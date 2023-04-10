Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Marengo’s Gabby Christopher

Marengo’s Gabby Christopher didn’t have to wait long to reach one of her biggest goals for her freshman season.
The Indians shortstop connected on her first high school home run – and first of the season for Marengo – with a shot to center field as part of a 3-of-4 performance in a victory over Fenton on April 3 in her fourth varsity game.
Christopher smacked her second and third homers over the weekend at the Marengo Invite, helping the Indians go 2-1 and capture their area-leading sixth and seventh wins.
Went the yard in game 4! First HS Varsity Home Run! 💣 Batting .769 @MarengoSBall @akantecki @JennyChristop19 @Nats_Premier @YvetteHealy @BadgerSoftball @Vol_Softball @KarenWeekly @iowasoftball @CoachRGillispie @IndianaSB @CoachStanton @BallStateSB @JordanLMcNary pic.twitter.com/JnwXSrcd0n— Gabby Christopher (@GabbyChristoph0) April 4, 2023
In her first season, Christopher leads Marengo in home runs (3), RBIs (13) and slugging percentage (1.074) and trails only her sister, senior center fielder Maddy Christopher, in total hits and batting average. They are tied for the team lead with 15 runs scored through eight games.
Marengo returned almost its whole team as it looks to build on last year’s 26-7-1 record and 13th regional title in 14 seasons. The Indians (7-1) host Richmond-Burton (5-1) in a key Kishwaukee River Conference tilt at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
For her performance, Gabby Christopher was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. She answered a few questions about her team’s hot start, hitting her first high school home run, being on the same team as her sister and more.
What has been the key to your team’s strong start to the season?
Christopher: I think for sure the relationships between all of the girls. We all have a special bond with one another that helps us come together to work as a team when we’re on the field. Our friendships between one another has become something that has definitely helped us get off to a good start.
How did it feel to hit your first high school home run?
Christopher: Hitting my first home run was something I thought about every game before it happened. It was something I knew I would be extremely excited about when it happened. During our game at Fenton, the second I realized the ball was going over [the fence], it was a moment of overwhelming happiness to know I had accomplished my main goal of the season.
What is it like to play on the same team as your sister?
Christopher: Playing with Maddy has definitely been a new experience for me. I think it’s something that is completely different from what people think. Most think it helps join two players who are related and help connect them more, but in reality it has become an experience of pressure and a need to constantly succeed. But on the other hand, it is something that definitely helps me perform as a player to know that I have someone who I have grown up with by my side. Ever since I started playing softball, I’ve always viewed her as a role model.
What are some your favorite hobbies?
Christopher: Because softball takes up such a huge portion of my time, I don’t always have a lot of time to do many other things that aren’t school or sports. But some of my hobbies are listening to music, shopping and watching movies.
What would be your dream job?
Christopher: My dream job is to be a pediatric nurse because I’ve always had a passion to go to nursing school since I was a little kid.
What celebrity would you most like to hang out with for a day?
Christopher: Zach Bryan. With him being one of my favorite musical artists, I chose him because his influence on his fans and others is always positive. In the future, I aspire to have that ability to be the best influence I can be on others.
Who are some of your favorite softball or baseball players?
Christopher: My favorite softball players would definitely be Danielle Lawrie and Bella Dayton. My favorite baseball players are Dansby Swanson and Javier Baez.
What is your most prized possession?
Christopher: It would be my baptism cross pendant because it has become practically a part of me. I don’t believe there is a single game or day in general I’m without it. I believe it has become such a key to my success as a sign of God always being with me throughout my life.