Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, April 11

Crystal Lake South’s CJ Regillio drove in the tying run and scored the game winner to lead the Gators to a 2-1 win over Jacobs on Tuesday.
Regillio hit a triple to right field to tie the game for South (9-1, 3-1 Fox Valley Conference) before scoring the winning run on a wild pitch. South starter James Allie threw four innings, allowing one earned run on three hits, striking out three.
Jacobs’ Brandon Helbig drove in the Golden Eagles’ lone run in the fourth on a triple. Gavin Feck started for Jacobs (7-5, 2-2) and threw 6 ⅓ innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits, striking out eight.
Huntley 7, Crystal Lake Central 3 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Brayden Bakes drove in four runs to lead the Red Raiders to a win.
Bakes hit a two-run home run in the fifth to give the Red Raiders (10-1, 3-1 FVC) a 5-3 lead. Ryan Bakes and Haiden Janke each brought in a run.
Huntley starter Vincent Costantino threw 4 ⅓ innings and allowed three earned runs on three hits, striking out four.
Andrew Welder brought in two runs for the Tigers (4-7, 0-4) while Sean Kempf drove in another.
Woodstock North 8, Harvard 5: At Woodstock, the Thunder made the Hornets pay after committing seven errors.
Morgan Klinker, Tyler Fink and Sean Pigliacelli each drove in a run for Woodstock North (7-2, 5-0 Kishwaukee River Conference). Rylen Given started for the Thunder, throwing 4 ⅔ innings, striking out six and not allowing a run on four hits.
Ricky Bennett and Jovon Ratcliff each drove a run for the Hornets (0-5, 0-2).
Johnsburg 4, Woodstock 2: At Johnsburg, Logan Kordik threw a complete game to lead the Skyhawks to a win against Woodstock for the second straight day.
Kordik struck out six batters and allowed one earned run on five hits for the Skyhawks (2-6, 2-3 KRC). Ian Boal, Jacob Lamotta and Deegan Turner each drove in a run.
Woodstock starter Everett Flannery threw six innings for the Blue Streaks (4-5, 3-2), allowing two earned runs on five hits, striking out three. Trevor Cote and Charlie Gilmore each drove in a run.
Marian Central 13, Crossroads Christian Academy 8: At Big Rock, the Hurricanes scored six runs in the last two innings to hold on and earn a win.
Adam Wrzos and Phil Hanlon each drove in two runs for the Hurricanes (4-3) while Cameron Smich, Braedon Todd, Preston Sarna and Santino Fiore each brought in a run.
Wrzos started for Marian and threw six innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, striking out 11.
Marengo 12, Richmond-Burton 6: At Marengo, the Indians took down the Rockets for a second straight day.
Marengo (8-3, 4-0 KRC) scored all 12 runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings and Caden Vogt drove in four runs on two hits. Carter Heimsoth drove in two runs while Andrew Johnson, David Lopez, Cody Stallings and Patrick Signore each brought in a run.
The Rockets (1-8, 0-5) scored all six of their runs in the third, three of which came off a Zach Smith home run.
Hoffman Estates 10, Hampshire 2: At Hoffman Estates, the Whip-Purs couldn’t overcome giving up nine runs in the first inning.
Dominick Kooistra and Casey Kaszniak each drove in a run for Hampshire (6-4) in the nonconference loss..
SOFTBALL
Jacobs 6, Crystal Lake Central 5 (8 inn.): At Algonquin, Taylor Stennett came in to pinch hit in the eighth and drove in the game-winning run.
Stennett drove in Hope Hernandez from third on a ground ball to first base to win the game for Jacobs (3-8, 2-2 FVC). Clare Piazza finished with two RBIs while Arya Patel, Kate Takasaki and and Taylor Lynch each drove in a run.
Katie Svigelj brought in three runs for the Tigers (3-4, 2-2) while Avery Bechler and Sophia Nieckula each finished with an RBI.
Harvard 5, Woodstock North 2: At Woodstock, Tallulah Eichholz threw a complete game and struck out 14 batters to lead the Hornets to a KRC win.
Britta Livdahl drove in two runs for Harvard (3-3, 1-1) while Manhatyn Brincks drove in one.
Casey Vermett and Georgia Sedlack each brought in a run for the Thunder (1-3, 0-1).
Johnsburg 10, Woodstock 0 (5 innings): At Johnsburg, Joree Tibbs struck out eight and allowed one hit to lead the way for the Skyhawks.
Nicole Jihlavec provided Johnsburg (1-3, 1-2 KRC) with three RBIs while Tibbs drove in two and Hannah Braun brought in one more.
Jade Sanders picked up the lone hit for the Blue Streaks (1-4, 0-2).
Prairie Ridge 5, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, Reese Mosolino threw a complete game and struck out 13 batters to lead the Wolves to a FVC win.
Mosolino allowed one run on two hits for PR (2-2, 2-1) and also finished with one hit as a batter. Adysen Kiddy drove in three runs while Parker Frey and Mary Myers each drove in one.
