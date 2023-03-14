March 14, 2023
Northwest Herald softball preview: 5 to watch in 2023

By Alex Kantecki
Johnsburg’s Brooke Klosowicz yells for a teammate to get a hit during a game against Marengo last season in Johnsburg. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Here are five softball players to watch in the Northwest Herald area this season.

Cary-Grove’s Maddie Crick celebrates her second home run of the game against McHenry last season in Cary. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Maddie Crick, Cary-Grove, jr., C-OF

Crick led the Trojans’ offense last spring with a .473 batting average, .541 on-base percentage, eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 45 RBIs, 25 runs and six steals. The junior slugger earned Northwest Herald All-Area first-team honors as C-G won its first regional title in 11 years.

Richmond-Burton's Taylor Davison (left) and Hailey Holtz celebrate with teammates after beating Stillman Valley last season in a Class 2A Richmond-Burton Sectional final in Richmond. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Hailey Holtz, Richmond-Burton, so., P

Holtz shined in the circle as a freshman and helped lead the Rockets to their third straight Kishwaukee River Conference title, fourth regional title in five seasons and first sectional championship since 2002. Holtz was 16-3 with a 1.18 ERA and 226 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings and hit .326 with 10 steals. Holtz and Taylor Davison, a Syracuse commit, form one the area’s top pitcher-and-catcher duos. Both were All-Area first-team picks.

Johnsburg’s Brooke Klosowicz waits for the throw as Marengo’s Maddy Christopher slides into second base last season in Johnsburg. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Brooke Klosowicz, Johnsburg, sr., SS

Klosowicz was one the area’s best power bats last season, hitting .549 with a .619 on-base percentage, 12 home runs, seven doubles, three triples, 32 RBIs and 31 runs scored. The talented shortstop was a repeat All-Area first-team pick for the Skyhawks. She’ll play next year at Penn State.

Marengo’s Lilly Kunzer rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Belvidere last season in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Lilly Kunzer, Marengo, jr., P

Kunzer was strong in the circle and at the plate for the Indians, who went 26-7 and were two games behind R-B in the KRC. Marengo’s ace finished 21-5 with a 2.37 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 230 strikeouts in 168 1/3 innings. The All-Area first-team selection hit .438 with 15 doubles, 34 RBIs and 30 runs.

Huntley’s Katie Mitchell (right) takes off from first base against Barrington in the Class 4A Huntley Sectional final last season in Huntley. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Katie Mitchell, Huntley, sr., OF

Mitchell was an All-Area first-team pick for the second year in a row after a strong junior season in which she hit .402 with a .511 on-base percentage, scored 44 runs and ripped up the base paths with 48 steals. Huntley captured its seventh straight regional title and enters the year on a 43 FVC-game winning streak. Mitchell will play next year at Loyola.