2023 Northwest Herald boys track and field preview capsules

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE
Burlington Central
Coach: Mike Schmidt (28th season).
Last year’s finish: FVC champion.
Top returning athletes: Nolan Milas, sr. (hurdles, sprints); Jack Freeman, sr. (throws); Ryan Kries, jr. (distance); Leighton Diaz, sr. (middle distance); Adam Hinkleman, jr. (middle distance); Mikey Franzone, sr. (sprints); Grayson Burton, jr. (PV, sprints).
Top new athletes: Rocco Boss, so. (sprints, jumps).
Worth noting: The Rockets have won back-to-back FVC Meet titles, but key performers Yusuf Baig (Illinois State), Zac Schmidt (Milwaukee), Gavin Sarvis (Dubuque, basketball) and Alec Zaccaria (Dubuque) graduated. … Milas (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) anchored Central’s 4x100 relay, which was fourth in Class 2A, and qualified for state in two other events. He won the FVC 300 intermediate hurdles. … “Some very capable athletes still remain and our success will hinge on the health of Nolan Milas,” Schmidt said. “Central should compete well in the FVC, although Huntley should be the frontrunner. We will be competitive in sectional and will focus on getting relays down to the state meet this year.”
Cary-Grove
Coach: Layne Holter (29th season).
Last year’s finish: Fourth place in FVC Meet.
Top returning athletes: Jonathan Hunt, sr. (sprints); Reece Ihenacho, jr. (throws); Caleb Ramirez, jr. (jumps, sprints); Brach Skof, sr. (sprints); Jacob Thompson, sr. (jumps); Ethan Waddell, so. (distance); Anthony Zamudio, sr. (distance).
Top new athletes: Logan Abrams, fr. (throws); Ethan Ehlebracht, fr. (sprints); Jack Hissong, fr. (throws); Jonathan Lima, fr. (sprints); Jack Rocen, jr. (sprints); Jameson Tenopir, fr. (middle distance).
Worth noting: Tenopir had an outstanding freshman cross country season in which he qualified for the Class 2A State Meet. … Holter thinks Ihenacho will be one of the area’s top throwers. … Former C-G thrower Josh Freeman, who won the Class 3A shot put and discus in 2012, has joined the Trojans’ staff assisting with the throwers. … “We have what is shaping up to be our best sprint group in several years,” Holter said.
Crystal Lake Central
Coach: Brian Seaver (23rd season).
Last year’s finish: Eighth place in FVC Meet.
Top returning athletes: Jonathan Tegel, sr. (hurdles); Karson Hollander, sr. (distance); Sam Schroll, sr. (PV); James Durcan, sr. (middle distance); Aiden Shulfer, jr. (distance); Leo Diaz, sr. (throws); Griffin Buehler, jr. (sprints); Jackson Hopkins, so. (middle distance).
Top new athletes: Justin Scaravalle, sr. (sprints); Jackie Clark, so. (middle distance).
Worth noting: Tegel qualified for the Class 3A State Meet in both hurdles races and was 11th in the 110 high and 12th in the 300 intermediates, narrowly missing a spot in each finals race. He won the FVC 110 high hurdles title. He has the second-fastest time in the state for the 60 hurdles indoors. … Schroll has cleared 14-0 in the pole vault already in the indoor season. … Hollander was one of the area’s top cross country runners and returns to lead the Tigers’ distance group. … “We have a strong group of seniors with quality underclassmen that should make us a competitive team,” Seaver said.
Crystal Lake South
Coach: Ryan Felz (first season).
Last year’s finish: Sixth place in FVC Meet.
Top returning athletes: Nate Van Witzenburg, sr. (LJ, TJ); Carter Alvarado, sr. (hurdles); Ryne Salas, sr. (throws); Adam Strombom, so. (distance).
Top new athletes: Joseph Gonzalez, fr. (distance); Mark McClinton, fr. (throws).
Worth noting: Van Witzenburg was South’s state qualifier in the triple jump last season. Salas (discus) and Alvarado (300 intermediate hurdles) missed qualifying by one spot from the sectional meet. … “We have a great group of guys. I’m looking forward to a fun season,” Felz said.
Dundee-Crown
Coach: Matt D’Angelo (seventh season).
Last year’s finish: Fifth place in FVC Meet.
Top returning athletes: Henry Kennedy, sr. (sprints); Christian Roder, sr. (sprints); Ben Balboa, sr. (throws); Liam Posecion, sr. (hurdles); Kali Freeman, jr. (sprints, jumps).