Emily Rafferty started for the Rockets (2-6, 1-3), striking out five batters and allowing one earned run on hits in five innings. Makayla Larson drove in Central’s lone run.
Palatine 12, Cary-Grove 7: At Palatine, the Pirate scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to win the nonconference game.
Mia Olson started for C-G (2-7) and threw 3 ⅓ innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits. Allison Garski drove in three runs, Maddie Crick brought in two and Katelyn O’Malley added another.
McHenry 4, Geneva 1: At McHenry, the Warriors scored three runs in the first inning on their way to a nonconference win.
Vanessa Buske threw a complete game for McHenry (4-1), allowing one run on six hits, striking out three. Cooper Ten Bruin drove in two runs while Abby Geis finished with an RBI.
GIRLS SOCCER
Prairie Ridge 0, McHenry 0: At McHenry, the Wolves (0-4-1, 0-0-1) and Warriors (1-0-2, 0-0-1) battled to a tie in FVC play. Makenna Harvey made four saves in net for McHenry.
Crystal Lake Central 2, Huntley 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (3-2, 1-0) won their FVC opener thanks to first-half goals from Peyton McMahon and Jillian Mueller.
Jacobs 7, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, Gabby Wojtarowicz scored five goals to lead the Golden Eagles in their FVC opener.
Delaney Roimiser added two goals for Jacobs (6-3, 1-0) and Kristen Silenzi made three saves and finished with the clean sheet in net.
Cary-Grove 3, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, the Trojans won their FVC opener by scoring two second half-goals.
Prisilla Gonzalez scored twice for the Trojans (3-3, 1-0) and Kayli McMorris scored one. Gisselle Farias and Lynette Morales each scored for the Chargers (1-6-1, 0-2 ).
Burlington Central 4, Hampshire 2: At Hampshire, the Rockets picked up their FVC win of the season.
Haley Lindquist scored twice for Central (4-3-1, 1-0-1) while Eva Samuelian and Eva Boer each added a goal against Hampshire (3-2, 1-1).
BOYS TENNIS
Huntley 7, McHenry 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders swept the Warriors to pick up a FVC win.
No. 1 singles player Will Geske won 6-0, 6-1, No. 2 Ahyan Yeasin took his match 6-1, 6-1, and No. 3 Oscar Bakhronbekov won 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 double pair Ben Hein and Jon Stec took their match 6-0, 6-2, No. 2 pair Ishaan Trivedi and Eashan Cherukuri won 6-0, 6-0, No. 3 Colin Stanley and Mark Sobololewski won 6-0, 6-0, and No. 4 Ryan Kruk and Habib Halloway won 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wheaton Academy 22, Huntley 2: At Huntley, the Red Raiders dropped their nonconference game.
Wauconda 13, Dundee-Crown 3: At Carpentersville, the Chargers couldn’t pick up their first win of the season.
Cary-Grove 16 Marian Central 3: At Cary, Ben Dunkin and Colin Demet led the Trojans offensively to help CG (3-2) earn the win.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Harvard Triangular: Richmond-Burton’s Ethan Hile (100) and Sean Rockwell (200) each had sprint victories and ran on winning relays as the Rockets won with 74 points. Harvard (49) was second and Marian Central (36) was third.
Hile also ran on the winning 4x100 relay, Rockwell was in the 4x200.
Jacob Farmer (1,600), Noah Gammel (110 high hurdles), Ryan Wisniewski (300 intermediate hurdles) and Tanner Thompson (high jump) also had individual wins for R-B.
Harvard got two wins from Lorenzo Eichholz (shot put, discus) and a win each from Eddie Smith (400), Oscar Bonilla (800) and Danny Hope (pole vault).
Marian Central had individual wins from Alek Trojanowski (Iong jump) and Dom Aragona (triple jump).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Harvard Triangular: Richmond-Burton’s Angelina Gersch won two individual events and ran in one winning relay as the Rockets won the meet with 59 1/2 points. Harvard (57) was second and Marian Central (47 1/2) was third.
Gersch won the 200 meters and the triple jump and ran a leg on the 4x200 relay. Alexia Spatz (800) and Allison Hunt (300 low hurdles) also won for R-B.
Harvard’s Grace Latteral set the school record at 2.89 meters (9-5) to win the pole vault. The Hornets also had wins from Jocelyn Bustos (100), Katelyn Duber (100 high hurdles), Jaden Timlin (discus) and Ella Martin (high jump).
Marian Central’s Amelia Reiche won the 400 and long jump. The Hurricanes also go firsts from Gianna Stahl (1,600) and Caroline Connor (shot put).
JUCO BASEBALL
McHenry County College 14, Elgin 3: At Elgin, Mason Schwalbach, Billy Howard and Leo Falletti each drove in three runs.
McHenry County College 17, Elgin 5: At Elgin, Noah Goddard and Josh Notriano each hit a home run to lead the way.