Girls soccer notes: Richmond-Burton challenging itself to open season

Richmond-Burton coach Casey DeCaluwe saw his team’s growth from a tough opening portion of the schedule during the Rockets’ 8-1 win over Prairie Ridge on Wednesday.
DeCaluwe implemented a new defensive scheme that involves the Rockets’ forwards applying pressure on their opponent’s defenders when they have the ball. It didn’t go well in the Rockets’ 4-0 season-opener loss to McHenry, but their progress was on display against the Wolves.
R-B started the season 2-2 with losses to McHenry (1-0-1) and Lakes (2-2-1) and wins against Woodstock (2-5) and Round Lake (2-4). The Rockets won their next two games after spring break, taking down Woodstock North 10-2 on Monday and PR on Wednesday.
“We’ve settled in and learned things from those games,” DeCaluwe said. “Now we’re starting to move the ball a lot faster, we’ve found lineups that we can trust, girls that are starting to have confidence in putting the ball in the back of the net and that goes a long way.”
R-B returned a majority of last season’s team that finished runner-up in the Class 1A state tournament. DeCaluwe wanted to challenge against teams with different styles of play in higher classes. Woodstock, Woodstock North, Lakes and PR all compete in Class 2A while McHenry and Round Lake are both 3A schools.
“The competition is what we needed,” senior Margaret Slove said. “Last season we didn’t play as hard competition and I know from DeCaluwe’s standpoint, we need tougher competition, we need to step up our level.”
The Rockets will get more chances to challenge themselves against tough opponents. They host Grayslake North (Class 2A) on Saturday. On Thursday, they travel to Deerfield, which took third in Class 2A last season.
“They’re not going to say the game’s over until it’s over … " DeCaluwe said. “We have battled through adversity and I think at the end of the day, we’re going to come out on top.”
Crystal Lake Central looking for final piece
Crystal Lake Central’s inability to finish stopped the Tigers from picking up a win against a good Prospect team Thursday. The Tigers led 1-0 with 10 minutes left in the match before the Knights scored two goals to win 2-1.
Central had 14 shots on goal other than Olivia Anderson’s goal, three of which hit the crossbar. Coach Sarah Fack thought her team was still trying to figure out how to score more goals.
“It’s that final piece,” Fack said. “Early in the season, we’re creating opportunities but there are also some times we could probably have done something differently that would’ve given us a higher percentage chance. We’re still figuring out the decision-making.”
Fack said the Tigers struggled heading into the final third of the field and needed to get one more player involved.
“It’s that final chemistry piece of everything clicking all at once,” Fack said. “We’ve seen flashes of it but we haven’t seen consistentcy for a full game. We’re hoping that we’re getting there. This game showed us a lot and gave us a lot to work on and we’re hoping next we’re in that position to go.”
Central is 2-2 with wins against Grant (0-3) and Belvidere North (3-1) and losses to St. Charles North (5-1) and the Knights (3-1-2). Fack views the early portion of the season as a preseason in preparation for the Fox Valley Conference, where the Tigers will try to win their fourth straight FVC title.
“We’re still trying to find that, get in sync,” Fack said. “There’s a lot of things we’re going to take from this game that’s going to help us going into conference.”
Jacobs goes back to work
After a 3-0 start to the season, Jacobs (5-2) went through some growing pains and dropped two out of its next four matches, including a 3-1 loss to Boylan at the Huntley Invite and a 5-0 loss to Lake Zurich on Tuesday.
Both Boylan – a Class 2A sectional champion last season – and Lake Zurich – a 3A regional champion – presented the Golden Eagles with their toughest challenges of the year so far. In Tuesday’s loss to Lake Zurich, Jacobs struggled to put together passes on the rain-soaked turf at Mel Eide Field.
It didn’t help that the Eagles arrived late and only had a few minutes to warm up, but coach Colin Brice didn’t want to use that as an excuse. Instead, he said they must start getting more out of their practices.
“It was a good test to see where we are and the different things we need to work on the most,” Brice said. “Now we can really see our weaknesses.”
Jacobs senior forward Delaney Roimiser said the losses were a bit of a wake-up call. The Eagles went on to beat Woodstock North 8-1 on Thursday and hope to contend for the FVC title and start conference play next week with games against Crystal Lake South and Crystal Lake Central.
“It’s a big learning moment for us,” Roimiser said. “We know that we’re going to have losses and we know there are going to be teams that are better than us. This just shows that we have to work harder in practice and put in more effort in order to beat those better teams, especially when we start conference games.”
Prairie Ridge’s growing pains
PR’s youth and inexperience became too much for the Wolves to overcome against a high-scoring Rockets team on Monday.
The team has started the season 0-4 and is trying to gain experience quickly in matches since it hasn’t practiced much outside because of poor field conditions.
“We’ve been working on some very simple things and trying to transfer them into the game,” PR coach Justin Brown said. “We did it in flashes and it just wasn’t consistent. We just need to do it for a full 80 minutes.”
PR only has four seniors and seven underclassmen, which has led to the team being outscored 19-2 in its opening four matches. The Wolves have lost to Grayslake North (3-1), Wauconda (1-1-1), Woodstock (2-4) and R-B (4-2).
Brown said more matches should help the Wolves get in better defensive shape and learn how to transition better between defense and offense but matches like Wednesday’s can make it tough to see progress.
“It’s hard for the girls to see the positives of what they’re doing,” Brown said. “When we scored it was 3-1 and then in a flash it’s 8-1. It’s hard but we’ll just keep hammering those things and try to get better every day.”
• Alex Kantecki contributed to this report.