Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, March 14

Marian Central’s Terry Blades came from behind to win his No. 1 singles match as the Hurricanes swept Boylan 4-0 in their boys tennis season opener Tuesday at the Boylan Tennis Center in Rockford.
Michael Jablonski and Ethan Tom won at No. 1 doubles; Tucker Moose and Cameron Tiemann won at No. 2 doubles; and Thomas Kumm and Max Kranenburg won at No. 3 doubles for Marian (1-0).
Both teams had only seven players available, so they played three doubles and one singles match.
GIRLS SOCCER
Streamwood 1, Dundee-Crown 0: At Streamwood, the Chargers dropped their season opener against the Sabres. Shanty Perez made one save in goal for D-C (0-1).
BOYS LACROSSE
Batavia 10, Prairie Ridge 6: At Batavia, the Wolves (0-1) came up short in a season-opening loss to the Bulldogs.