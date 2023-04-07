Softball notes: McKayla Anderson, Dundee-Crown off to strong start

Dundee-Crown first-year coach Matt Goetz is thankful to have a hard worker like junior pitcher McKayla Anderson by his side.
“From the get-go, she came out running and wanted to take control and set the tone,” said Goetz, a 2007 Jacobs graduate. “She works really hard every day. There’s so much more to watching her play. She’s there mentally, she’s smart, and she does all the fundamental things correctly.
“It allows everyone else to raise their bar. Everyone feeds off each other.”
Anderson earned a spot on varsity as a freshman, but her first year was cut short when she broke her hand sliding into home plate. She earned Northwest Herald All-Area second-team honors as a sophomore, finishing 10-10 with 183 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings and hitting .333 with seven doubles and 26 RBIs.
Anderson, who committed to NCAA Division I Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in February, is off to a strong start for the Chargers (4-3), who have wins in their first two Fox Valley Conference contests after a 7-11 finish last season.
From the get-go, she came out running and wanted to take control and set the tone.”— Matt Goetz, Dundee-Crown coach
Dundee-Crown opened FVC play with a pair of 3-2 wins against Cary-Grove and Burlington Central. Anderson hit leadoff and pitched all seven innings in both games with 24 combined strikeouts.
“Every year, she’s improving,” Goetz said. “When she committed to playing at SIU-Edwardsville, I think that took a big load off of her plate. She’s found a good balance of improving and working hard, but also having fun with it.”
The Chargers are relatively young this season with four freshmen, but they also have experience in Anderson and seniors Kendall Brents and Addison Pino.
D-C traveled to Tolono and Jacksonville for spring break and played three games. The results were mixed, but the outcome was positive.
“I think the biggest thing that came out of that trip was the girls getting a chance to bond more,” Goetz said. “With four freshmen, it’s one of those things that brings everybody closer. It was important to get the experience. You can practice all you want, but you’re not going to know the things you need to work on until you start playing. That gave us a little bit of advantage going into conference.”
Goetz is in his ninth year coaching at D-C. He said he learned a lot from former coach Tracy Beatty, who led the program for 14 seasons.
“My biggest goal is to build up the program,” Goetz said. “I’ve had one year with three levels, so I would love to get back to that. And conference play is really big to me. The girls all know each other, they play on the same travel teams, so that’s big.
“I love the game, I love coaching, and I just love getting in the middle of it. Being able to learn from [Beatty] and take over a program she left me means a lot because she’s family to me in a way.”
Familiar feeling: Crystal Lake South and Jacobs were moments away from beginning their FVC opener Monday at South when lightning sent both teams into the school for a 30-minute delay.
The game eventually was played, although only six innings because of darkness, but the pause provided a familiar feeling for players and coaches. Area teams have struggled to start and finish early-season games or just get outside for practice because of the unpredictable spring weather.
Next week’s forecast, fortunately, looks much nicer.
“It’s been a lot of work inside,” Jacobs second baseman Clare Piazza said after a 11-7 win over South. “We’re glad we were able to keep the same energy [after the delay] and were able to get back outside and manufacture some runs. We’re still finding out what works for us.”
Gators first-year coach Sara Markelonis also has found the early-season weather challenging. Outfield defense is something that has suffered because of limited reps, she said.
“It’s hard to make realistic pop flies in the gyms,” Markelonis said.
Streaking Raiders: Huntley extended its FVC winning streak to 45 games with a 16-0 win against Prairie Ridge on Thursday. The Red Raiders led 5-0 after five innings and exploded for 12 runs in the sixth in the runaway victory.
Huntley senior Juliana Maude, a North Central College commit, has pitched 11 scoreless innings with 19 strikeouts, no walks and one hit allowed in their wins against Prairie Ridge and Crystal Lake Central.
The Raiders (4-2) have a busy FVC schedule next week with games against Burlington Central, Jacobs, Cary-Grove and McHenry. McHenry was the last team to knock off Huntley in FVC play on May 1, 2019.
Weaver dominates: Cary-Grove junior pitcher-shortstop Becca Weaver was almost unhittable during Thursday’s 3-1 loss to Crystal Lake Central, striking out 10 batters and walking one in four innings of relief.
The only hit allowed against Weaver was a two-out single to Gianna Carone in the fourth. Weaver earned All-Area first-team honors last year with a 9-8 record, .452 batting average, 16 extra-base hits and 34 RBIs.
“I told her, that’s probably one of the best outings she’s had,” Trojans coach Tammy Olson said. “She’s spinning the ball really well, and I was really happy with how she came in and really just shut them down.”
Rocket power: Richmond-Burton senior catcher Taylor Davison banged another home run in a 14-0 Kishwaukee River Conference win over Johnsburg on Thursday, giving the Syracuse commit five home runs in five games for the 5-0 Rockets.
Davison tied Johnsburg’s Brooke Klosowicz (Penn State) for second in the area last spring with 12 homers and trailed only Crystal Lake South grad Alexis Pupillo (16). Seven of Davison’s eight hits this year have gone for extra bases.
Jacobs’ CiCi Di Silvio, Prairie Ridge’s Adysen Kiddy and Crystal Lake South’s Dana Skorich each have two homers.
Kunzer out for Indians: Marengo junior pitcher Lilly Kunzer, a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team choice last year with a 26-7 record and 230 strikeouts in 168 1/3 innings, has missed the last three games after suffering a concussion in practice.
Kunzer is still in concussion protocol but not experiencing any new symptoms and is awaiting medical clearance. Indians coach Rob Jasinski said Kunzer could make a return over the weekend.
Sophomore Jozsa Christiansen has started the last three games for the Indians (5-0) with wins against Jacobs, Fenton and Harvard. She’s allowed only two earned runs in 16 innings with 13 strikeouts and two walks.
Christiansen threw all seven innings Thursday in a 3-1 win against Harvard in their Kishwaukee River Conference opener.