Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, April 3

Burlington Central’s Cam Sarallo threw a no-hitter Monday to lead the Rockets to a 5-0 win over Hampshire on the road in their Fox Valley Conference opener.
Sarallo threw 103 pitches in seven innings for Central (2-3, 1-0 FVC), striking out seven batters and walking five. The Whip-Purs’ strongest threat came in the fourth inning when Sarallo walked two batters with two outs, but he got a strikeout to end the threat.
Brady Gilroy drove in the game’s first run in the third on a double to make it 1-0. Jake Johnson scored in the fourth on a groundout, and Mason Rosborough hit a two-run home run later in the inning to make it 4-0. Gilroy drove in his second run in the seventh on a triple.
Hampshire starter Jack Schane threw 4⅓ innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits for the Whips (3-3, 0-1 FVC). He struck out six.
Cary-Grove 7, Dundee-Crown 3: At Carpentersville, the Trojans scored six runs in the seventh inning to come back and earn a conference win.
Nathan Crick tied the game 3-3 for C-G (8-1, 1-0 FVC) in the sixth on a two-run home run before Brendan Carter scored the go-ahead run on a balk. Nolan Pociejewski made it 5-3 on a double, while Daniel Stauder and Pociejewski each scored after the Chargers committed an error on a ground ball.
Trojans starter Samuel Cohen completed 4⅔ innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits and striking out five.
The Chargers’ Mason Morawski drove in two runs, while Cam King added another. Leth Pearson started for D-C (1-5, 0-1 FVC), throwing 5⅔ innings and allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts.
Huntley 3, Crystal Lake Central 3 (5 innings): At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders and Tigers battled to a tie after the game was called due to darkness.
Ryan Quinlan gave Huntley (6-0-1, 0-0-1 FVC) a 1-0 lead in the third on a double before Ryan Dabe added a run later in the inning on a single. AJ Putty tied the game 3-3 in the fifth on a single.
Huntley starter Parker Schuring completed three innings, allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
Central’s Jaden Obaldo gave the Tigers (3-4-1, 0-0-1 FVC) a 3-2 lead in the third on a three-run homer. Mason Lechowicz started for the Tigers and threw 3⅔ innings, and didn’t allow an earned run on five hits with two strikeouts.
McHenry 3, Prairie Ridge 2: At McHenry, the Warriors overcame a 2-0 deficit to win their FVC opener.
Payton Sensabaugh cut PR’s lead to 2-1 in the third when he drove in a run on a double. Justin Karcz tied the game on a single in the fourth before Lleyton Grubich drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to left field in the fifth.
Grubich started for McHenry (6-1, 1-0 FVC) and threw 5⅔ innings, allowing two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts. Ryan Nagel threw 1⅓ innings of shutout relief, allowing one hit.
Tyler Vasey drove in two runs for the Wolves (2-5, 0-1 FVC) in the second inning. Karson Stiefer started for PR and threw 5⅔ innings, striking out three and allowing three runs on five hits.
Woodstock 10, Harvard 0 (6 innings): At Woodstock, Sam Chapman struck out nine batters and drove in three runs to lead the Blue Streaks to a KRC win.
Chapman threw five innings for Woodstock (2-2, 1-0 KRC) and allowed no runs on two hits and three walks. Trevor Cote came in for a perfect inning of relief, striking out two batters.
Charlie Gilmore drove in two runs, while Hayden Haak, Cote, Payton Rockwood and Thomas Sieck each drove in one against Harvard (0-4, 0-1 KRC)
Woodstock North 2, Richmond-Burton 1: At Woodstock, the Thunder snapped the Rockets’ 21-game KRC winning streak with a win.
Woodstock North’s Blake Herrmann threw a complete game and allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts. Herrmann recorded the Thunder’s (3-1, 1-0 KRC) lone RBI.
R-B starter Aiden Wicinski completed six innings and struck out seven batters, allowing two runs. He also drove in the lone run for the Rockets (1-3, 0-1 KRC).
SOFTBALL
Burlington Central 4, Hampshire 1: At Hampshire, the Rockets scored four runs in the third inning to secure a FVC win.
Danielle Durckel scored the opening run for the Rockets (2-2, 1-0 FVC) on a dropped third strike before Makayla Larson made it 2-0 on a single. Addisyn Petersen scored on a passed ball, and Larson made it 4-0 when she scored on a wild pitch.
Petersen threw five innings, allowing one earned run on one hit and seven walks and striking out five for the Rockets.
Lily Sippel started for the Whips (1-2, 0-1) and threw six innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits and four walks, striking out five. She drove in her team’s lone run.
Dundee-Crown 3, Cary-Grove 2: At Carpentersville, the Chargers held on to win their FVC opener.
Jordyn Jeffs tied the game 1-1 in the second when she tagged up on a flyout to center field, and McKayla Anderson gave D-C a 2-1 lead when she scored on a groundout in the third. Jeffs drove in the eventual winning run later in the inning on a single to right field.
Anderson threw a complete game for the Chargers (3-3, 1-0 FVC), striking out 12 batters and allowing one earned run on three hits.
C-G’s Aubrey Lonergan scored the game’s first run in the first inning on a groundout, while Emily Green drove in a run in the sixth on a double. Rebecca Weaver started for the Trojans (1-2, 0-1) and threw four innings, striking out six and allowing one earned run on four hits.
Huntley 11, Crystal Lake Central 0 (5 innings): At Crystal Lake, Juliana Maude struck out 13 batters and allowed one hit to lead the Red Raiders to a commanding conference win.
Lyla Ginczycki and Madison Rozanski each drove in two runs for Huntley (3-2, 1-0 FVC), while Madison Smith, Isabella Boskey and Grace Benson each drove in a run.
The Tigers’ (0-3, 0-1 FVC) Katie Svigelj broke up Maude’s bid for a no-hitter with a single in the fourth.
Marengo 18, Fenton 2 (5 innings): At Bensenville, the Indians scored six runs in the third and eight in the fifth to pick up a nonconference win.
Gabby Christopher drove in four runs on three hits, including her first home run, while Maddy Christopher scored four runs and had four hits and three steals to lead the Indians (4-0) to a win.
Jozsa Christiansen started for Marengo and threw five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out five.
Boylan 11, Woodstock 7: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (1-2) dropped their nonconference game.
Wilmot Union 9, Johnsburg 2: At Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, the Skyhawks lost (0-1) lost their out-of-state matchup. Ella Smith had a double and drove in two runs, and Brooke Klosowicz was 2 for 3.
GIRLS SOCCER
Richmond-Burton 10, Woodstock North 0: At Woodstock, Reese Frericks, Layne Frericks and Bri Maldonado each recorded a hat trick to lead the Rockets to a KRC win.
Layne scored the night’s first goal for R-B (3-2, 2-0 KRC) on a pass from Maldonado before Maldonado scored her first. Margaret Slove also scored in the win.
Woodstock 5, Prairie Ridge 1: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks picked up a big nonconference win at home.
Schaumburg 6, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, Lynette Morales scored the Chargers’ (1-3) lone goal in a nonconference loss.
Marengo 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the Indians won their second match of the season and their KRC opener.
Addie Johnson and Katie Polizzi each scored for Marengo (2-3, 1-1 KRC), leading their team past Harvard (0-3-1, 0-2 KRC).