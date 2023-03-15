March 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Sports - McHenry County

Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, March 14

Marian Central boys tennis wins season opener

By Shaw Local News Network

Marian Central’s Terry Blades came from behind to win his No. 1 singles match as the Hurricanes swept Boylan 4-0 in their boys tennis season opener Tuesday at the Boylan Tennis Center in Rockford.

Michael Jablonski and Ethan Tom won at No. 1 doubles; Tucker Moose and Cameron Tiemann won at No. 2 doubles; and Thomas Kumm and Max Kranenburg won at No. 3 doubles for Marian (1-0).

Both teams had only seven players available, so they played three doubles and one singles match.

GIRLS SOCCER

Streamwood 1, Dundee-Crown 0: At Streamwood, the Chargers dropped their season opener against the Sabres. Shanty Perez made one save in goal for D-C (0-1).

BOYS LACROSSE

Batavia 10, Prairie Ridge 6: At Batavia, the Wolves (0-1) came up short in a season-opening loss to the Bulldogs.

