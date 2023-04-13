Softball: Chloe Lieurance’s first varsity softball hit helps spark Prairie Ridge’s comeback over Cary-Grove

CRYSTAL LAKE – The softball diamond isn’t a place Prairie Ridge junior first baseman Chloe Lieurance was too familiar with before this year.
In fact, before the start of the 2023 season, Lieurance was instead a member of the Wolves’ junior varsity baseball team.
On Wednesday evening, she found herself penciled in the No. 9 spot in the order for Wolves coach Scott Busam, during Prairie Ridge’s 7-4 comeback victory over Fox Valley Conference rival Cary-Grove.
Lieurance picked up her first varsity softball hit, while going 3 for 3, with three singles and three runs scored.
“I had to re-learn everything,” Lieurance said. “I was used to seeing overhand pitching from an entirely different distance my entire life. The adjustment was way more difficult that people might think.”
“And that’s just the hitting aspect of it. When I played baseball, I was a second baseman. Not a first baseman.”
“Her defensive instincts are off the charts.”— Prairie Ridge coach Scott Busam, on Chloe Lieurance
The move to an unfamiliar position didn’t faze her against the Trojans. Lieurance robbed C-G third baseman Addison DeSomer of a hit with a backhand stab in the top of the second inning.
Then, in the fourth, she lunged to her left to rob DeSomer a second time on a ball that was scalded between her and the first base bag.
“Now you see why we chose to put her at first,” Busam said. “Her defensive instincts are off the charts.
“Our JV baseball team’s loss has definitely turned into our gain, and we knew the hits would come soon, too.”
The Wolves had nine hits, but it was the Trojans who imposed their will with their bats early.
C-G leadoff hitter Aubrey Lonergan (2 for 4) had a pair of hits in the first three innings. She was a catalyst for teammates Rebecca Weaver, Maddie Crick and Emily Green, who each drove in runs, staking the Trojans to a 4-0 lead headed to the bottom of the third.
“That been our issue early this spring,” C-G coach Tammy Olson said. “We get ahead early, or get runners on, then can’t maintain it.”
The Wolves (4-2, 3-1 FVC) scored two runs in the third, three in the fourth, then added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth to complete the rally.
P-R leadoff hitter Emily Harlow (2 for 4, RBI), Parker Frey (RBI) and shortstop Ady Kiddy (2 for 4, RBI) each drove in a run. And second baseman Mary Myers (2 for 3) belted a one-out, opposite-field single in the fifth that wound up being the game-winner.
The other story was Wolves freshman starting pitcher Reese Mosolino, who didn’t let allowing four early runs affect her composure.
She stranded eight P-R baserunners, including three in the top of the sixth, when she snagged a liner right back at her, then rifled a toss to first for a double play. It halted a Trojans rally.
Even in the seventh inning, Mosolino didn’t appear to show any dip in velocity or fatigue, as she picked up the win.
“During the offseason, I tried to prepare myself to go deep in games,” Mosolino said. “I worked on my strength and conditioning, because I know the season can be a real grind.
“I have confidence in my teammates and knew they’d find a way to claw back into the game. I knew they had my back.”
Rebecca Weaver took the complete-game loss for the Trojans, but pitched significantly better than the final score showed.
Weaver struck out three and didn’t issue a walk, but C-G committed six errors.
“Once we clean up our fundamentals, our girls are going to see their full potential,” Olson said. “We’ll get there, it just takes time and effort.
“Rebecca is one of those players who is a leader and works hard to always set a good example for others. We just needed a little more support behind her defensively than we got today.”