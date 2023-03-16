Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, March 15

Jacobs’ Delaney Lukowski scored the opening goal and later added an assist to lead the Golden Eagles past Guilford 3-0 in their girls soccer season opener Wednesday in Rockford.
Delaney Roimiser and Maggie Body also scored for Jacobs (1-0). Gabby Wojtarowicz added two assists, and Kristen Silenzi had three saves in the shutout.
Genoa-Kingston 3, Marengo 1: At Genoa, the Indians (0-1) allowed three second-half goals to the Cogs in a season-opening loss.
Naperville Central 2, Burlington Central 1: At Naperville, Eva Samuelian scored for the Rockets (0-1) in a loss to the Redhawks.
Grayslake North 7, Crystal Lake South 0: At Grayslake, the Gators (0-1) were shut out in the season opener.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central co-op 16, Fremd 7: At Palatine, the Tigers opened the season with a big win over the Vikings.
BOYS LACROSSE
Grayslake North 7, Cary-Grove 4: At Grayslake, the Trojans (0-1) fell to the Knights.
JUCO BASEBALL
McHenry County College 10-10, Sauk Valley 4-0: At Dixon, McHenry graduate Gavin Micklinghoff tossed a five-inning no hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks in the second game of a doubleheader sweep for the Scots (7-0).
Mason Schwalbach (Marian Central), Peyton Seebacher, Jaden Hackbarth and Billy Howard all hit home runs for MCC.