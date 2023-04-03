Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Addie Bechler

Crystal Lake Central co-op’s girls lacrosse team finished a win short of advancing to the IHSA state tournament last spring, ending with a program-record 19 victories.
If their start this season is any indication, the Tigers will have a great shot of making another deep playoff run.
Central co-op, which combines with Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South and Prairie Ridge, has outscored its opponents 52-18 through four games with a perfect 4-0 record. The Tigers’ unbeaten start has them ranked among the top teams in Illinois, according to MaxPreps.com.
One of the standout players has been sophomore midfielder Addie Bechler, who leads the Tigers with 14 goals. Bechler, who already has three games of four goals, is the team’s top returning scorer from last year with 42 goals.
They also returned leading scorers in Maddi Lieflander, Colleen Dunlea and Fiona Lemke, as well as a new offensive threat, freshman Anna Starr.
For her strong start to the season, Bechler was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. Bechler recently talked to the Northwest Herald about the Tigers’ perfect start, her pregame routine, having U.S. history class with her older sister and more.
What’s your favorite thing about playing lacrosse?
Bechler: Being part of this awesome team that this program has created. Everyone on our team loves to have fun, and the environment is amazing. I really enjoy having coaches that share the same love for the game of lacrosse as the rest of our team.
Do you have any rituals or superstitions before you play?
Bechler: This season I have started doing positive self-talk before and during my games. I’ve struggled with confidence in the past, and I find this helps me a lot with that.
Tell me about your team’s start to the season. What has clicked so far?
Bechler: Our start to the season has been amazing. The energy is always high, and our team chemistry continues to grow each day. I think our draw circle has been clicking well so far. Fiona Lemke and Anna Starr do an awesome job at taking the draws, and that’s definitely a key role in winning games. Our seniors and captains are also a major key to our success so far this season. Their leadership and team-building has been really important.
What is your favorite collegiate or professional sports team?
Bechler: For the collegiate level, I really enjoy watching Northwestern’s women lacrosse team play. Other than that, I have been a Bears fan since I was little. Watching their games with my family is always fun.
What is a sport you don’t play that you would be good at?
Bechler: I’ve never played before, but I feel like field hockey would be fun.
What food can you just not stand to eat?
Bechler: Oysters.
What is a place you’ve never been to but would like to visit?
Bechler: I would really like to visit Iceland.
What is your favorite class?
Bechler: My favorite class is U.S. history. My older sister is also in that class, and sitting next to her is a lot of fun.