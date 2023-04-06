Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, April 5

Cary-Grove’s Maddie Crick finished 4 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored as the Trojans held on to beat Crystal Lake South 8-6 in their Fox Valley Conference softball game Wednesday in Cary.
The victory gave Trojans coach Tammy Olson her 498th career victory – all at C-G.
Emily Green was 2 for 4 with a double, two steals and two RBIs for C-G (2-2, 1-1 FVC) and Becca Weaver went 3 for 4 with a triple and four runs scored. Addison Green started for the Trojans, allowing six unearned runs on six hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts and six walks.
The Gators (1-3, 0-2) trailed 8-3 after six innings and scored three runs in the top of the seventh with a two-out, three-run single from Molly Cook (2 for 3, 3 RBIs). South stranded a pair of runners to end the game.
Hazel Hook added two RBIs for the Gators.
Crystal Lake Central 12, Lakes 1: At Lake Villa, the Tigers (1-3) picked up their first win of the season, collecting 16 hits in a nonconference win over the Eagles.
Makayla Malone (3 for 5, double) and Gianna Carone (2 for 5, double) each drove in two runs for Central. Katie Svigelj went 4 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Giada Motto was 3 for 4 with a double. Sophia Nieckula added two hits and an RBI.
Malone got the win in the circle, throwing all seven innings and allowing one unearned run on three hits. She struck out three and walked four.
Guilford 6, Harvard 0: At Lions Park in Harvard, Tallulah Eichholz fired 15 strikeouts in six scoreless innings for the Hornets (2-2) in a nonconference loss to the Vikings. Guilford scored four runs in the first inning and two in the second before Eichholz entered in relief.
Emma Ribar had one of three hits for Harvard with a double.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central 16, Naperville North 6: At Crystal Lake, Colleen Dunlea had five goals for the Tigers, who moved to 5-0 with a nonconference win over the Huskies.
Anna Starr had four goals for Central co-op, Fiona Lemke and Maddi Lieflander had three goals apiece, and Monica Rueff added one.
Huntley 24, McHenry 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (2-1, 1-0 FVC) cruised to an FVC win against the Warriors (0-4, 0-1).
BASEBALL
Marian Central 9, Alden-Hebron 2: At Hebron, Preston Sarna was 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Hurricanes (2-7) past the Giants (4-3) in their nonconference game. Marian scored seven runs in the fifth to break a 1-1 tie.
Cameron Zmich was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Marian, while Brodee Vermette was 2 for 3 with two stolen bases, three runs scored and an RBI. TJ Cutrona added three steals.
Colin Kowalsky picked up the win, allowing a run on five hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked one.
For A-H, Justin Gritmacker was 2 for 4 with a solo home run in the seventh. He also started and allowed an unearned run on two hits over four innings with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Cary-Grove 8, Dundee-Crown 3: At Cary, the Trojans (9-1, 2-0) knocked off the Chargers (2-8, 0-2) in their FVC game.
Ethan Dorchies allowed an unearned run on four hits in five innings to earn the win. He struck out four and walked none. PJ Weaver went 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs, two steals and two runs scored and Nathan Crick was 3 for 4 with a solo homer.
For D-C, Cam King was 3 for 3 and Nate Benton had a double and two runs scored. Jake Russell took the loss, allowing seven runs (two earned) in four innings on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
McHenry 11, Prairie Ridge 3: At Crystal Lake, Lleyton Grubich was 3 for 4 with a home run, double, three RBIs and two runs scored in the Warriors’ FVC win against the Wolves.
Cooper Cohn was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for McHenry (7-2-1, 2-0), and Jack Stecker and Payton Sensabaugh each scored two runs. Brandon Shannon picked up the win, giving up three runs on six hits in five innings with seven strikeouts and a walk.
Mason McKim had two hits for Prairie Ridge (3-8, 0-2). Braedon Hatter had a double and knocked in a run.
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 7, Grayslake North 0: At Grayslake, the Tigers (2-0) won all seven matches in straight sets to defeat the Knights in nonconference action.
Logan Wasilk (No. 1), Parker Tapp (No. 2) and Eli Irwin (No. 3) won at singles for Central.
Sweeping their doubles matches were Kento Ono and Brandon Oconer (No. 1), Anthony Virruso and Connor Wheeland (No. 2), Audon Berg and Oliver True (No. 3), and Andrew Stawski and Conor Naughton (No. 4).
St. Charles East 5, Huntley 2: At St. Charles, the Red Raiders (0-1) dropped their season opener to the Saints.
Will Geske won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles for his first varsity victory. Colin Stanley and Ryan Kruk added a 6-2, 4-6, 10-5 win at No. 3 doubles.
GIRLS SOCCER
Huntley 3, Guilford 0: At Huntley, Chloe Pfaff had a goal and two assists for the Red Raiders (5-1) in a nonconference win against the Vikings.
Karen Reyes-Villanueva and Grace Helzer scored the other two goals for Huntley. Asher Vanni made four saves in the shutout.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Huntley 2, Rockford Auburn 1: At Rockford, the Red Raiders improved to 3-1 with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-17 win against the Knights.