Top new athletes: Terrion Spencer, so. (sprints); Joe Hillyer, so. (distance); Iyanuoluwa Shonukan, jr. (sprints); Kyle Brents, fr. (sprints, jumps); Anthony Jobe, so. (sprints, jumps); Martin Leon Landa, jr. (distance); Zach Michalski, so. (distance); Tyler Pierce, jr. (jumps).
Worth noting: The Chargers again will rely on the sprint races as their strength, with Kennedy leading the way. He won the FVC 100 meters, was the 200 runner-up, and also ran on D-C’s winning 4x100 and 4x200 teams. Freeman ran on both of those. Roder ran on the 4x200. … D’Angelo looks for Shonukan to step in with those three returning runners and hopes the Chargers can successfully defend their 4x100 and 4x200 FVC titles. … Kennedy was 13th in the 100 at Class 3A state and 14th in the 200. … “Our goal is to get to Eastern Illinois (the state meet) and leave with multiple all-state medals in the sprints,” D’Angelo said.
Hampshire
Coach: Robert Homola (third season).
Last year’s finish: Third place in FVC Meet.
Top returning athletes: Owen Cuplin, sr. (sprints, middle distance); Bryce Bannerman, sr. (sprints); Shamar Allwood, jr (TJ); Vince Scott, jr. (TJ); Gage Homola, jr. (throws); Joel Jones, sr. (sprints, middle distance); Michael Freeman, sr. (throws); Jeffrey Cruickshank, jr. (HJ); Tyler Chanthavee, sr. (sprints).
Top new athletes: Braydon Garland, jr. (middle distance); Nick Randell, jr. (sprints); Jaryd Vence, jr. (sprints); Sam Beer, jr. (sprints); Cole Klawikowski, so (sprints); Brandon Gray, jr. (hurdles).
Worth noting: The Whip-Purs won a Class 3A sectional championship last season and sent their 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays to state. The 4x200 team of Chanthavee, Devin Yeats, Tyler Fikis and Jack Rummell medaled in ninth place. Only Chanthavee is back from that group. … Cuplin and Bannerman ran on the FVC 4x400 champion group, and Cuplin also was on the 4x800 FVC champion. … “We have a lot of new athletes out this year,” Homola said. “Many of them have never done track before, so we are hoping to put them into situations where they will have the most success by the end of the year.”
Huntley
Coach: Chris Maxedon (fifth season).
Last year’s finish: Second place in FVC Meet.
Top returning athletes: Tommy Nitz, so. (distance); McKale Hood, sr. (jumps); Jayden Bell, sr. (hurdles, jumps); Abraham Christian, sr. (jumps); Talon Sargent, jr. (sprints); Vinny Costa, so. (sprints): Zack Garifo, jr. (sprints); Zach Rysavy, jr. (jumps, sprints); Noah Jensen, jr. (sprints); Jack Crudele, jr. (throws); Mikey Diversey, jr. (throws): Logan Borzych, jr. (hurdles); Zach Zuzzio, jr. (distance); Luke Grubbs, jr. (distance).
Top new athletes: Jordan Oruche, so. (jumps, sprints); Carter Schaap, jr. (jumps); Noah Van De Voorde, so. (sprints. jumps); Dominic Giuseffi, so. (sprints); Jack Laughlin, jr. (sprints): Grant Tucker, so. (throws): Cam Mueller, jr. (throws); Jake Hill, so. (PV).
Worth noting: The Red Raiders won the FVC Indoor Meet and are considered a threat to take back the title after Burlington Central won the last two. … Nitz was Northwest Herald Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year in the fall as a sophomore and qualified for the Class 3A state 3,200 meters last year. Hood also was a state qualifier in the high jump. He won the FVC Indoor high and long jumps. … “We will be strong in the jumps, sprints and distance and are looking for some guys to step up in the throws,” Maxedon said. “We won’t knock your socks off in any events, but we have good depth and guys that are hungry for an opportunity to compete.”
Jacobs
Coach: Jason Borhart (21st season).
Last year’s finish: Eighth place in FVC Meet.
Top returning athletes: Aidan DeMuth, sr. (distance); Will Seibert, sr. (throws); Matt Andreano, jr. (middle distance); Devan McTague, jr. (hurdles); Isaac Pepin, so. (middle distance).
Top new athletes: Alec Melendez, sr. (distance); Julian Van Antwerp, sr. (distance); Andrew Beyer, jr. (distance); Tyvon Boddie, so. (sprints); Khristos Oludimu, so. (sprints, HJ).
Worth noting: Borhart said the Golden Eagles’ second-place finish in the FVC Indoor Meet was a confidence boost for the outdoor season. … Jacobs won its first FVC Cross Country Meet championship in the fall and those runners – DeMuth, Melendez, Van Antwerp, Pepin and Beyer – will be key for the Eagles. … “Our distance crew will really lead the way and we feel like our sprinters can pick up value points at big meets as we move through the year,” Borhart said.
