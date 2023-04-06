Girls soccer: Richmond-Burton uses offensive explosion to beat Prairie Ridge 8-1

GOAL: Rockets find themselves on a three-on-one fast break and Margaret Slove scores with 29:24 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/mqDWD48tvy

Richmond-Burton vs. Prairie Ridge Girls Soccer Prairie Ridge's Ellie King, left, and Richmond-Burton's Jordan Otto compete for a loose ball during their match on Wednesday at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

“We finally came together. We came off a rough start but we were getting back into the grind. We needed this win.”

— Margaret Slove, Richmond-Burton senior