Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, March 24

Lilly Kunzer struck out 10 and tossed five shutout innings to lead Marengo to an 11-0 victory in five innings over Oregon on Friday in Marengo.
Kunzer allowed four hits and walked two while the Indians provided plenty of support offensively. Gabby Christopher, Mia Lulinski (two RBIs) and Gabby Gieseke each had three hits. Emily While and Alyssa Pollnow each added a pair of RBIs.
Huntley 6, Hononegah 4: At Rockton, Ava McFadden’s triple in the top of the seventh drove in three to lift the Red Raiders to the nonconference win. The triple from McFadden brought Huntley back from a 4-3 deficit.
Baseball
Streator 13, Woodstock 3 (5 inn.): At La Salle, Sam Chapman drove in one run and Braden Barrette had two hits in a loss for the Blue Streaks at the La Salle-Peru Invite.
Burlington Central 15, Larkin 3 (5 inn.): At Burlington, the Rockets scored six times in the first inning and cruised to a nonconference win.
Brady Gilroy went deep twice and drove in three runs, and Andrew Payton also homered once and drove in three runs. Braden Lowitzki added a pair of RBIs.
Crystal Lake Central 10, Barrington 6 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Tigers scored five times in the third inning and tacked on four more runs in the fourth to ensure the nonconference win. Sean Kempf drove in three runs and scored twice. Jaden Obaldo, Rhett Ozment and Andrew Welder each had one RBI in the win.
Buffalo Grove 7, Prairie Ridge 3: At Crystal Lake, Braedon Hatter drove in a pair and Karson Steifer one for Prairie Ridge (0-3) in the nonconference loss to the Bison.
Huntley 12, Hope Academy 1: At Chicago, the long ball worked for the Red Raiders in the big win. A.J. Putty, Brayden Bakes and Michael Dabe homered for Huntley (3-0). Vinny Costantino, Malachi Paplanus, and Jeremy Jaehring combined to strike out eight.
McHenry 11, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, Cooper Cohn homered and drove in three for the Warriors. Jacob Wagner scattered two hits and struck out six in five innings of work for McHenry (4-0). Jake Metze had an RBI for Johnsburg (0-2).
Round Lake 12, Alden-Hebron 0: At Hebron, the Green Giants managed three hits in the nonconference loss. Wyatt Armbrust, Justin Gritmacker and Jake Nielsen had hits for A-H (2-1).
Girls Soccer
Stevenson 5, Huntley 1: At Lincolnshire, Gabi Farraj scored the goal for Huntley (1-1).