McHenry
Coach: Dennis Hutchinson (10th season).
Last year’s finish: Sixth place in FVC Meet.
Top returning athletes: Zeke Galvicius, jr. (PV, sprints); Hayden Stone, jr. (jumps); Aiden Wasilowski, sr. (jumps); Doug Martin, jr.(distance); Jimmy LaRose, sr. (sprints); Brian Wacaser, sr. (sprints); Frank Cermak, sr. (sprints); Edgar Orduna, sr. (jumps); Max Smits, sr. (throws); Ryan Gremo, sr. (throws).
Top new athletes: Nick Schmitz, jr. (distance); Gianni Sanchez, jr. (distance); Lucas LaRose, jr. (sprints); Mike Os, jr. (sprints).
Worth noting: Galvicius (pole vault) and Stone (high jump) are returning state qualifiers. Galvicius won the FVC title and Stone cleared the same height as Huntley’s McKale Hood, but was second because Hood had fewer misses. … “We will look to them to get us rolling,” Hutchinson said. “We have a great group of returning upperclassmen in all events that should be able to contribute for us this season. We’re looking to take a big step forward once we get into the outdoor season.”
Prairie Ridge
Coach: Michael Frericks (first year).
Top returning athletes: Will Gelon, jr. (distance); Eli Shoufer, jr. (sprints); Kevin Fist, sr. (TJ); Kevin Fist, sr. (TJ); Kevin Koch, sr. (sprints); Jack Demakis, jr. (sprints).
Top new athletes: Colin Witowski, fr. (sprints); Andy Koeppen, so. (throws, sprints).
Worth noting: Gelon is a two-time Class 2A All-Stater in cross country and a two-time state qualifier for track. He finished 19th in the Class 2A Cross Country State Meet. … Shoufer will be used on everything from the 100 to 400 and is the Wolves’ fastest runner. … Frericks considers Demakis their most versatile athlete and also will use him through all the sprints.
KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE
Harvard
Coach: Adam Maslowski (fourth season).
Last year’s finish: Sixth place in KRC Meet.
Top returning athletes: Benny Bahnsen, jr. (hurdles, sprints); Lorenzo Eicholz, sr. (throws); Jared Gonzalez, jr. (middle distance, distance); Caden Kotecki, jr. (sprints, middle distance).
Top new athletes: Cristian Pagles, fr. (sprints); Manuel Chavez, jr. (throws); Omar Juarez, fr. (sprints); Edwin Rosales, fr. (sprints); Edward Rosales, fr. (sprints).
Worth noting: Maslowski likes what he sees from Bahnsen in the hurdles. “Benny Bahnsen has a true chance to make it to state as long as he can manage to figures out and attack the first hurdle,” Maslowski said.
Johnsburg
Coach: Chris Setzler (22nd season).
Last year’s finish: Fourth place in KRC Meet.
Top returning athletes: Sam Sima, sr. (sprints); Jackson Batt, sr. (distance); Nick Lopresti, sr. (sprints); Ryan Conner, sr. (distance); Colton Centnarowicz, sr. (throws); Brett Centnarowicz, so. (throws); Keegan McKinney, sr. (sprints).
Top new athletes: Cade Piggott, sr, (sprints); Andrew Chapman, sr, (sprints); Chinedu Ameachi, so, (sprints, jumps).
Worth noting: The Skyhawks are a young team, with half the roster being sophomores and freshmen. Several of the seniors are in their first year of track and field. … “Our focus will be on developing the young athletes and those with a young training age,” Setzler said. “Our goal is to be much more competitive come championship season than we are right now.”
Marengo
Coach: Brad Wignes (seventh season).
Last year’s finish: Fourth place in KRC Meet.
Top returning athletes: Josh Holst, sr. (sprints, jumps); Greg Baker, sr. (sprints); Rune Boyd, jr. (throws); Gage Lopez, jr. (middle distance); Evan Maniates, jr. (throws); Drew Palanos, sr. (hurdles); Athan Poggas, jr. (middle distance); Marcus Ray, jr. (distance); Rylan Smith, jr. (sprints); Jonathan Snelgrove, sr. (sprints, jumps).
Top new athletes: Alten Bergbreiter, so. (sprints, jumps); Craig Grays, so. (sprints, jumps).
Worth noting: Holst was a state qualifier in the Class 2A 100 meters and will play football next year at Northern Illinois. … “We’ve made some nice individual improvements and hope to up our place in the KRC standings,” Wignes said.
