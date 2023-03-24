March 24, 2023
Northwest Herald girls track and preview: 5 to watch in 2023

Huntley’s Alex Johnson and Prairie Ridge’s Rylee Lydon, both state champs, head the list

By Joe Stevenson
Huntley’s Alex Johnson races at the start of the 100-meter dash at the Wheaton Warrenville South Invite during the 2022 season. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com/John Starks)

Check out our five girls track and field athletes to look out for in the Northwest Herald area this season.

Johnsburg’s Caitlyn Casella runs to the finish line in 100-meter dash during the 2022 McHenry County Track and Field Meet. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Caitlin Casella, Johnsburg, jr.

Casella won the 100 and 200 meters at the 2022 Kishwaukee River Conference Meet and qualified for state in both events. She also won the 100 at the McHenry County Meet. She did not qualify for the state finals but should get another chance to do so in May.

Huntley’s Alex Johnson compete in the long jump at the Wheaton Warrenville South Invite during the 2022 season. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com/John Starks)

Alex Johnson, Huntley, sr.

Johnson won her second and third Class 3A state titles last season, taking the long and triple jumps. She jumped 20 feet, 1 inch to set the Fox Valley Conference Meet long jump record. She also will be a force in the 100 and 4x100 relays. Johnson, who has two long jump state titles, will compete at Arizona State next year.

Huntley’s Dominique Johnson competes in the 2022 Class 3A state long jump finals in Charleston. (Sandy Bressner)

Dominique Johnson, Huntley, so.

Johnson took second in the Class 3A triple jump and ninth in the long jump as a freshman. She also will run in the Red Raiders’ sprint relays, which should be a threat to medal at state. She was on Huntley’s seventh-place 4x200 relay team at state.

Prairie Ridge's Rylee Lydon competes in the 2022 Class 2A state high jump finals in Charleston. (Alex Paschal/credit)

Rylee Lydon, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Lydon excels at just about anything she tries, which is evident with her national heptathlon and pentathlon titles. She won the Class 3A 400 as a sophomore and took first in the high jump last year, along with third in the long jump. She will compete in heptathlon next year at Texas A&M.

Rachel Soukup, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Soukup was the Class 2A state runner-up in cross country to cap an outstanding season. She won the FVC 3,200 meters and qualified for Class 3A state in the 1,600 meters and with the 4x800 relay team, which missed a spot in the finals by four places. She finished 10th in the 1,600. Soukup will run cross country and track at NCAA Division I Belmont next year.