previously held by 2019 graduate Chloe Vermett with 37.
Mungle has since another double and now has 39 over three varsity seasons. She did not get a freshman season because of the pandemic.
Wild one: Crystal Lake South outlasted Hampshire 19-13 on Wednesday in a game that featured 33 total hits and 20 runs over the first two innings. The Rockets led 5-0 after their first turn, and the Gators responded with nine runs in the bottom half of the first.
Fifteen players had multiple hits in the action-packed game, including the first eight batters in Central’s lineup. Allie Botkin, Lana Garrett and Kayla Covey had two hits and three RBIs apiece.
For South, Riley Travis, Kennedy Grippo, Dana Skorich, Molly Cook and Riley Sturm all had multi-hit games with two or more RBIs. Travis had four RBIs batting leadoff, while Stephanie Lesniewski added three hits, including a triple, and four runs scored.
Hazel Hook didn’t have a hit, but she walked four times and scored three runs.
Spittler out for Rockets: Richmond-Burton senior first baseman Norah Spittler has yet to play this season as she recovers from a knee injury. Spittler, an all-area honorable mention pick last spring, was among the top hitters for the Rockets as a junior, hitting .436 with 11 extra-base hits and 25 RBIs.
Richmond-Burton coach Tylar Stanton anticipates getting Spittler back at some point this season. She was able to do some fielding drills before Tuesday’s game against Marengo.
Home run update: Richmond-Burton’s Taylor Davison hit a decisive three-run home run for the Rockets in a 4-1 win against Harvard on Wednesday, giving the senior an area-leading six homers in nine games.
Hampshire’s Bria Riebel trails Davison by one with five home runs after going on a tear with homers in four consecutive games. Skorich is third with four home runs, followed by Marengo’s Gabby Christopher and Jacobs’ CiCi Di Silvio with three apiece.
Cary-Grove’s Garski, Marengo’s Jensen and Mia Lulinski, Prairie Ridge’s Adysen Kiddy and Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Svigelj each have two.