Girls soccer notes: Burlington Central right where it wants to be

Burlington Central coach Jessica Arneson thinks her team is in a good spot a month into the season.
The Rockets are 4-3-1 as of Wednesday and have played some of the best teams in the state with a roster that has 12 freshmen. Although Central hasn’t passed all of its tests, Arneson is encouraged by what the Rockets have learned.
“I think we’re going to peak at the right time this season,” Arneson said. “Obviously we would’ve hoped to do a little bit better at the beginning of the year, but just based on what we’ve learned from those games, I think that’s just as important going into conference play.”
Central lost by a goal to both Naperville Central (4-0-1) and Loyola (3-2-3) before falling 4-0 to St. Charles East (8-0). The Rockets defeated Wheaton Academy (1-3-1), Nazareth (3-4) and DeKalb (2-6) and sit on top of the Fox Valley Conference standings after a tie with Huntley (5-1-1) and and a 4-2 win over Hampshire (3-2) on Tuesday.
Arneson wanted to challenge her young team to find any weaknesses early. The Rockets have already learned from the losses, Arneson said.
“Later in the season when the games matter a lot more, we can draw on that,” she said. “We’ve done this, we’ve been here. We don’t need to be afraid.”
Midfielders Ava Elders and Eva Samuelian and freshman goalkeeper McKenzie Lorkowski have all impressed Arneson.
“I’m hoping that as we go through the conference, we’re just going to see it take off even more,” Arneson said.
Richmond-Burton adjusting defensively
Richmond-Burton’s defense adapted when it needed to in Monday’s 5-0 win over Johnsburg.
The Skyhawks possessed the ball more and created more chances during the last 20 minutes of the first half but the Rockets regrouped and started winning more 50-50 balls in order to stop Johnsburg’s long passing and secure a win.
“A shutout here is a great thing for us,” R-B coach Casey DeCaluwe said. “We’ve been stressing clean sheets and we did it tonight.”
Monday’s win was the second shutout of the season for the Rockets. R-B shut out Woodstock 3-0 in its second match and the Rockets have given up an average of 1.5 goals per match in eight matches this season. McHenry scored the most against R-B in a match this with a 4-0 win.
R-B’s defense has been a work in progress with a mix of older and new players. Seniors Madi Havlicek and Alexa Anderson returned from last season and have mentored freshmen Blake Frericks and Addison Sell, who both started Monday.
DeCaluwe thought Johnsburg built some momentum late in the first half because the Skyhawks won more 50-50 balls and the Rockets’ aggressiveness defensively will be important to their success.
“It’s got to be gritty,” DeCaluwe said. “We went and did that in the second half and that shut them down.”
Communication will be the biggest factor in shoring up the backline. DeCaluwe said his defenders have been frustrated with themselves when hiccups occurred but they’ve watched film to plan better for matchups and saw growth in communication Monday.
“I thought today, we did a really nice job of communicating,” DeCaluwe said. “Knowing where No. 6 was at all times and if we shut down their best players, we knew we could be successful in this match.”
Johnsburg’s learning moment
Johnsburg caught a glimpse of a team it could become with more experience during the Skyhawks’ loss to R-B.
The Skyhawks feature a young roster with seven freshmen, five of whom start, and coach Rob Eastland thought Monday’s loss was a good learning opportunity.
“In this type of game, my team is only going to grow and learn in it,” Eastland said. “That’s all I really want them to do.”
Johnsburg created some offensive opportunities late in the first half of Monday’s match but the Rockets’ ability to score two pairs of goals within two minutes each became too much for the Skyhawks to overcome.
Lead goal-scorer Melaina Huemann missed Monday’s match because of a thigh injury she suffered over the weekend and Eastland thought the match was a good opportunity for his team to learn that its success can’t rely on one player.
“I want a lot of our girls to see that they need to step up,” Eastland said. “We’re never about one player. You can never be about one player.”
Eastland thought playing a team like Richmond is exactly what his team needed after starting the season 4-0-1. Although Johnsburg gave up what he thought were some cheap goals, he knew losing would help the Skyhawks learn fast and motivate them to improve on the pitch.
“We’ve got some tough games coming up and you learn sometimes more in those types of games than you do beating teams up,” Eastland said. “I’m really excited these girls should be playing some tougher competition and finding some things about their game. It’s all about where you finish.”
Postseason assignments announced
The IHSA released the assignments for its upcoming postseason tournaments.
In Class 1A, Richmond-Burton will host a sectional and play in a sub-sectional with Johnsburg and Marian Catholic. Marengo will compete in the Hinckley Sectional.
Burlington Central will host a sectional in Class 2A, where the Rockets, Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Prairie Ridge, Harvard, Woodstock and Woodstock North will all play in the same sub-sectional. Harvard will host a regional.
In Class 3A, Jacobs, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Huntley and McHenry will all compete in the Harlem sectional.
All three state finals will take place at North Central College in Naperville. The Class 1A state finals will run May 26 and 27 while both Class 2A and 3A will be on June 2 and 3.