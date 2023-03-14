Northwest Herald softball preview: 5 to watch in 2023

Here are five softball players to watch in the Northwest Herald area this season.
Maddie Crick, Cary-Grove, jr., C-OF
Crick led the Trojans’ offense last spring with a .473 batting average, .541 on-base percentage, eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 45 RBIs, 25 runs and six steals. The junior slugger earned Northwest Herald All-Area first-team honors as C-G won its first regional title in 11 years.
Hailey Holtz, Richmond-Burton, so., P
Holtz shined in the circle as a freshman and helped lead the Rockets to their third straight Kishwaukee River Conference title, fourth regional title in five seasons and first sectional championship since 2002. Holtz was 16-3 with a 1.18 ERA and 226 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings and hit .326 with 10 steals. Holtz and Taylor Davison, a Syracuse commit, form one the area’s top pitcher-and-catcher duos. Both were All-Area first-team picks.
Brooke Klosowicz, Johnsburg, sr., SS
Klosowicz was one the area’s best power bats last season, hitting .549 with a .619 on-base percentage, 12 home runs, seven doubles, three triples, 32 RBIs and 31 runs scored. The talented shortstop was a repeat All-Area first-team pick for the Skyhawks. She’ll play next year at Penn State.
Lilly Kunzer, Marengo, jr., P
Kunzer was strong in the circle and at the plate for the Indians, who went 26-7 and were two games behind R-B in the KRC. Marengo’s ace finished 21-5 with a 2.37 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 230 strikeouts in 168 1/3 innings. The All-Area first-team selection hit .438 with 15 doubles, 34 RBIs and 30 runs.
Katie Mitchell, Huntley, sr., OF
Mitchell was an All-Area first-team pick for the second year in a row after a strong junior season in which she hit .402 with a .511 on-base percentage, scored 44 runs and ripped up the base paths with 48 steals. Huntley captured its seventh straight regional title and enters the year on a 43 FVC-game winning streak. Mitchell will play next year at Loyola.