Girls soccer: Richmond-Burton regroups with 5-0 win over Johnsburg

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton felt like there was a lot at stake for a match in the middle of April against Johnsburg on Monday.
The Rockets had a tough 2-1 loss against Grayslake North on Saturday, and there was some added motivation heading into a match against the crosstown Skyhawks, who started the season 4-0-1.
R-B handled Monday’s match exactly the way it wanted, controlling both ends of the pitch to secure a 5-0 win.
“It was a really big win for us,” R-B junior Bri Maldonado said. “We’ve been waiting for this for a while, but I think as a team we all came together, and we were all really hyped up for this game.”
The Rockets (5-3, 3-0 KRC) wanted to create corner kick opportunities Monday after struggling to do so against the Knights on Saturday, and did so quickly, with six corners in the first 19 minutes of the match. Skyhawks goalkeeper Sophie Person kept the match scoreless when she stopped a point-blank shot from Bri Maldonado with 31 minutes left in the first half, but the Rockets continued earning corner kicks.
Margaret Slove scored the match’s first goal when she headed in a corner kick from Maldonado with 25:38 left in the first half. Maldonado scored herself on a corner kick when she sent in the ball and it went off Person’s hands and into the goal to make it 2-0 with 23:43 left in the first half.
Maldonado scored her second goal off a precise cross pass from Slove to make it 3-0 with 37:44 left in the match, and Reese Frericks scored on a penalty kick with 36:52 left. Maldonado earned a hat trick when she scored 26:12 left in the match after she followed up a blocked shot from Person.
The Rockets ended the match with eight corner kicks and 18 shots on goal. Maldonado credited Slove for fighting for the ball on the outside and creating corner kick chances.
“I think as a team we all come together, no matter who scores,” Maldonado said. “We just all come together and are excited for each other.”
R-B coach Casey DeCaluwe was proud of how quickly his team worked to improve on corner kicks after struggling to do so Saturday. He thought the Rockets set the tone early and then kept up the intensity to increase their 2-0 halftime lead.
“It was really nice to see us respond after a 2-1 loss the other day,” DeCaluwe said. “Come to a match that we needed today and come with the right mentality.”
Johnsburg (4-1-1, 2-1 KRC) played without leading goal-scorer Melaina Huemann, who missed the match because of a thigh injury she suffered over the weekend. Skyhawks coach Rob Eastland didn’t expect Huemann to miss much time, but also didn’t want to rush her back.
The Skyhawks finished the match with one corner kick and four shots on goal as R-B’s experience was too much to overcome for a young team without one of its better players.
“We knew they’d be strong,” Eastland said. “They’ve got some really good qualities, some upperclassmen that have some talent. I think they just played their part.”
Johnsburg will travel to play Harlem on Wednesday, while the Rockets will hit the road Thursday to play Deerfield, which finished third in last season’s Class 2A state tournament.
DeCaluwe challenged his team with tougher opponents like McHenry, Lakes and Grayslake North this season in order to help prepare the Rockets for the postseason after finishing runner-up in last season’s Class 1A state tournament. R-B will look for its first win after coming close in their previous matches.
“We’ve been on the wrong side between McHenry, Lakes and Grayslake North, which are all great sides, and we’re challenging ourselves with that,” DeCaluwe said. “It’s time to get on the right side of that. We’ll give it everything we’ve got and learn things from it.”