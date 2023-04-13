Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, April 12

Huntley’s Juliana Maude threw a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Red Raiders to an 11-1 win over Jacobs at home on Wednesday.
Maude didn’t allow a hit in five innings and gave up one unearned run while striking out seven.
The Red Raiders scored a run in each inning to run away with a Fox Valley Conference win. Madison Smith and Aubrina Adamik each drove in two runs for Huntley (7-3, 4-0 FVC) while Clara Hudgens, Ava McFadden and Lyla Ginczycki each finished with an RBI.
McHenry 5, Hampshire 4 (9 innings): At McHenry, Madison Harvey hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to win it for the Warriors.
Harvey and Emma Stolzman each finished with two RBIs to lead McHenry (5-1, 3-0 FVC) and Jadyn Polerecky drove in the remaining run.
Channing Keppy threw all nine innings for the Warriors, allowing four earned runs on 12 hits with two strikeouts.
Mia Robinson drove in two runs for Hampshire (4-4, 1-3 FVC) and Abby Lentz brought in another.
Richmond-Burton 4, Harvard 1: At Richmond, the Rockets scored four runs in the first two innings and that’s all they needed to pick up a KRC win.
Taylor Davison hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first to give R-B (7-2, 2-1 KRC) a 3-1 lead and then Hailey Holtz doubled in the second to drive in a run to make it 4-1.
Holtz threw a complete game, striking out 14 and allowing one run on seven hits.
Kristi Knop made it a 1-0 game in the top of the first when she singled in a run for Harvard (3-4, 1-2 KRC). Tallulah Eichholz started for the Hornets and threw a complete game, allowing three earned runs on four hits and striking out 13.
Crystal Lake South 19, Burlington Central 13: At Crystal Lake, the Gators held on during an offensive showdown to pick up a FVC win.
Dundee-Crown 6, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Crystal Lake, the Chargers scored five runs in the top of the seventh to come back and earn a FVC win.
Casi Attapit started the rally in the seventh and tied the game 2-2 when she drove in a run on a single to right field for D-C (5-4, 3-1 FVC). Addison Pino broke the tie after she drove in two runs on a double. Pino scored on an error and McKayla Anderson drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Anderson threw a complete game and struck out 10 batters.
Central (3-5, 2-3 FVC) starter Makayla Malone threw 6 ⅓ innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts. Giada Motto drove in both of the Tigers’ runs.
BASEBALL
Crystal Lake Central 13, Cary-Grove 3 (5 innings): At Crystal Lake, Jaden Oblado drove in six runs to lead a Tigers offensive explosion.
Oblado got the scoring going in the bottom of the first when he hit a three-run home run to give Central (5-6, 1-3 Fox Valley Conference) a 3-2 lead. The Tigers added four more runs in the first and added four and six runs in the third and fourth innings, respectively. Sean Kempf added four RBIs, Rhett Ozment and Mason Lechowicz each drove in two and Andrew Welder and Tommy Korn each finished with one RBI.
Central starter John Gariepy threw four innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts.
Patrick Weaver and Brendan Carter each brought in a run for the Trojans (10-3, 3-2 FVC).
Burlington Central 24, Dundee-Crown 4 (4 innings): At Carpentersville, AJ Payton drove in six runs to lead the Rockets to a dominating FVC win.
Payton and Brady Gilroy each hit a home run for Central (4-6, 2-2 FVC) while Gilroy drove in four runs. Jake Johnson and Carter Robbins each finished with three RBIs, Jake Herman, Chase Powrozek and Matt Lemon each drove in two.
Rockets starter Matt Kowalik threw four innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.
Nate Benton led the way for the Chargers (1-10, 0-5 FVC) with three RBIs and Jake Russell added another.
Crystal Lake South 16, Hampshire 6 (6 innings): At Crystal Lake, the Gators scored a run in each inning to pick up a big FVC win.
Chris Regillio continued his hot streak by driving in four runs for South (9-1, 3-1 FVC) and Ryan Skwarek brought in three. Dayton Murphy and Nathaniel Karbowski finished with two RBIs and Joe McEnery brought in one.
Cooper Jaworski drove in two runs for Hampshire (6-5, 2-2 FVC) and Evan Spenk, Anthony Karbowski, Kyle Johnson and Nicholas Randell each drove in one.
McHenry 12, Jacobs 9: At McHenry, the Warriors overcame a 7-1 deficit to come back and earn a FVC win.
Trailing 9-5 heading into the bottom of the fifth, McHenry (9-4-1, 4-1 FVC) scored six runs to take an 11-9 lead. Cooper Cohn led the way with three RBIs while Ryan Nagel and Payton Sensabaugh each drove in two. Lleyton Grubich, Owen Micklinghoff, Sam Martorano and Kadin Borck each brought in a run.
Caden Guenther led the way for Jacobs (7-5, 2-2 FVC) with two RBIs while Jake Simpson, Anthony Edge, Brandon Koth, Kyle Wayda and Brandon Helbig each drove in one.
North Boone 23, Woodstock North 13: At Woodstock, the Thunder allowed 13 runs in the fourth inning to lose their nonconference matchup.
Sean Pigliacelli drove in three runs for Woodstock North (7-4) while Morgan Klinker, Rylen Given and Trevor Mark each finished with two RBIs. Aidan Sofie and Jay Zinnen each drove in a run.
Antioch 12, Johnsburg 0 (5 innings): At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks couldn’t keep up with the Sequoits.
Ian Boal and Dominic Vallone each had a hit for Johnsburg (0-7)
GIRLS SOCCER
Johnsburg 7, Harlem 3: At Machesney Park, Liz Smith scored four goals to lead the Skyhawks to a nonconference win.
Laruen McQuiston added two goals and Wynne Oeffling scored one to round things out for Johnsburg (5-1-1). Sophie Person made eight saves in net.
Marian Central 0, Woodstock North 0: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes and Thunder battled to a scoreless tie. Anna Lingle made 13 saves in net for Marian.
Byron 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the Hornets (0-5-2) dropped their nonconference match.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Charles East 15, Huntley 9: At St. Charles, the Red Raiders’ comeback came up short.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
South Elgin 2, Huntley 0: At South Elgin, the Red Raiders (4-5) dropped their match 25-16, 25-21.