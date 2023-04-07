Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, April 6

McKayla Anderson struck out 12 batters and did not allow an earned run as Dundee-Crown defeated Burlington Central 3-2 in their Fox Valley Conference softball game Thursday in Carpentersville.
Anderson also had an RBI for the Chargers (4-3, 2-0 FVC). She allowed four hits and did not walk a batter.
Brianna Hamblen was 2 for 3 with a run scored. Faith Dierwechter was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Kendall Brents drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning.
Central (2-3, 1-1) had a strong pitching performance from Danielle Durckel, who struck out six in six innings and allowed one earned run.
Hannah Rindner had an RBI for the Rockets.
McHenry 11, Jacobs 2: At McHenry, Channing Keppy was tough in the circle and at the plate as the Warriors (2-1, 1-0) defeated the Golden Eagles (2-5, 1-1) in their FVC game.
Keppy struck out seven and allowed two earned runs. She was 4 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs.
Emma Stolzman and Madison Harvey both were 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Maddie Hoffman knocked in two runs and Jadyn Polerecky was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
CiCi DiSilvio was 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Eagles.
Hampshire 8, Crystal Lake South 7: At Crystal Lake, Bria Reibel was 4 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Whip-Purs (2-2, 1-1) past the Gators (1-4, 0-3) in FVC action.
Elyse Garcia was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Lily Sippel and Taylor Nicholson were both 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Abby Lentz was 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Dana Skorich was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead South. Riley Strum doubled and drove in two runs.
Huntley 16, Prairie Ridge 0 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders (4-2, 2-0) won their 45th consecutive FVC game with a victory over the Wolves (1-2, 0-1).
Juliana Maude threw six innings, allowing one hit and striking out six. The Raiders led 4-0 heading into the sixth and scored 12 runs in the top of that inning.
Alyssa Bonner was 2 for 2 with four RBIs, Ana McFadden was 2 for 3 with two doubles and Maddie Smith had a double and a triple and two RBIs.
Marengo 3, Harvard 1: At Harvard, Marissa Young delivered an RBI single in the fifth inning to give the Indians (5-1, 1-0) a lead in their Kishwaukee River Conference victory over the Hornets (2-3, 0-1).
Josza Christiansen struck out three over seven innings for the win. Young, Emily White and Christiansen each had multiple hits for Marengo.
Tallulah Eichholz struck out 13 in the loss for the Hornets while walking only one. Manhatyn Brincks had an RBI for Harvard, and Kristi Knop was 2 for 3.
Richmond-Burton 14, Johnsburg 0 (4 inn.): At Richmond, the Rockets (5-0, 1-0) got four strong innings and three RBIs from Hailey Holtz to beat the Skyhawks (0-2, 0-1) in their KRC game.
Taylor Davison homered and drove in two runs for R-B. Mia Spohr also had two RBIs.
Woodstock North 15, Woodstock 0 (3 inn.): At Woodstock, Krista Herrmann and Norah Mungle each drove in five runs as the Thunder (3-4, 1-0) defeated the Blue Streaks (1-3, 0-1) in a KRC game.
Georgia Sedlack struck out six over the three-inning game for the shutout.
BASEBALL
Jacobs 25, Harlem 6: At Machesney Park, Christian Graves ripped his fifth homer of the season as the Golden Eagles (5-3) rolled past the Huskies in a nonconference game.
Graves was 4 for 4 and drove in three runs. Gage Martin, Brandon Koth and Caden Guenther also had three RBIs apiece. Paulie Rudolph and Brandon Helbig knocked in two runs each.
Kyle Wayda allowed one earned run in three innings and struck out three for Jacobs.
Hampshire 16, Belvidere North 3 (5 inn.): At Hampshire, Jared Vence ripped a pinch-hit grand slam in the bottom of the fifth to end the game by the mercy rule.
The Whip-Purs (4-3) got three-run homers from Evan Spenk and Dom Kooistra, and Dom Borecky drove in two runs.
Woodstock 11, Harvard 1: At Woodstock, Sam Chapman was 2 for 2 with a double, triple and four RBIs as the Blue Streaks (3-3, 2-0) defeated the Hornets (0-6, 0-2) in a KRC game.
Everett Flannery allowed one hit and struck out seven over five innings for the win. Flannery, Trevor Cote and Charlie Gilmore each had an RBI.
Westminster Christian 10, Alden-Hebron 8: At Hebron, the Giants (4-4) came back after trailing 10-4 in the fifth inning, but came up short against the Warriors.
