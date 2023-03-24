Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, March 23

Crystal Lake Central’s Andrew Welder doubled and knocked in two runs and also threw three strong innings as the Tigers defeated Grant 5-2 in their nonconference baseball game Thursday in Fox Lake.
Mason Lechowicz also doubled and had two RBIs for the Tigers (2-1).
Starter John Gariepy struck out five batters over three innings and allowed one earned run. Welder threw three scoreless innings to finish the game and struck out two.
Woodstock North 13, Belvidere 3: At Woodstock, Trevor Mark was 3 for 4 with an RBI and struck out three in two innings to finish for the Thunder (2-0) in a nonconference victory over the Bucs.
Tyler Fink had a hit and four RBIs for North. Blake Herrmann was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Morgan Klinker had a hit, three walks and scored three runs out of the leadoff spot.
Cade Blaksley was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Marengo 16, Stillman Valley 6 (6 inn.): At Marengo, Quinn Lechner and Caden Vogt each drove in three runs as the Indians (1-1) beat the Cardinals in nonconference play.
Vogt was 3 for 4, Lechner was 2 for 4 and scored three runs. Patrick Signore was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Andrew Johnson, David Lopez, Alten Bergbreiter and Cody Stallings each had one RBI.
Johnson threw five strong innings, striking out four and allowing one earned run.
Barrington 5, Prairie Ridge 4: At Barrington, Braedon Hatter was 2 for 3 with two RBIs as the Wolves (0-2) fell to the Broncos in their nonconference game.
Barrington scored the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Karson Stiefer and Trace Vrbancic each had an RBI for Prairie Ridge.
Huntley 6, Stevenson 2: At Lincolnshire, the Red Raiders got an RBI out of each of their top five batters as they defeated the Patriots in nonconference action.
Ryan Bakes, Brayden Bakes, Joey Garlin, Ryan Quinlan and AJ Putty each drove in runs for Huntley (2-0).
Parker Schuring threw three innings and allowed one earned run. Derek Huber threw three scoreless innings and whiffed five.
Prospect 12, Dundee-Crown 2: At Mount Prospect, the Knights held the Chargers (1-3) to four hits in a nonconference victory.
Leth Pearson and Jake Guyon each had an RBI hit for D-C.
Lakes 14, Richmond-Burton 6: At Lake Villa, the Rockets (1-1) jumped out to a 6-1 lead, but could not hold it against the Eagles, who scored 13 runs in the fourth inning for the win.
Aiden Wicinski struck out five batters in three innings and allowed three earned runs for R-B.
Cary-Grove 6, Johnsburg 1: At Cary, Nathan Crick knocked in two runs as the Trojans (3-1) defeated the Skyhawks (0-1) in a nonconference game.
Vinnie Lutz was 2 for 3, PJ Weaver and Ty Wuytack each had an RBI for C-G.
Ethan Dorchies threw four strong innings for the Trojans, striking out eight and allowing four hits and one earned run.
Jake Metze was 2 for 3 with a run scored, Ian Boal was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Skyhawks
Alden-Hebron 11, Christian Liberty 0: At Arlington Heights, Nolan Vanderstappen and Spencer Zaccone combined for a five-inning no-hitter in the Giants’ win.
Vanderstappen struck out seven over four innings and Zaccone finished in the fifth inning.
A-H (2-0) scored six in the second inning to bust the game open. Justin Gritmacker, Ben Vole and Jesse Armbrust all had RBIs in that inning. Jake Nielsen knocked in a run in the first.
Gritmacker had three of the Giants’ eight stolen bases.
SOFTBALL
Harvard 10, North Boone 8: At Poplar Grove, Tallulah Eichholz drove in three runs and struck out 17 Vikings batters as the Hornets (2-1) won their nonconference game.
Eichholz was 2 for 4. Britta Livdahl was 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI. Kristi Knop was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Allie Scott was 2 for 4 and knocked in three runs and Manhatyn Brinks drove in two runs.
