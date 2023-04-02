Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, April 1

Prairie Ridge scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Wolves defeated Bartlett 5-4 in their game at USA Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.
Braedon Hatter drove in two runs for the Wolves (3-6) as they put coach Glen Pecoraro (498-274) two wins away from No. 500 for his career.
In Prairie Ridge’s second game of the day, it lost to Pike County 8-7. Karson Stiefer had two hits and two RBIs for the Wolves, and Tyler Vasey had two RBIs.
Burlington Central 14, Fort Atkinson (Wis.) 3: At Jacksonville, Chase Powrozek was 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs as the Rockets (4-3) won their game.
Jake Herman knocked in three runs, Mason Rosborough had two RBIs and Brady Gilroy was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
McHenry 2, Union Grove 2: At Jacksonville, the Warriors (5-2-1) got an RBI each from Payton Sensabaugh and Ryan Nagel as they finished in a tie with the Broncos at Future Champions Sports Complex.
Owen Micklinghoff had two hits and Cooper Kohn threw three innings and struck out five.
Morris 14, McHenry 4: At Jacksonville, the Warriors suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night.
SOFTBALL
Marengo 13, Jacobs 3: At Marengo, Gabby Christopher was 3 for 3 with a double and triple and two RBIs as the Indians (3-0) defeated the Golden Eagles (1-4) in their nonconference game.
Kylee Jensen and Mia Lulinski were both 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Josza Christiansen was 2 for 3 and scored twice.
Christiansen struck out five in four innings and allowed one earned run.
CiCI DiSilvio was 2 for 3 with a double and homer and two RBIs for the Eagles.
GIRLS SOCCER
Huntley 5, Taft 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (4-1) defeated the Eagles in their game at Huntley’s tournament.
Grace Helzer scored two goals and had an assist for the Raiders. Madison Cummings, Morgan McCaughn and Maizie NIckle also scored, while Nikki Brzezowski, Alex Szydlowski, Brooke Maxedon and Sophie Bator all had assists.
Asher Vanni had four saves in goal for the shutout.
Jacobs 12, Auburn 1: At Huntley, Bella Mickey, Gabby Wojtarowicz and Delaney Roisimer each had three goals as the Golden Eagles rolled past the Knights.
Kylie Piatek had two goals and Brenne Flaskamp has one. Mickey had two assists and Wojtarowicz, Sam Diaz and Delaney Lukowski each had one assist.