Justin Gritmacker was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Ben Vole was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Jake Nielsen was 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI.
Woodstock North 11, Richmond-Burton 3: At Woodstock, Cade Blaksley and Zach Cynowa both drove in three runs as the Thunder (4-1, 2-0) beat the Rockets (1-5, 0-2) in KRC play.
Blaksley was 3 for 4, Cynowa was 2 for 4. Morgan Klinker was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Blake Herrmann was 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Rylen Given struck out three over three innings and Cynowa threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings.
Ethan Schoeps was 2 for 4 with an RBI for R-B.
Marengo 13, Johnsburg 4: At Johnsburg, Carter Heimsoth was 2 for 4 with three RBIs as the Indians (4-3, 2-0) beat the Skyhawks (0-5, 0-2) in their KRC game.
Cody Stallings had two RBIs and struck out five over 2 2/3 innings.
Dom Villone, Jake Metze and Landon Banaszynski each had an RBI for Johnsburg.
Mundelein 15, McHenry 9: At McHenry, the Mustangs ripped 18 hits in a rematch of last year’s Class 4A state semifinal as they beat the Warriors (7-3-1) in a nonconference game.
Cooper Cohn was 4 for 5 with three RBIs, and Payton Sensabaugh was 2 for 5 with two RBIs for the Warriors.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cary-Grove 4, Woodstock 1: At Cary, Brynn Harasimowicz scored three goals as the Trojans (2-3) defeated the Blue Streaks in a nonconference game.
Prisilla Gonzales had a goal and two assists and Grace Apgar also had an assist. Ashton Proctor had three saves for the Trojans.
Hampshire 3, Dundee-Crown 1: At Hampshire, Carissa Cerniglia scored off an assist from Nahalie Schuster for the Chargers’ goal in their FVC loss to the Whip-Purs.
Leslie Zaleta had three saves for D-C (1-4, 0-1).
Huntley 1, Burlington Central 1 (2OT): At Burlington, Grace Helzer scored on a penalty kick in the 58th minute to give Huntley (5-1-1, 0-0-1) a tie with the Rockets in their FVC game.
Asher Vanni had eight saves for the Raiders.
McHenry 1, Lakes 1: At Lake Villa, Emerson Gasmann scored off Mara Torres’ assist as the Warriors tied the Eagles in a nonconference game.
Makenna Harvey made six saves for McHenry.
Johnsburg 2 Wauconda 2: At Johnsburg, Malaina Huemann and Mackenzie McQuiston scored for the Skyhawks (3-0-1) in their tie with the Bulldogs.
Aliyah Andersen assisted on Huemann’s goal. Sophie Person had 13 saves for the Skyhawks.
Jacobs 8, Woodstock North 1: At Woodstock, Delaney Roimiser, Delaney Lukowski and Gabby Wojtarowicz each scored two goals as the Golden Eagles beat the Thunder in a nonconference game.
Sam Diaz and Bella Mickey also had goals.
BOYS TENNIS
Cary-Grove 7, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Noah Marrano, Lewis Johnson and Jacob Kantayya won at Nos. 1-3 singles to lead the Trojans to their FVC match victory.
Bryce Shechtman and Nate Deal (No. 1), Derek Passaglia and Nick Veach (No. 2), Ryan Dixon and Chris Ptaszek (No. 3) and Chris Weber and Zach Masek (No. 4) won in doubles.
Prairie Ridge 7, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Jacob Kim (No. 1), Brogan Amherdt (No. 2) and Colin Brown (No. 3) won at singles for the Wolves in their FVC victory.
Cole Palese and Jaylan Tucker won at No. 1 doubles and Nolan Frey and Tim Jones won at No. 2 doubles for Prairie Ridge.
Huntley 4, Crystal Lake Central 3: Red Raiders freshman Will Geske beat the Tigers’ Logan Wasilik at No. 1 singles in a match between two of the FVC’s top singles players.
Huntley won at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles to get the team win. Ben Hein and Jon Stec (No. 1), Eashan Cherakari and Ishaan Trivedi (No. 2) and Ryan Kruk and Colin Stanley (No. 3) won for the Raiders.
Parker Tapp (No. 2) and Eli Irwin (No. 3) had singles wins for Central.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Genoa-Kingston triangular: At Genoa, Katelyn Duber won the 100-meter high hurdles and triple jump to help Harvard to second place with 56 points.
G-K won the meet with 65, North Boone was third with 45.
The Hornets also got wins from Christina Kolena (400), Grace Latteral (pole vault) and Brenna Uppleger (long jump).