The Vikings scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it tight before Eichholz got the last out.
Crystal Lake South 14, Elgin 3: At Crystal Lake, Dana Skorich homered for the second straight game and had three RBIs as the Gators (1-1) defeated the Maroons in nonconference action.
Kennedy Grippo was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a triple. Stephanie Lesnewski was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, Abby Rosenquist had a double and an RBI and Amelia Cervantes was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Grippo struck out eight batters in 3 1/3 innings.
Woodstock North 11, Belvidere 2: At Woodstock, Norah Mungle homered and drove in three runs as the Thunder (2-0) defeated the Bucs in a nonconference game.
Krista Herrmann was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Thunder. Aly Jordan was 3 for 3 and scored two runs, and Makayla Nordahl was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.
Casey Vermett struck out 15 in seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits.
Christian Liberty 14, Alden-Hebron 12: At Arlington Heights, Hannah Reiter struck out eight and went 3 for 3 with three RBIs at the plate as the Giants fell in their Northeastern Athletic Conference game.
Marissa Johnson had three hits and three RBIs, Mia Christensen had three hits and one RBI and Olivia Klein had two hits and an RBI.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cary-Grove 8, Woodstock North 2: At Woodstock, Sam Skerl, Brynn Harasimowitz and Grace Apgar scored two goals apiece as the Trojans (1-3) beat the Thunder for their first win of the season.
Prisilla Gonzalez and Karelyn Gitzke also scored for C-G. Addie Penrod had four assists, Haraismowitz had two, and Apgar and Kayli McMorris each had one.
Trojans goalkeeper Ashton Procter had four saves.
Johnsburg 7, Grant 1: At Fox Lake, freshman Malaina Huemann scored three goals as the Skyhawks rolled past the Bulldogs in nonconference action.
Kenzie McQuiston scored twice and had three assists for Johnsburg. Liz Smith and Aliyah Anderson also scored for the Skyhawks. Smith also had an assist, and Kelsey Curry made eight saves in goal.
It was Huemann’s third hat trick in three varsity games.
Crystal Lake Central 2, Belvidere North 1: At Machesney Park, the Tigers scored twice early and defeated the Blue Thunder in their game at Sportscore.
Olivia Anderson scored off Kali Kaiser’s assist, and Brooklynn Carlson scored off Anderson’s pass, both in the first 15 minutes.
Dundee-Crown 6, Bloom 1: At Carpentersville, Rylie Mensik scored four goals as the Chargers (1-2) beat the Blazing Trojans for their first win.
Ariana Hernandez and Gisselle Farias also scored for D-C. Lynette Morales has an assist for the Chargers. D-C goalkeeper Kiara Arguello made two saves.
Lakes 2, Richmond-Burton 1: At Richmond, Jordan Otto scored off Margaret Slove’s assist as the Rockets (2-2) lost to the Eagles.
R-B’s Taylor LaBay made three saves in goal.
Marian Central 3, Marengo 0: At Marengo, Kailie Rosato scored twice in the first half as the Hurricanes (1-1-0) defeated the Indians in a nonconference game.
Adriana Wrzos had a goal and an assist. Sidney Gerstenkorn had two assists.
Hurricanes keeper Anna Lingle made three saves. Marian coach Art Dixon credited defenders Abby Miner, Mia Knapp, Elizabeth Drwila, Mary Keane and Zuzanna Bajda for their play in the shutout.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central 7, Palatine 6: At Palatine, the Tigers (4-0) held on to beat the Pirates in a tight game.
Anna Starr, Fiona Lemke and Addie Bechler each scored two goals for Central. Maddi Lieflander had the Tigers’ other goal.
JUNIOR COLLEGE BASEBALL
Triton 3, McHenry County College 1: At Chicago, Josh Notriano hit a solo homer for the Scots (7-2) in their loss.
Aaron Rice allowed no earned runs in six innings for the Scots.