Richmond-Burton
Coach: John Osmanski (seventh season).
Last year’s finish: Third place in KRC Meet.
Top returning athletes: Joe Miller, sr. (sprints); Sean Rockwell, jr. (sprints); Jack Martens, jr. (sprints); Daniel Kalinowski, jr. (sprints).
Top new athletes: Tanner Thompson, jr. (jumps, hurdles); Ryan Wisniewski, so (hurdles); Oscar Bonilla, so. (distance); Ryan Saranzak, jr. (jumps); Max Loveall, jr. (sprints); Noah Gammel, jr. (hurdles, jumps); Tristen Miller, jr. (distance).
Worth noting: Miller and Rockwell made up half the Rockets’ 4x400 relay team that was .02 from winning the Class 2A state title. Jack Verdoni and Tristan Rockwell graduated. That same foursome took ninth in the 4x200 relay. … “As always, we are looking to improve our conference and state standings,” Osmanski said. “We bring back some very solid athletes who could potentially have a very successful season. The goal is to remain healthy and put ourselves in position to be successful in May.”
Woodstock
Coach: Lisa Kunzie (third season).
Last year’s finish: KRC champion.
Top returning athletes: Jared Kniola, sr. (hurdles); Dylan Hanson, sr. (distance); Ishan Patel, jr. (distance); Aryan Patel, jr. (distance); Lucas Albertson, sr. (discus); Tyler Mon, jr. (SP); Nolan Van Hoorn, jr. (sprints).
Top new athletes: Caden Thompson, fr. (sprints); Nick Erickson, fr. (sprints, TJ); Ellery Shutt, fr. (distance).
Worth noting: The Blue Streaks will miss state qualifiers Tim Maidement (long jump) and Jack Novelle (high jump), who graduated. Maidment took eighth in Class 2A. Novelle made the high jump finals but did not medal. … There are 22 new members in the program, which has 50 athletes out. … Thompson and Erickson, both freshmen, are promising sprinters. … The distance crew will be a strength, led by Hanson, a state qualifier, and the Patel twins, who ran 1-2 for Woodstock’s KRC champion and state-qualifying cross country team. Ishan Patel was a Class 2A All-Stater, taking 12th. Aryan was 29th, missing all-state by four spots. … Kniola was a state qualifier and won the KRC 110 high hurdles. Albertson won the KRC shot put.
Woodstock North
Coach: John Fredericks (13th season).
Last year’s finish: Second place in KRC Meet.
Top returning athletes: Chris Carreno, sr. (sprints); Mark Duenas, sr. (sprints); Giovanni Young, st. (hurdles, relays); Landan Creighton, jr. (PV, TJ, hurdles); Dominion Okwong, so. (sprints).
Top new athletes: Shane Randecker, sr. (sprints); John Suay, jr. (throws); Mikey Pintor, fr. (sprints, LJ); George Kingos, fr. (sprints).
Worth noting: The Thunder will be strong in the sprints again, led by Carreno and Duenas, who went 1-2 in the KRC 100 meters and both ran on North’s KRC champion 4x100 and 4x200 teams. Carreno also won the KRC 200. … Creighton was KRC champion in the pole vault and 300 intermediate hurdles and qualified for state in both events.
INDEPENDENT
Marian Central
Coach: Tony Enright (second season).
Top returning athletes: Dominic Aragona, sr. (sprints, jumps); Peyton Thomas, sr.(sprints, jumps); Jacob Bonnet, sr. (middle distance); Derek Leitzen, so. (hurdles, middle distance); Ronan Costello, so. (distance).
Top new athletes: Nathan Iafigliola, sr. (sprints); Mike Raimondo, so. (middle distance, distance); Roger Young, fr. (distance).
Worth noting: Aragona and Thomas performed well in the long and triple jumps last year, and Enright thinks they can qualify for state this year in both events. … “Our boys team this year is larger than the past, and we hope to use that depth to fill out several relay spots and be competitive in each meet,” Enright said. “We’ve added speed and endurance this year with several new athletes and hope that translates to improved relay times and more competition at each practice.”
Alden-Hebron
Coach: Jacob Behrens (seventh season).
Top returning athletes: Logan Crowell, so. (sprints, hurdles, LJ); Riley Stanbery, so.(sprints).
Top new athletes: Zach Lillie, so. (throws); Colton Crowell, fr. (throws, sprints); Chris Cruz, fr. (sprints, LJ, discus); Nicholas Heber, fr. (sprints, HJ).
Worth noting: Behrens said the team is young and inexperienced, with four returning from last year and only one upperclassman. “We will be making big improvements throughout the year and will be setting ourselves up for success in the future,” Behrens said.