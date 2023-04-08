Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, April 7

A solid day all the way around for the Woodstock North softball team was highlighted by a piece of history.
Senior Norah Mungle (4 for 4) smacked her 36th and 37th career doubles to set the school record in a 10-2 Kishwaukee River Conference win for the Thunder against Johnsburg on Friday.
Mungle had plenty of help, as Casey Vermett struck out 13 in the circle and also hit a home run with three RBIs. Krista Herrmann was 4 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored for North (4-4, 2-0 KRC).
Brooke Klosowicz had three hits, a double and drove in a run for Johnsburg (0-3, 0-2 in the KRC).
Hononegah 6, Burlington Central 5: At Burlington, the visiting Indians plated a run in the top of the seventh for the comeback win. Makayla McEwen drove in three runs for the Rockets. Savannah Scheuer had an RBI single for Central (2-4).
Baseball
Lincoln-Way Central 11, Burlington Central 0 (5 inn.): At Burlington, Michael Person doubled and singled for the Rockets in their nonconference loss. Jake Herman and Brady Gilroy added singles for Burlington Central (7-4-1).
Marengo 9, Johnsburg 5: At Marengo, Aaron Schroeder had three hits and drove in three for the Indians in their KRC victory. Schroeder also struck out five in five innings for Marengo (5-2 3-0).
Ian Boal drove in a pair for Johnsburg (0-6, 0-3).
Boys Track and Field
Les Hodge Invite: At Batavia, Burlington Central ran to a fifth-place team finish. The foursome of Grayson Burton, Aaron Jenkins, Dylan Isola and Nolan Miles placed second in the 800-meter relay for the Rockets’ best finish on the track. Miles also placed third in the 400. Nick Nuno placed second in the shot put, and Jack Freeman was third for Central.