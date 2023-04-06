Girls soccer: Richmond-Burton uses offensive explosion to beat Prairie Ridge 8-1

RICHMOND – Margaret Slove knew it was only a matter of time before Richmond-Burton’s high scoring would return after a slow start to the season.
The Rockets returned a majority of last season’s team that averaged 5.2 goals per match and finished runner-up in the Class 1A state tournament, but R-B scored eight total goals in its first four matches this season, four of which came in one match.
R-B started to gain confidence Monday after its 10-goal effort in a win over Woodstock North and kept the high pace going Wednesday in an 8-1 nonconference win over Prairie Ridge.
“We finally came together,” Slove said. “We came off a rough start, but we were getting back into the grind. We needed this win.”
The Rockets (4-2) used their speed to take control of Wednesday’s match early. Slove broke through the Wolves’ back line with the ball and scored the match’s opening goal with 29:24 left in the first half.
Slove kept up the pace and kept battling for the ball, beating out three defenders to create a fast break and score her second goal with 15:17 left in the first half. Reese Frericks joined the scoring when she took a chance and shot the ball from the corner of the box, scoring to make it a 3-0 Rockets lead with 5:23 left in the first half.
Frericks added her second goal when she scored on a penalty kick with 33:02 left in the match and then netted her second high school hat trick when she scored with 28:42 left. Bri Maldonado scored with 27:23 left before Slove used her speed once again to score twice with 25:44 and 25:18 left in the match to set a career high in goals scored in a match.
“We just work so well together,” Frericks said. “We read each other’s runs and know where to play the ball to each other’s strengths.”
The Rockets used 20 mph winds to their advantage and finished with 21 shots on goal. Midfielders Jordan Otto and Layne Frericks used the wind to send the ball deep to the outside so the Rockets could move the ball up the field and create chances.
“It was good to see opportunities come from a lot of different angles,” R-B coach Casey DeCaluwe said.
Prairie Ridge (0-4) made the most of its only shot on goal ,with Ellie King scoring with 33:21 left in the match with a shot from the top of the box. The Wolves’ youth came into play against a high-scoring team, and Prairie Ridge coach Justin Brown thought miscommunication and inexperience played a role in the lopsided loss.
“We’re young,” Brown said. “We’re still learning as a team, we’re still moving girls around. It’s just working on some little things, and there were flashes of things that we did well. We just need to be more consistent.”
The Wolves will start Fox Valley Conference play Tuesday when they travel to McHenry, while the Rockets will host Grayslake North on Saturday.
R-B has tested itself early in the season by facing teams with different styles of play that compete in larger classes. Class 2A Grayslake North will give the Rockets a good opportunity to see just how well that offense is clicking.
“We need to challenge ourselves, and we’ve done it so far,” DeCaluwe said. “I want to see us continue to do it this weekend against Grayslake North and going forward from there.”